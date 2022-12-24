Brother suspects ‘political motive’ behind innocent Jaleel’s murder in Surathkal

Mangaluru, Dec 25: A day after a middle-aged Muslim merchant was stabbed to death in communally sensitive Krishnapura area of Surathkal on the outskirts of the city, his brother suspected political motive behind the brutal crime.

Abdul Jaleel, who owned a grocery store, was stabbed by two assailants at fourth block last night by two bike-borne miscreants. He breathed his last in a hospital.

“He was innocent and law abiding citizen, who did not involve in any political activity or any organisation. He was staying with his wife and children at Katipalla. He was making a living running a shop for last 15 years. He shared good bonding with people of all religions. An innocent was murdered for politics,” said victim’s aggrieved brother Muhammad, who urged the police to nab the culprits and prevent such incidents in the future.

