Bus wars in Mangaluru: Private operators cry foul as KSRTC seeks 28 new permits amidst ‘Shakti’ success

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Mangaluru division has sought approval from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) for 28 new bus permits on various routes in and around the city. The proposal came up at the RTA meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Darshan on Monday.

Senior divisional controller of KSRTC Mangaluru, Rajesh Shetty, said the move was in response to repeated public demands. He noted that the Shakti Scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, had significantly increased demand for KSRTC services. “Many women have complained that they are deprived of the scheme’s benefits due to the lack of KSRTC buses on several routes. The growing population of Mangaluru has further increased the need,” he said.

The KSRTC submitted applications for new services on routes including:

• KSRTC bus stand to Kateel via Kottara, Kuloor, and Surathkal

• KSRTC bus stand to Surathkal via Farangipete

• Mangaluru to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station

• Mangaluru Junction to Kodikal, Adyapady

• State Bank to Farangipete, Kannagudde, Kinnigoli, Mudipu, Moodbidri, Polali, Madaka, Kateel

• Mangaladevi to MRPL, Kinnigoli

• Talapady to Bajpe, Surathkal

• Bajpe to Ullal Kotepura

• Moodushedde to Someshwara

• Mudipu to NITK

• Mangaluru to Kumpala

Shetty also urged the RTA to grant permits in areas restricted under district magistrate notifications of 1991 and 1993, and announced that 100 e-buses would soon be introduced in Mangaluru under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

However, the proposal drew strong objections from private bus operators. Advocates representing them argued that the move would trigger unhealthy competition and erode the viability of the private sector. They demanded a detailed traffic survey and rationalisation of timings before any new permits are granted.

Dakshina Kannada Private Bus Operators’ Association president, Azeez Parthippady, said: “If more permits are issued, it will weaken private bus operations and disrupt the existing system.”

Responding to the concerns, DC Darshan clarified that the RTA would take a decision only after verifying legal provisions and pending court cases. SP Arun K, RTO Shridhar K Mallad, and other officials were present.