  2. Buoyed by 'Ram wave', BJP chalks out plans to topple Congress govt in Karnataka after LS polls

January 20, 2024

Bengaluru, Jan 20: The BJP camp, which was in a shambles until recently in Karnataka, is gaining momentum following a favourable wave generated by the victory in the Assembly elections of three states late last year and in the run-up to the so called Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple built after destroying Babri Masjid.

Winning the maximum seats in Karnataka seems like an achievable goal, and now the aim is to wrestle power from the state's ruling Congress party, according to BJP sources.

Looking at the developments in the Congress, with a bunch of cabinet ministers targeting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by demanding more Deputy Chief Minister posts to cut short his influence, and the appeal by Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, that the people should strengthen the hands of his father to help him stay in the post for the full term, very much indicate a tussle for power within their party.

And it is only a matter of time, the BJP sources claimed.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have already spoken about the attempts by the BJP to topple the government, similar to how the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress coalition government was brought down in Maharashtra in 2022.

Discussions are already underway within the state's political circles about the BJP’s grand plans to bring down the ruling Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had stated that there are Ajit Pawars and Eknath Shindes in Karnataka politics as well, and anything can happen after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is struggling to pacify its MLAs as sufficient funds could not be provided to their constituencies due to the implementation of guarantee schemes.

It is no longer a secret that the BJP is waiting for an appropriate time to strike, explains a prominent leader.

On the other hand, by forging an alliance with the JD(S), the saffron party wants to win over the south Karnataka region and face Congress unitedly in the rest of the state.

After appointing former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra as the BJP state President and senior leader R. Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition, the saffron party is confident of consolidating major Lingayat and Vokkaliga community votes in Karnataka ahead of the general elections.

BJP leaders have claimed that since 1991, the state has voted for their party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance with JD (S) and the Ram Temple wave will help the party get 15 lakh additional votes from south Karnataka districts, which had gone to the Congress with the projection of Shivakumar to the post of Chief Minister during the May 2023 Assembly elections.

In the 2019 general election and riding high on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave following the Balakot strike, the BJP had won 25 of the total 28 MP seats.

The party, which looked weak opposite Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, now seems fully charged and on attack mode.

Although the BJP has distanced itself from Karwar BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s derogatory remarks against Siddaramaiah, sources have confirmed that it is part of a strategy to counter the Chief Minister’s criticism of Prime MInister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the RSS and Hindutva.

Surprisingly, Siddaramaiah is appearing defensive.

Social media is flooded with pictures of the statue of Ram Lalla and Ayodhya gearing up for the inaugural feat.

The BJP and Hindutva forces are successfully carrying out the campaign on social media and on the ground as well.

The RSS in Karnataka has outlined a plan and reached out to over 29,000 villages in Karnataka ahead of the highly-anticipated Ayodhya event.

The organisation had carried out the Sampark Abhiyaan between January 1 and 15, during which it claimed of reaching out to all the 29,500 villages in the state.

'Mantrakshate' (sacred rice used for worship), a photograph of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and handbills brought from Ayodhya have been distributed to the people.

On January 22, the main temples in every Karnataka village will organise 'satsang' and 'Ram Jaap' programs.

LED screens will be erected for the live telecase of the grand event.

Prime Minister Modi had called on every household to light five diyas in the direction of Ayodhya on the evening of January 22.

The BJP is fully confident of garnering goodwill and reaping political gains, party leaders explained.

The saffron camp is growing in confidence in the state, following the internal fights within the Congress government.

Political experts also maintain that Karnataka is going to witness a political struggle between developed castes and backwards, Dalits, and minorities.

Karnataka is all set to witness an intense and close fight between the BJP and Congress in the coming days and creation of rift in the society is also feared in the backdrop of development such as the controversial proposal to implement caste census report.

January 11,2024

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and parts of neighboring Afghanistan on Thursday, sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people in remote villages, Pakistani officials and the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake triggered panic among people in parts of North India. Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced earthquake tremors. The National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, also felt the earthquake tremors. 

The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northern India.

People in parts of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also experienced tremors.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The epicenter was 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) from Jurm village in northeastern Afghanistan and was centered at a depth of 206 kilometers (128 miles), the U.S.G.S. said.

There were no immediate reports of damage in either country.

The temblor was felt in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and in the major cities of Lahore, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad in the Pakistan-administered, disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Sahiba Bibi, a woman who lives on the outskirts of Islamabad, said she was preparing for prayers when she suddenly felt the ground shaking. “We quickly came out of our home and we saw some other people also standing outside their houses,” she said.

