  BSY, Bommai, HDK to skip Cauvery emergency meeting called by Siddaramaiah

September 13, 2023
September 13, 2023

Bengaluru, Sept 13: Former Karnataka Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) -- will not be attending the 'special emergency meeting' called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to discuss the issue of releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. 

The meeting was convened at short notice following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday recommending that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

Bommai and Kumaraswamy said they are preoccupied with prior commitments but made their stand clear on the issue.

The Chief Minister's office said late on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers of the Cauvery basin region, former chief ministers of all parties, senior ministers of the state cabinet, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members were invited to participate in the emergency meeting.

While Yediyurappa is travelling to attend the BJP central election committee meeting in the national capital, Bommai too said, he will not be able to participate in the meeting as he is visiting his home constituency of Shiggavi in Haveri district to take part in an event.

'The state government invited late last night for a meeting to discuss the Cauvery dispute. However, I am not able to attend the meeting called by the government, as I have to participate in the pre-scheduled event in my constituency,' Bommai said on 'X'.

'Our stand on the Cauvery issue is clear. The state government should not release water to Tamil Nadu for any reason. The state government should make the Supreme Court and the CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority) understand the ground situation in the state,' he added.

Kumaraswamy too said he will not be able to attend the meeting as he has to attend a pre-scheduled event in Hassan.

Questioning the recommendation or direction to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he urged the state government to reject it.

Terming CWRC's recommendation as 'unjust', he said because of water scarcity in the Cauvery basin area, Karnataka government asked farmers not to cultivate crops; there will also be shortage of drinking water in the days to come.

Further, hitting out at the state government for releasing water to TN all these days, despite Karnataka facing scarcity, Kumaraswamy said, "It doesn't have the basic understanding or guts or courage to protect the interest of the state...they don't have commitment towards the people. What will they do for drinking water in the days to come, from where will they provide it to the people of Bengaluru?" Also, pointing out that there is no distress formula on water sharing till now, he expressed his displeasure about Cauvery bodies, and alleged that people of Karnataka are repeatedly being subject to oppression.

Following the CWRC's recommendation, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held an emergency meeting regarding the next steps to be taken. Shivakumar, several senior ministers and officials including Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and Chief Minister's Legal Advisor A S Ponnanna participated in the meeting.

Shivakumar made it clear that Karnataka is in no position to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, as it doesn't have enough water storage, due to lack of adequate rainfall in the river basin region.

He had said that the matter is next going to come before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), in a couple of days, and Karnataka will vehemently put forward its stand before it. 

September 1,2023
September 1,2023

New Delhi, Sept 1: The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', sources said on Friday.

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government's seriousness as a host of elections approach.

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year. However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.

September 11,2023
September 11,2023

New Delhi, Sept 11: Renowned Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan alleged that the central government has been campaigning for the 'one nation one election' (ONOE) only to postpone upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are due later this year.

"ONOE cannot be implemented in a Parliamentary democracy like India because in our system a government can fall in midterm when it loses majority and a fresh government forms," Bhushan told reporters here on Sunday.

However, if the one nation one election will be implemented, in such a situation, Presidential rule will be imposed, which is against democracy, he claimed.

"That means we are switching from democratic system to a presidential rule system. So it will be a total violation of parliamentary democracy. In my view, the government clearly knew about this and they also know that several amendments in the constitution are required to switch to the presidential rule system," Bhushan said.

He said the present government does not have the majority in Rajya Sabha. The government knew about all these facts. Still, they floated the balloon (one nation one election) with only one objective to postpone the state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, which are due later this year.

"The BJP government is fearing defeat in upcoming assembly elections in these five states. So, they are going to postpone the assembly polls till the general election in 2024 in the name of ONOE. And, President Rule will be imposed in the states," he claimed.

September 7,2023
September 7,2023

New Delhi, Sept 7: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday launched the Bharat Jodo leadership programme - an initiative to invite the youth who wish to actively participate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The programme was launched by the IYC to mark the first anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The IYC will also organise various programmes to celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra in the next three months. These will include padayatra, cultural programmes, photo exhibition, sports events and blood donation camps.

"As per the directions of the All India Congress Committee, the Youth Congress will organise Bharat Jodo Padayatra at the state level and district level. We will set up 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' at state level and district level and will organise social and cultural programmes as well."

"We will also organise Bharat Jodo Yatra photo exhibition and 'Speak Up for Bharat Jodo' event to spread the message of the yatra to the masses. Along with these, the Youth Congress will also organise sports programmes and blood donation camps," a statement from the IYC said. 

On this day in 2022, the Congress launched the yatra in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the southern tip of the country. The yatra culminated in Srinagar on January 30 this year.

