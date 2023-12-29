  1. Home
Bride-to-be killed in hit-and-run accident in Bantwal

News Network
December 29, 2023

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

News Network
December 19,2023

Kasaragod, Dec 19: An 18-month-old girl, battling for her life after accidentally consuming mosquito repellent two days ago, died in a hospital on Tuesday, December 19.

The deceased has been identified as Jasa, daughter of Anshifa P K of Bava Nagar in Kanhangad town's Kalluravi ward, and Ramshid of Arangadi, also in Kanhangad town.

On Sunday, there was a function at the couple's house at Bava Nagar, and nobody paid attention to what the little girl was up to, said Kalluravi councillor Ashraf C K. The girl drank the mosquito repellent from a refill pack kept on the shelf, he said. 

"When the family realised what had happened, they took her to a hospital in Kanhangad. There, no effort was taken to flush out the poison, and was referred to another hospital in Mangaluru," he said.

Despite treatment, the girl could not be revived, said Ashraf. Her father Ramshid, who works in a West Asian country, arrived Tuesday morning and Jasa died soon after.

The girl is survived by her parents and an elder sister.
 

News Network
December 23,2023

Mysuru, Dec 23: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he would hold discussions with the government before making the final decision of lifting the restriction on wearing hijab in educational institutions in state.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, the chief minister was answering the query whether the ban on hijab will be lifted in this academic year itself. He said, "We are yet to withdraw the restriction on wearing hijab. I was responding to a question when I said that we are contemplating on lifting the restriction on wearing hijab. We will hold discussions on it and then finalise it," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the chief minister had said, "We help poor people from all the parties and all the communities, be it Sikh, Christians, Muslims and so on. The BJP despite saying 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas', restricts people from wearing hijab, burkha, cap and even those sporting a beard. We will withdraw restrictions on wearing Hijab. There will not be restriction on it henceforth, they can wear it."

Siddaramaiah further added, "I have told officials to withdraw the order on restriction to wear hijab. Dressing and food is one's personal choice, why should I restrict? You wear the dress of your choice, you eat the food of your choice. Why should I bother about it? I will eat my food as per my choice and I will wear 'dhothi' or 'jubba' as per my choice. BJP lies for votes. We don't do it, as we are here to serve people." 

News Network
December 16,2023

Israeli occupation army, which has invaded Gaza under the pretext of rescuing hostages, has instead brutally killed three of them and then tendered an apology. 

Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26, who were captured by Hamas during October 7 operation, were shot and killed by Israeli army.

The military said the three were shot by troops operating in Shejaiya, in Gaza's north.

“During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a news briefing on Friday.
 
More than 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza after being captured in the 7 October operation.

Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv following the announcement and marched to an IDF military base in the city, calling on the government to secure a deal with Hamas for the release of the remaining hostages.

Demonstrators held candles and carried placards that read "Bring [them] home" and "Hostage exchange now!"

The bodies of the three men have been returned to Israeli territory, where checks confirmed their identities.

Families of the hostages said this week they were “shocked” by the announcement by the director of Israeli intelligence agency the Mossad that he was refusing to conduct new negotiations to free them, and demanded an explanation from the authorities.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers Israel had imprisoned, many without charge.

About 240 people were taken hostage when Hamas gunmen breached the separation barrier into Israel on 7 October and reportedly killed 1,200 people, mostly occupying soldiers and illegal settlers.

Israel’s ensuing offensive in Gaza has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

The Israeli government has repeatedly claimed that bringing home all of the hostages is one of its chief war aims. But in seven weeks since ground troops pushed into northern Gaza, troops have not rescued any hostages, though they freed one early in the conflict and have found the bodies of several more.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said Israel has detained more than 4,400 Palestinians since 7 October and is holding around half without charge.

