Bus wars in Mangaluru: Private operators cry foul as KSRTC seeks 28 new permits amidst ‘Shakti’ success

coastaldigest.com news network
August 19, 2025

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Mangaluru division has sought approval from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) for 28 new bus permits on various routes in and around the city. The proposal came up at the RTA meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Darshan on Monday.

Senior divisional controller of KSRTC Mangaluru, Rajesh Shetty, said the move was in response to repeated public demands. He noted that the Shakti Scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, had significantly increased demand for KSRTC services. “Many women have complained that they are deprived of the scheme’s benefits due to the lack of KSRTC buses on several routes. The growing population of Mangaluru has further increased the need,” he said.

The KSRTC submitted applications for new services on routes including:

•    KSRTC bus stand to Kateel via Kottara, Kuloor, and Surathkal

•    KSRTC bus stand to Surathkal via Farangipete

•    Mangaluru to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station

•    Mangaluru Junction to Kodikal, Adyapady

•    State Bank to Farangipete, Kannagudde, Kinnigoli, Mudipu, Moodbidri, Polali, Madaka, Kateel

•    Mangaladevi to MRPL, Kinnigoli

•    Talapady to Bajpe, Surathkal

•    Bajpe to Ullal Kotepura

•    Moodushedde to Someshwara

•    Mudipu to NITK

•    Mangaluru to Kumpala

Shetty also urged the RTA to grant permits in areas restricted under district magistrate notifications of 1991 and 1993, and announced that 100 e-buses would soon be introduced in Mangaluru under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

However, the proposal drew strong objections from private bus operators. Advocates representing them argued that the move would trigger unhealthy competition and erode the viability of the private sector. They demanded a detailed traffic survey and rationalisation of timings before any new permits are granted.

Dakshina Kannada Private Bus Operators’ Association president, Azeez Parthippady, said: “If more permits are issued, it will weaken private bus operations and disrupt the existing system.”

Responding to the concerns, DC Darshan clarified that the RTA would take a decision only after verifying legal provisions and pending court cases. SP Arun K, RTO Shridhar K Mallad, and other officials were present.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 8,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 8: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mangaluru sub-zonal office, has unearthed fresh evidence of large-scale fund diversion in the ongoing money-laundering probe against alleged conman Roshan Saldanha and associates. The latest findings reveal the mobilisation of approximately ₹39 crore from local businessmen under false pretences, with a significant portion siphoned off for personal gain.

On Tuesday, ED teams carried out search operations at five locations in Mangaluru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Mangaluru City Police against Saldanha, his wife Dafney Neetu D’Souza, and others. The accused are alleged to have posed as loan facilitators, collecting money under the guise of stamp duty for arranging low-interest loans — which were never delivered.

During the searches, ED officers seized incriminating diaries and documents linking the accused to the fraudulent mobilisation of funds. According to officials, the money was routed through dummy firms and ultimately spent on personal expenses, private business ventures, and other non-loan-related purposes.

Key findings from the latest operation include:

•    ₹3.8 crore in multiple bank accounts frozen.

•    Discovery that ₹5.8 crore of the proceeds of crime was used to purchase five fishing boats in Dafney’s name — now seized/frozen.

•    Total seizure/freeze value from the operation stands at approximately ₹9.5 crore.

The ED confirmed that the prime accused, Roshan Saldanha, is currently in judicial custody, and that further investigation is underway to trace additional assets and possible beneficiaries.

News Network
August 19,2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing as captain. Surprisingly, Shubman Gill was elevated as the team's vice-captain in the shortest format, replacing Axar Patel. 

The selection meeting was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, though a long delay was witnessed due to the late arrival of a few members because of extreme weather conditions in the city. There was no place for Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team despite their top performances in the shortest format. Mohammed Siraj also missed the cut. 

Shubman Gill's promotion as the team's vice-captain poses a unique challenge for head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav as the batter will be expected to be a certain pick in the playing XI. In such a case, there arrives a big question mark over Sanju Samson's batting position. 

After the T20 World Cup 2024, Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India in T20Is and did very well. But now, Gill could be seen opening alongside Abhishek at the top, pushing Sanju to the No. 3 position, which was occupied by Tilak Varma earlier.

Along with the 15-member team, a total of 5 reserve players were also picked for the Asia Cup, keeping the bench ready in case of injuries or other issues.

Quite surprisingly, Shreyas Iyer wasn't picked even among the 5-member reserve team that the BCCI selection committee cheif Ajit Agarkar named during the press conference. Iyer was backed by many former India stars, including Ravichandran Ashwin, to feature in the playing XI at the Asia Cup. But, he doesn't even feature in the top 20 for the selection committee.

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

