  2. Cabinet selection only after holding discussion with Modi-Shah: CM Bommai

News Network
July 29, 2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the members of his Cabinet would be selected in a few days, after holding discussion with the BJP's national leaders in Delhi.

"I will visit Delhi on Friday to get the blessings of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. Discussion about the Cabinet formation would be held then, and ministers would be selected," he said.

Ministerial aspirants have started manoeuvres to convince the top leadership on their inclusion into Bommai’s Cabinet. 

It is said that several senior leaders are wary of not being made ministers in order to make way for fresh faces. Even the migrant camp - MLAs who came from Congress and JD(S) and were ministers in the previous government - is unsure.

In reply to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's unwillingness to join his Cabinet, Bommai said, "I have already spoken to him. We have mutual love and admiration, and we maintained cordial relationship even when we were in different parties. His feelings will be conveyed to the party's top brass, and the issue will be resolved".

News Network
July 23,2021

Dubai, July 23: Eight categories of travellers are allowed to fly to the UAE from countries where passenger entry is suspended.

The latest addition to the exempted categories is Expo 2020 Dubai participants.

Passenger entry from 16 destinations – including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia to the UAE remains suspended until further notice.

According to the latest safety circular issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), exempted travellers have to abide by stringent Covid safety measures, including a 10-day quarantine period.

The eight exempted categories are:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Covid safety protocols to be followed by exempted travellers.

Stringent Covid-19 safety protocols have been defined for exempted passengers from the restricted countries:

>> Negative PCR test result within 48 hours from the date of departure. The test must have been taken at an accredited laboratory and the result must have a QR code.

>> They must get a PCR test done on arrival, followed by two others on day four and eight.

>> They have to quarantine for 10 days.

>> They must wear a monitoring and tracking device. 
 

manager
coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 27: The High Court on Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to furnish by August 25, action taken report against those found guilty in the December 19, 2019 police firing incident in Mangaluru during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A single judge bench led by Chief Justice A S Okha heard the Public Interest Litigation filed by Freedom Fighter H S Doreswamy, former mayor Ashraf and others seeking to direct the government to initiate an SIT inquiry into the incident.

State Counsel P Tejesh said the magisterial probe is complete and the investigation officer, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh has submitted report to the government. Later, the Magistrate Report was handed over to the Court in a sealed cover.

He said the report is being scrutinised by the state government which will shortly decide on the action to be taken against the guilty and sought two weeks' time for the same.

Paying heed to the demand, the Court directed the government to file the action taken report by August 25 in a sealed cover.

News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Amid new ministry formation buzz, seventy-one years old former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa has made a curious statement that many changes will take place in the party following Basavaraj Bommai becoming the new chief minister of Karnataka.

"Basavaraja Bommai has just been chosen as the new chief minister. There will be many changes (in the party). Wait and watch," he told reporters yesterday.

Against this backdrop, the seers of backward communities have warned the BJP of grave consequences if Eshwarappa is not given the post of deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Shantamayya Shivacharya Swamiji said, "Eshwarappa has built the party in Karnataka. He was supposed to be the chief minister, but the central leadership decided otherwise. Therefore, they should give him the post of deputy chief minister. Otherwise, the BJP will face the consequences in the next few days."

Political pundits are linking this statement with 65-year-old former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's decision to opt out of the ministerial race. They are speculating that many senior leaders and non-performing ministers in the previous ministry led by BS Yediyurappa will not get ministerial berths.

It will be a carbon copy of what the central leadership did while reshuffling and expanding the union cabinet, they are claiming.

Shettar decided to opt out of the ministerial race citing his seniority.

"After the assumption of the new Chief Minister ... I have taken the decision not to join the new ministry because I was a former chief minister. Some may argue that I didn't work under BSY's chief ministership. Okay. Since Yediyurappa was senior to me, I worked in his ministry as the revenue minister. Keeping this criterion in view, I have decided to not join the new ministry, the process of which has begun," he said.

Shettar, however, clarified that there was no pressure from the central party leadership, but it was his decision not to join the Bommai-led ministry. "This is my personal decision," he said.

In the previous ministry under the Yediyurappa-led government, Shettar was a cabinet minister holding large and medium scale industries, excluding sugar and public enterprise departments.

Shettar was 21st chief minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013.

In July 2012, several BJP MLAs owing allegiance to Yediyurappa called for the replacement of DV Sadananda Gowda with Shettar. After much turmoil, the central leadership agreed to make him the chief minister and was sworn-in on 12 July 2012.

Ahead of Assembly polls held in May 2013, BJP declared Shettar as its chief ministerial candidate but the party failed to retain power and Shettar had to resign. BJP had suffered a massive loss in the May 2013 Assembly elections as the Congress wrested Karnataka.

Shettar also had served as Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly. He was also the Speaker during 2008-2009.