Residents in the northwestern city of Peshawar also said they went out of their homes and offices after feeling the earthquake.

“I knew that it should not be less than magnitude 6 when I felt the earthquake as we have felt strong earthquakes in the past,” said Mohammad Khan, 65, in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services in the northwest, told The Associated Press that police and rescue officials were ordered to alert the emergency services about any damage caused by the earthquake.

“So far, there has been no reported damage from the earthquake, though the earthquake was so strong that it terrified many people who came out of their offices and houses in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he said.

Authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said the earthquake caused no damage, but some panicked people came out of their homes and offices protectively.

Pakistan and the region, which sits along an active continental plate boundary, are often hit by earthquakes.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir

January 13,2024

Mangaluru: The second additional district and sessions (special) court has sentenced a man to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a college student and attempting to kill her by stabbing around a dozen times in broad daylight under the limits of Ullal police station on the outskirts of the city.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Jyothi Pramod Nayak said that the convict Sushanth alias Shan, 31, had waylaid the woman and injured her grievously by stabbing her on her chest, stomach and other parts of the body after outraging the modesty on June 28, 2019.

The 20-year-old student of MBA at a private college at Karkala and a resident of Bagambila, was assaulted even after she fell on the ground.

The accused had later attempted to kill himself by injuring his neck and hand. Ullal police had booked a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to suicide) of the IPC. The second additional district and sessions (special) court judge Preethi KP delivered a verdict on Thursday.

The accused was earlier booked by Karkala police, and a court had remanded him in judicial custody for harassing the woman to marry him.

He committed the crime again on June 28, 2019, after being released from jail on bail. The girl, who was apparently returning from college had as usual, alighted at KSHEMA bus stand at Deralakatte around 4.30 pm and was walking towards home located behind the hospital when Sushanth who came from behind in a scooter suddenly attacked her. The girl collapsed on the road after she was stabbed multiple times. 

The then sub-inspector of Ullal police station Gurappa Kanthi had submitted a chargesheet to the court. The investigation had produced CCTV footage from two cameras. The trial of the case began on February 10, 2021, and 21 witnesses were examined.

Judge Preethi KP while pronouncing the judgment, declared him guilty of all offences he was charged with. While the accused was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh under Section 307 of the IPC, he was awarded seven years of jail and Rs 1 lakh penalty under Section 326 of the IPC. Meanwhile, under Section 354 of the IPC, he has been sentenced to one year of jail and penalty of Rs 10,000. While one month of simple imprisonment was awarded under Section 341 of the IPC, Rs 1,000 penalty has been imposed on him under Section 309 of the IPC.

The jail term will run consecutively, the SPP said adding that Rs 2 lakh from the penalty will be handed over to the complainant woman.
 

January 18,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 18: The Karnataka government has cracked the whip against eight project implementing agencies that have failed to provide skill education to candidates even after getting financial aid from the state government under the Deen Dayal Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. The officials are also instructed to blacklist them and file criminal cases immediately.

Sharan Prakash Patil, the Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood in a meeting on Wednesday expressed his displeasure against the agencies that have failed to implement the Government's ambitious scheme aimed at providing vocational training to those studying diploma, ITI and other job-oriented courses.

He instructed officials to register criminal cases against them in the jurisdictional police stations to review the progress of the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Patil also asked the officials to blacklist errant project implementing agencies (PIAs) immediately and to stop issuing tenders to such firms in future.

He directed the officials to recover Rs 74.65 crore with interest from the PIAs for violating the rules of the scheme, which is being implemented jointly by the central and state governments, to provide vocational training for candidates studying job-oriented courses in rural and urban areas.

The agencies that have failed to achieve the desired goal will be considered as defaulters and action will be taken against officials who have released funds to these companies, he added.

The Minister asked the officials to collect complete details of some of these agencies that are functioning from other states, and inform the Centre and prevent them from receiving any funds. A probe has also been ordered against unqualified agencies promising to provide training by giving false information and warned of strict disciplinary action against officials if they fail to act.

"The concerned officials must visit the training centres at the district and taluk levels every month and review the progress. And the lower-rung officials must submit reports to the senior officers. I will be holding monthly meetings to review the progress and will not hesitate to act against those showing laxity," warned the Minister.

The scheme was started on September 25, 2014 on the 98th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya to help unemployed youth find jobs and achieve something on their own.

Implemented by the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood department, it aimed at providing free vocational training or skill education to youth aged 18 to 35 years from across the country and help them get employed in the private sector.

