Buoyed by Punjab landslide, AAP sets sights on Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 11: The landslide victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has given its Karnataka unit renewed vigour as it attempts to gain a foothold in the state where it has been a non-entity so far.

Functionaries say the party is planning to contest a series of elections including zilla and taluk panchayat polls and the 2023 assembly elections where it plans to field candidates in all 224 seats. It has already begun groundwork for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls.

“People kept saying AAP is a good party, but its strength is limited to Delhi and it can never make a mark in a bigger state,” said Prithvi Reddy, AAP convener.

“We have proven this wrong in Punjab, and we have also opened our account in Goa. We are hopeful of emulating this in Karnataka too. ” While it plans to leverage its urban appeal in BBMP polls, the party may have to change tack since civic polls are expected to be delayed beyond the assembly elections. Some politicians feel its winning prospects will be dimmed if BBMP polls are held after the assembly elections.

“AAP comes across as an urban-oriented party, and it may win a couple of seats at the most in the BBMP polls,” said Lingaraje Urs, who unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections as an AAP candidate from KR Puram before switching the BJP. “But it is likely to draw a blank if assembly polls are held first, since the negative impact will cascade on its civic poll performance.”

Challenging the three big political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — will be a tall order for the party, given its tiny support base and thin cadre. In 2018, it contested 29 assembly segments and bagged a measly 1. 4% share of the votes. No candidate made a mark. However, functionaries like Shanthala Damle, state vice-president of AAP, are hopeful that the scenario will be different this time.

“People have recognised AAP as the real party with a difference,” Damle said. “While common men and like-minded leaders from other parties are joining us in big numbers, voters will support us for the Kejriwal-model of governance that ensures affordable water and power supply, educa- tion and healthcare which is a direct return on taxes paid.”