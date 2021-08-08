BSY rejects cabinet rank status offer

Bengaluru, Aug 8: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has declined the offer of the cabinet rank status given to him by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"I request you (Bommai) to provide only those facilities extended to the immediate past Chief Minister of the state and request you to withdraw the order granting me the cabinet rank status," Mr Yediyurappa said in a letter written to the current chief minister.

The Bommai government on Saturday had accorded cabinet rank to Mr Yediyurappa, through the Department of Personal and Administrative Reforms notification with an objective to give all facilities available to the cabinet minister as long as he held the chief minister's post.

Under this, besides a salary, Mr Yediyurappa would have been entitled to a furnished residence without payment of rent through his term in office. He would have been entitled to a travel allowance for himself and his family.

With respect to health facilities, Yediyurappa and his family would have got free admission in hospitals, maintained by the government as well as free medical treatment.

The government, under the constitution has the right to accord cabinet rank even to government secretaries.

Nripendra Misra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Additional Principal Secretary PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have been given the cabinet rank status by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

If Mr Yediyurappa had not declined the offer, Mr Bommai would have lost the right to occupy "Cauvery", which is the official residence of chief ministers.

At present, Mr Bommai is functioning from his residence situated in RT Nagar.