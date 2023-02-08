Business fest, job fest, food fest and cultural events to mark BCCI’s Beary Mela - 2023

Mangaluru: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) will be organising ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ in Mangaluru’s Town Hall from March 3 to 5, according to a release issued by convenors Mansoor Ahmed (Azad) and Mumtaz Ali.

The three-day grand Beary festival will present business fest, food fest, exhibition, symposium, and cultural programmes among other activities.

A job fest will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last day, i.e. on March 5 wherein reputed firms can recruited eligible and qualified job seekers.

Those who want to set up business and food stalls at Beary Mela venue and those who are willing to participate in cultural programmes can immediately contact BCCI office on landline number 0824 – 4262323 or mobile number 9535563897, stated BCCI president SM Rasheed Haji.