  1. Home
  2. C T Ravi urges Mutt heads to convene ‘maha panchayat’ save Hinduism, bats for re-conversion

C T Ravi urges Mutt heads to convene ‘maha panchayat’ save Hinduism, bats for re-conversion

News Network
June 16, 2023

Newsroom, June 16: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has called upon the heads of the mutts to convene a 'maha panchayat' to save Hinduism.

The call comes after Congress government of Karnataka repealed controversial anti-conversion bill introduced by previous BJP government and made it mandatory to read preamble of Indian constitution in schools and colleges across the state besides dropping lesson on RSS founder.

Speaking to media persons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, the BJP leader said: “There is a necessity to re-convert using four techniques of 'Sama, Dama, Danda, Beda." 

"To protect ourselves, self-protection measures should be taken. There is a need to bring back those who have converted to other religions, back to the fold of Hinduism," he stressed. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2023

RSS.jpg

Bengaluru, June 9: The Karnataka government will review the largesse of the previous BJP government in allotting "hundreds of acres of land" to RSS and its affiliated organisations, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday. He also said a few tenders issued by the BJP government have been cancelled while others will be looked into.

The functioning of the health and family welfare department, its officers and doctors and the measures taken to ensure sound public health will be discussed in a meeting next week, Rao added. "Hundreds of acres of government land in the state have been transferred in the name of RSS and Sangh Parivar affiliated organisations," the minister said in a press conference. 

According to him, the purpose behind such allotment was to help these organisations grow and with that its ideologies should also grow. "This (allotment of land) should not happen. One should inform everything to the people. Nothing should be kept secret. People should know. Taking everything in one way is not proper. So we have to take steps," the minister added.

When asked whether the government has taken any steps yet, Rao said he cannot say anything about the steps taken at this juncture but he pointed out that the Congress government has to do it. "It should happen at the government level where the revenue department and the chief minister have to see what has happened and how it has happened. They have to decide after seeing whether it has been done lawfully and for what price it has been allotted because these are all legal matters," he explained.

To a question about the BJP claiming that there is a witch hunt against its cadres, Rao alleged that the objective of that party was to meddle with history, create a rift among people, and spread hatred, which they were doing at every level, be it in textbooks, or appointing such people in various organisations and allotting government land to RSS and its affiliated organisations.

The minister also said that he has convened a meeting where many decisions will be taken. He added that the Congress government cancelled a few tenders such as the 108 ambulance tender and the dialysis contract.

"There are other issues as well, such as the functioning of our department, officers and doctors and taking care of public health. Preventive measures will also be looked into," Rao said. He also explained that some policy matters related to his department will be discussed with the experts to improve the existing system to provide quality treatment to people.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 7,2023

embassy.jpg

Riyadh, June 7: Iran reopened it embassy in Saudi Arabia for the first time in seven years on Tuesday (June 6). The move has reaffirmed a Chinese-brokered rapprochement between two formerly antagonistic powers in West Asia. The rapprochement is likely to change the equations in the region greatly. 

The Iranian mission has opened in its former premises in Riyadh's diplomatic quarter. The location is near Syria's embassy, the reopening of which is expected soon following Saudi outreach to Damascus. 

"We consider today an important day in the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli told a flag-raising ceremony.

"The cooperation between the countries is entering a new era."

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restart their respective embassies in the month of March this year. Both countries resolved to work towards resuming ties. In 2016, Saudi Arabia has broken off relations with Iran following Iranian protests.

On its part now, Saudi Arabia is yet to confirm when it will open its embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran. It is also yet to decide who will be the ambassador. A Saudi delegation however, visited the Iranian capital in April.

Blinken in Saudi Arabia

The reopening of Iranian embassy coincided with a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Saudi Arabia. Blinken's meet to Saudi Arabia has come as the oil-rich kingdom has been establishing closer ties with Washington's rivals.

The ceremony at the embassy was also attended by Ali Al Youssef, director of consular affairs at the Saudi foreign ministry.

The mission returns under the leadership of Alireza Enayati, Iran's former ambassador to Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia, a Sunni Muslim power, severed ties with Shia-led Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad were attacked during protests which erupted after Riyadh executed Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

After years of discord, the two Middle East heavyweights signed a surprise reconciliation agreement in China on March 10.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has restored ties with Tehran ally Syria and ramped up a push for peace in Yemen, where it has for years led a military coalition against the Iran-backed Huthi forces.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the Middle East for years.

Blinken is expected to meet the Saudi de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah during his visit, according to a US official.

The top US diplomat is also due to attend a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 6,2023

ball.jpg

Ahmedabad, June 6: A group of seven so called “upper caste” Hindus allegedly chopped off the thumb of a dalit man with a sword in Patan district of northern Gujarat on Sunday following a dispute over a tennis ball belonging to the victim's son.

The FIR registered on Monday named six accused who have been identified as Kuldipsinh Rajput, Siddhrajsinh, Raju alias Rajdip Darbar, Jashvantsinh Rajput, Chakuba Lakshmanji and Mahendrasinh and one unidentified person. 

They have been charged for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, and sections of atrocity act. The FIR was registered with Kakoshi police station in Sidhpur taluka.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred after a tennis ball of eight-year-old son of victim Kirit Dahyabhai Parmar rolled down to the playground of ID Selia high school where the accused upper caste Hindus were playing cricket. The FIR states that one of the accused, Kuldipsinh, scolded the son of the victim who objected and stopped the accused from doing so.

Later, Kuldipsinh allegedly called the complainant Dhiraj Parmar, who is the brother of the victim, and threatened to teach him a lesson. 

After the cricket match, Kuldip and other accused met Dhiraj and started fighting with him but a compromise was reached after other people who were present at the spot intervened. FIR says that Dhiraj and his nephew left the spot but his brother Kirit remained at a nearby tea stall. 

At around 6:30 PM, Kuldeep and other six accused came back and assaulted him with swords and sticks. They chopped off his left hand's thumb and left him unconscious.

Kirit was rushed to a hospital in Palanpur from where he was shifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. His condition is said to be stable. Local police said that two of the accused have been arrested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.