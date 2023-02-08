  1. Home
  2. Business fest, job fest, food fest and cultural events to mark BCCI’s Beary Mela - 2023

News Network
February 9, 2023

Mangaluru: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) will be organising ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ in Mangaluru’s Town Hall from March 3 to 5, according to a release issued by convenors Mansoor Ahmed (Azad) and Mumtaz Ali.

The three-day grand Beary festival will present business fest, food fest, exhibition, symposium, and cultural programmes among other activities. 

A job fest will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last day, i.e. on March 5 wherein reputed firms can recruited eligible and qualified job seekers.

Those who want to set up business and food stalls at Beary Mela venue and those who are willing to participate in cultural programmes can immediately contact BCCI office on landline number 0824 – 4262323 or mobile number 9535563897, stated BCCI president SM Rasheed Haji. 

News Network
February 4,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Four Indian expatriate workers including three from coastal Karnataka’s Mangaluru region were killed in a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night.

The deceased have been identified as Akil, Nasir, Rizwan and Shihab. Among them Rizwan, hailed from Haleyangady while Akhil was from Bolar in Mganluru. The details of two others were not immediately available.

According to unconfirmed reports, the mishap occurred in Khurais area of Riyadh province when their car rammed into a camel. 

More details are awaited. 

News Network
January 28,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Lokayukta has served a notice to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar to examine the allegations of corruption at Ullal police station and submit a report.

The Lokayukta ordered that the investigation report and other documents should be produced by February 14. The notice is served based on the complaint lodged by social worker Mohammed Kabeer, a resident of Ullal.

The complaint alleged that the Ullal station inspector Sandeep and sub inspector (SI) Pradeep have nominated a broker to take bribe from ganja mafia, sand mafia and hotel owners. The two police officers demand money from every citizen and Ullal residents are fed up with their actions, he claimed.

Though a complaint through email was sent to heads of various departments, chief secretary, DGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, ADGP and Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, no action had been taken so far, the complaint to the Lokayukta said. 

News Network
January 28,2023

Udupi, Jan 28: The Parashuram theme park, with a 33-foot-bronze statue of Lord Parashuram, was inaugurated atop Umikal hill at Bailur in Karnataka's Udupi district by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after the inauguration on Friday evening in Karkala taluk, the chief minister said a masterplan will be drawn to promote culture and temple tourism in coastal Karnataka. Bommai said the coastal region has immense potential for attracting tourists and the government is chalking out a number of schemes to promote tourism.

The government aims to bring in overall development in the region by developing ports and roads. The government does not want to offer promises on packages, but is trying to improve the lives of the people, he said.

Bommai added that the inauguration of the park is historic as Lord Parashuram is said to be the creator of Tulunadu. He was brave and strong and received the blessings of Lord Shiva, the chief minister said. 

State Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar, who represents Karkala in the assembly, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje who represents Udupi-Chikkamagaluru in the Lok Sabha, Fisheries Minister S Angara, MLAs Lalji Mendon and Raghupati Bhat and noted actor Rishabh Shetty were present on the occasion.

The Parashuram statue installed atop Umikal hill in Bailur, located by the side of National Highway between Udupi and Karkala, is already attracting thousands of tourists from various parts of the country. The theme park has a bhajan mandir, museum, open air amphitheatre, drawings depicting life of Lord Parashuram, audio-visual gallery and a restaurant. The park was set up by the Nirmiti Kendra in Udupi district.

