  2. BSY rejects cabinet rank status offer

News Network
August 8, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 8: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has declined the offer of the cabinet rank status given to him by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"I request you (Bommai) to provide only those facilities extended to the immediate past Chief Minister of the state and request you to withdraw the order granting me the cabinet rank status," Mr Yediyurappa said in a letter written to the current chief minister.

The Bommai government on Saturday had accorded cabinet rank to Mr Yediyurappa, through the Department of Personal and Administrative Reforms notification with an objective to give all facilities available to the cabinet minister as long as he held the chief minister's post.

Under this, besides a salary, Mr Yediyurappa would have been entitled to a furnished residence without payment of rent through his term in office. He would have been entitled to a travel allowance for himself and his family.
With respect to health facilities, Yediyurappa and his family would have got free admission in hospitals, maintained by the government as well as free medical treatment.

The government, under the constitution has the right to accord cabinet rank even to government secretaries.

Nripendra Misra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Additional Principal Secretary PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have been given the cabinet rank status by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

If Mr Yediyurappa had not declined the offer, Mr Bommai would have lost the right to occupy "Cauvery", which is the official residence of chief ministers.

At present, Mr Bommai is functioning from his residence situated in RT Nagar.

News Network
July 27,2021

Kuwait City, July 27: The Kuwait Cabinet has decided to reopen all social activities from September 1. These include summits and other social events, including children’s activities. Entry to the activities will be limited to the vaccinated people. 

The unvaccinated will be only allowed to pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, and food and catering marketing outlets, starting from August 1, the cabinet added.

However, large gatherings will not be allowed as a precaution to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to another Cabinet decision, an earlier announcement to close commercial activities at 8pm will be cancelled, starting Tuesday.

The decision to ease the restrictions comes after health authorities said efforts to contain the disease witnessed good results amid a sharp drop in cases.

The Cabinet also decided to resume flight service to two more countries.

A tweet by the official news agency, KUNA, announced the Cabinet decision to restart flight service to Morocco and Maldives from August 1.

On July 1, the country had announced the resumption of direct flights to several destinations. Direct flights are available to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland. 

News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: Karnataka’s twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have seen a rise in the covid-19 positivity rate in the past couple of weeks. While DK’s positivity rate has increased from 3.05 % to 6.04 %, Udupi’s positivity rate too has crossed 5%.

From July 15 to August 1, Dakshina Kannada registered a total of 4,789 positive cases and 90 deaths. In the past five days alone, the district has recorded 1,853 positive cases and 33 deaths, according to the statistics from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, Udupi district recorded 2,027 Covid-19 cases since July 15.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the rise in covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kasaragod district might be one of the reasons for increase in cases in the district. However, people should also adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour while in public places, he added.

The Kasaragod district had registered 707 cases on August 1 (8.3% positivity rate), 715 on July 31 (10.7 %), 618 on July 30 (9.2%), 753 on July 29 (11.1%), 895 on July 28 (10.9 %), 813 on July 27 (12.7 %), 762 on July 26 (16.2 %) and 644 on July 25 (12%).

Covid cases in DK

The DK district registered 337 cases on July 28 (4.38 %), 396 on July 29 (5.7%), 345 on July 30 (5.11%) 365 on July 31 (5.59%) and 410 on August 1 (6.04%).

Covid cases in Udupi

Udupi district registered 109 cases on July 28 (5.19%), 156 on July 29 (7.5 %), 174 on July 30 (8.28%), 148 on July 31 (7.04%) and 162 on August 1 (7.71%).

News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said only those who have done wrong will be raided by central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, while defending his predecessor BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra.

Bommai was responding to the Congress’ charge that the ED raids on former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were politically motivated. 

“Congressmen have become experts on IT and ED because they have much experience,” Bommai said. “Those who have done illegal things will be raided. Can everybody be raided,” he asked. “That the raids are politically-motivated is the Congress’ slogan to hide their mistakes. They’ve said this before. Whatever is retrieved during the raids will have to be scrutinized before the court,” he said. 

Bommai also questioned the Congress’ locus standi in demanding why BJP leaders were not being raided, such as Vijayendra. “Who are they to ask? IT and ED conduct raids based on their own information and not because someone has made an allegation,” he said. 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP following the ED raids on Khan, his loyalist. “ED raid on Khan is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED, IT etc,” Siddaramaiah said.

