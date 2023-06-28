C L Ananda is new commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation

Mangaluru, Jun 28: Senior KAS officer C L Ananda has been posted as the new commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation by the government of Karnataka.

The government had on June 19 appointed Mansoor Ali as the commissioner of the MCC who was earlier project director of Ballari district Urban Development Treasury office.

The government within hours amended the order and transferred him as commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority.

K Channabasappa who earlier served as commissioner of MCC was appointed as personal assistant to state home minister.

C L Ananda, who hails from Mandya, has served in the Indian Army for 15 years. He had in the past served in Karkala APMC as the FDA officer for a period of nine months.

He will assume charge as commissioner of MCC on Wednesday June 28.