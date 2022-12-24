  1. Home
Brother suspects ‘political motive’ behind innocent Jaleel’s murder in Surathkal

News Network
December 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 25: A day after a middle-aged Muslim merchant was stabbed to death in communally sensitive Krishnapura area of Surathkal on the outskirts of the city, his brother suspected political motive behind the brutal crime. 

Abdul Jaleel, who owned a grocery store, was stabbed by two assailants at fourth block last night by two bike-borne miscreants. He breathed his last in a hospital.

“He was innocent and law abiding citizen, who did not involve in any political activity or any organisation. He was staying with his wife and children at Katipalla. He was making a living running a shop for last 15 years. He shared good bonding with people of all religions. An innocent was murdered for politics,” said victim’s aggrieved brother Muhammad, who urged the police to nab the culprits and prevent such incidents in the future. 
 

News Network
December 23,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 23: A Yakshagana artiste collapsed and died while performing on the stage last night at Saraswathi Sadana of Kateel Temple in Dakshina Kannada district. 

Guruvappa Bayar (58) was playing the role of ‘Shishupalana’ in the Yakshagana play titled Thrijanma Moksha when the incident took place. 

When the last prasanga of Yakshagana was being played, Bayar who was standing on Rangasthala collapsed on the stage. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

He had written Ashtamangala Yakshagana prasanga and had staged it at Town Hall in Mangaluru a few months ago. After having served in several Yakshagana mela, he had joined Kateel Mela in 2013.

News Network
December 19,2022

Kasaragod, Dec 19: The first edition of the 10-day-long Bekal International Beach Festival is set to commence from December 24 which would be celebration of the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions. 

The event, organised by the Tourism Department and Bekal Resorts Development Corporation, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kudumbashree and local self-government bodies, also aims to promote tourism of Kasaragod, famously known as the land of seven languages.

The festival will offer a myriad of events filled with excitement and entertainment, said festival chairman and Udma MLA CH Kunhambu.

He said the festival would be inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The authorities are expecting a footfall of around four lakh people during the 10-day festival at the Bekal Fort and beach. The footfall at the fort during the weekend adds up to 15,000. 

Visitors can take helicopter rides, and enjoy water sports such as kayaking, parasailing, canoeing, snorkelling, scuba diving, catamaran sailing and windsurfing. 

A flower show will be part of the festival. It will have a business trade expo. Sand art will be displayed on the shores and more than 100 selfie points have been created. The Kerala government has released Rs 10 lakh for the festival, which is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, Kunhambu said.

A series of cultural programmes have been planned during the festival from 7 pm onwards. The first day will feature a music band Nooran Sisters.

News Network
December 20,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 20: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have urged city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar not to issue permission for parties that are likely to feature indecent dances, and supply of drugs in the name of New Year celebrations.

In a memorandum submitted to the commissioner, Bajrang Dal divisional coordinator Bhujanga Kulal and district coordinator Puneeth Attavar, said that they oppose western culture in the name of New Year celebrations. 

“It has come to our knowledge that a few organisers of the celebrations in hotels and pubs, have arranged indecent dances. There are also chances of the drugs and sex mafia widening their network at such parties.”

The city police commissioner had recently stated that a task force had been formed, to take action against those who engage in performing wheelies, drag racing, rash driving and shouting in the city.

