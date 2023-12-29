Bride-to-be killed in hit-and-run accident in Bantwal

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda.

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.