  2. C L Ananda is new commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation

News Network
June 28, 2023

Mangaluru, Jun 28: Senior KAS officer C L Ananda has been posted as the new commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation by the government of Karnataka.

The government had on June 19 appointed Mansoor Ali as the commissioner of the MCC who was earlier project director of Ballari district Urban Development Treasury office. 

The government within hours amended the order and transferred him as commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority. 

K Channabasappa who earlier served as commissioner of MCC was appointed as personal assistant to state home minister.

C L Ananda, who hails from Mandya, has served in the Indian Army for 15 years. He had in the past served in Karkala APMC as the FDA officer for a period of nine months.

He will assume charge as commissioner of MCC on Wednesday June 28. 

News Network
June 25,2023

Bengaluru, June 25: Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said on Saturday that infrastructure development would be affected to some extent during the Congress government’s first year in office, due to the guarantee schemes launched by the government.

Speaking at an interaction meeting with industrialists and traders here, he said development works would pick up pace in the second year.  

Pointing out that there will be a financial burden of Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore on the exchequer due to these guarantee schemes, he ruled out the possibility of a rollback in the power tariff hike, citing that it is the decision of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, an autonomous body.

However, the minister said that a meeting was convened with Energy Minister K J George on June 28. The matter pertaining to reduction of power tariff hike for small scale industries would be discussed with him during the meeting, he added.

News Network
June 23,2023

Bengaluru, June 23: A record number of 75 Indian universities featured in ‘Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023’. Last year, 71 Indian varsities had featured in the rankings. 

With Japan having 117 institutes and China 95 universities in the list, India is the third most-represented nation in the rankings. 

While IISc is ranked 48th, the second highest ranked university in India is also from Karnataka – JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

Others in the top 100 include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Bajhol, Himachal Pradesh at 77th position and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, ranked 95th.

In all, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200.

Other Indian universities to make the rankings include the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, (106th); Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu, (111th); Saveetha University, Tamil Nadu, (113th); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, (128th); Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Punjab, (131st); and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (137th).

This is the 11th edition of 'THE’s Asia University Rankings', and this year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year, and 31 countries and regions are represented, from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

News Network
June 19,2023

Bengaluru: A delivery boy was killed after a car hit his bike and dragged him for 100 metres near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station in Bengaluru, said police on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Prasanna Kumar, a resident of H.D. Kote in Mysore district, worked as a delivery boy for a food delivery app.

He had come to Bengaluru to earn a livelihood. The accused driver, Vinayak was thrashed by the public and then handed over to the police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Vinayak, worked as a sales executive in a car showroom. He had got an incentive following which he partied with his friends. His friends, including three girls, travelled in the car in an inebriated state. They were on their way to drop one of their friends home at Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The car had crashed into the bike from behind and after the crash, the accused had not stopped the vehicle and dragged the body for 100 metres. Later, the accused tried to escape from the spot. The passers-by who witnessed the accident chased the car for one kilometre and caught the driver.

The locals told police that three girls and one boy managed to escape from the spot. The irate mob smashed the windows of the car and handed over the accused to the Byatarayanapura traffic police. 

