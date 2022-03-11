  1. Home
  2. Buoyed by Punjab landslide, AAP sets sights on Karnataka

News Network
March 11, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 11: The landslide victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has given its Karnataka unit renewed vigour as it attempts to gain a foothold in the state where it has been a non-entity so far.

Functionaries say the party is planning to contest a series of elections including zilla and taluk panchayat polls and the 2023 assembly elections where it plans to field candidates in all 224 seats. It has already begun groundwork for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls.

“People kept saying AAP is a good party, but its strength is limited to Delhi and it can never make a mark in a bigger state,” said Prithvi Reddy, AAP convener. 

“We have proven this wrong in Punjab, and we have also opened our account in Goa. We are hopeful of emulating this in Karnataka too. ” While it plans to leverage its urban appeal in BBMP polls, the party may have to change tack since civic polls are expected to be delayed beyond the assembly elections. Some politicians feel its winning prospects will be dimmed if BBMP polls are held after the assembly elections.

“AAP comes across as an urban-oriented party, and it may win a couple of seats at the most in the BBMP polls,” said Lingaraje Urs, who unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections as an AAP candidate from KR Puram before switching the BJP. “But it is likely to draw a blank if assembly polls are held first, since the negative impact will cascade on its civic poll performance.”

Challenging the three big political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — will be a tall order for the party, given its tiny support base and thin cadre. In 2018, it contested 29 assembly segments and bagged a measly 1. 4% share of the votes. No candidate made a mark. However, functionaries like Shanthala Damle, state vice-president of AAP, are hopeful that the scenario will be different this time. 

“People have recognised AAP as the real party with a difference,” Damle said. “While common men and like-minded leaders from other parties are joining us in big numbers, voters will support us for the Kejriwal-model of governance that ensures affordable water and power supply, educa- tion and healthcare which is a direct return on taxes paid.”

News Network
February 27,2022

ukrain_0.jpg

The woes of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine continued to mount with many of them faced physical assault by Ukrainian forces and were being kept from leaving the country.  

Several Indian students, most of them from Kerala, were reportedly beaten up at the Ukraine-Poland borders at Shehyni. 

According to a video message from a Malayali student, Angel, the Ukraine military and police were beating them up and even driving vehicles towards the students who tried to cross over to Poland. The forces are also allegedly firing in the air.

"Even I was beaten up by the military personnel and pushed to the road. One of my friends who reacted was also beaten and pushed to the road," said Angel.

Students reached the border areas after walking several kilometres in extreme cold, and were left with little food and water, some of their parents said.

Even as the Kerala government appealed to the students to move to borders only as per directions of the embassy officials, many students were trying to move on their own as the situation in Ukraine was worsening, the parents said.

News Network
February 26,2022

New Delhi, Feb 26: Noting that Indian students have been going to many small countries for medical education despite the language barrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector to make a big presence in the field.

Speaking at a webinar on the Union budget announcements on the health sector, Modi suggested that state governments should also formulate “good policies” for land allotment for medical education so that India could produce a large number of doctors and paramedics to fulfill even global demand.

His remarks assume significance at a time when a large number of Indian students, many of them studying medicine, have been stuck in Ukraine following the Russian attack on that country.

Modi made no direct mention of the crisis though.

The prime minister said Indian students going abroad for study, especially in medical education, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees exiting the country as well.

"Our children today are going to small countries for study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going... Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this," he asked.

India can benefit a lot from its demographic dividend in this field, he said, adding that Indian doctors have enhanced the country's prestige across the world in the last many decades with their work.

In the webinar, Modi also highlighted his government's efforts to provide quality health and wellness services to people.

The government has been working with the spirit of "one India one health” so that people in remote locations also have access to quality healthcare, he said, adding quality healthcare infrastructure should not be confined only to big cities, he said.

Here are the reasons why Indians head to Ukraine to study medicine

Low cost

Degree costs a fraction of what it does in India

•    Fee in Ukraine: Rs 15-22 lakh for 6 years

•    In India: Avg of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore in private colleges

Paucity of seats in India

Country has 84,000-odd MBBS seats; 1.61 million students registered for NEET in 2021 for these seats

Global acceptance

MBBS from Ukraine is globally recognised, including by National Medical Commission

Average medical infrastructure in Ukraine

•    33 medical colleges

•    Standard infrastructure

•    Stress on the theoretical aspect; lack of practical exposure

Opportunities in India

•    On return, candidates must take the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam

•    Those who clear the exam are eligible for an internship and licence to practise

Other popular destinations for Indians studying medicine

•    China

•    Philippines

•    Bangladesh

News Network
March 6,2022

Jeddah, Mar 6: Saudi Arabia has retuned to almost complete normalcy as the government ended on Saturday all coronavirus restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.

It will also end social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but required to wear masks indoors.

The new decisions announced by an official source at the ministry of interior will come into force starting from Saturday March. 5, 2022. It also suspended social distancing measures at all closed and open places, activities and events.

Also, the country will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

All arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds required to get an insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

The Kingdom lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan).

The source stressed the importance of continuing to complete the implementation of the national plan for immunization, which includes taking the booster dose, and applying procedures to verify health status in the “Tawakkalna” application to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.

The source explained that the measures taken above are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.

