Cancer causing chemicals: Karnataka bans usage of artificial colours in Gobi Manchurian, Cotton Candy

News Network
March 11, 2024

The Karnataka government on Monday prohibited the use of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' in the state, citing presence of cancer causing chemicals. The state government has also said that its usage can cause adverse effects on public health, especially children. 

Violation of the ban can lead to imprisonment and fine, said the food safety and quality department.

Samples of Gobi Manchurian and Cotton Candy sold across Karnataka were collected by the department and analysed in laboratories. 

Based on the results, the Food Safety Commissioner ordered a ban on usage of any artificial colours in preparation of 'Gobi Manchurian'. While for 'Cotton Candy', the Commissioner prohibited the use of artificial colours, like 'Rhodamine B', over and above the prescribed limits. 

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that banned chemicals are being used in many food products. 

"We have done a survey across Karnataka and found that these chemicals (Rhodamine-B food colouring agent) are still being used so we are issuing another notice that nothing which is banned should be used and if used strict action will be taken," he added.

The order stated that "prolonged usage of artificial colours in food and its consumption can lead to deadly diseases like cancer". So, the public has been advised not to use any artificial colours in food or to use them in limited quantities.

According to an official, in case of any violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act – 2006 rule 59, the department can file a case in court which can lead to imprisonment from seven years to life term and fine up to ₹10 lakh.

In February this year, Tamil Nadu also banned the sale of cotton candy after finding Rhodamine B and textile dye in it.

What is Rhodamine B?

Rhodamine B is synthetic compound and a fluorescent dye. It is commonly used in microscopy, flow cytometry, dye lasers and fluorescence imaging. It is also used as a colouring agent in products like inks and cosmetics. It is pink to reddish-brown powder or crystals.

However, it is usually associated with health concerns and regulatory restrictions. Some reports suggest prolonged exposure to this chemical may make it carcinogenic for humans.

Business Desk
February 29,2024

ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 24 ನೇ ಶನಿವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ದುಬೈ ಹಬ್ತೂರ್ ಸಿಟಿಯ ಪಂಚತಾರಾ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ಹಿಲ್ಟನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ಸ್ ತನ್ನ 2024ರ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕೋತ್ಸವವನ್ನು ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯಿಂದ ಆಚರಿಸಿತು.

ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಅಹಮದ್ ಶಿಝಾವಿ ಯವರು ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅತಿಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆರುಗು ನೀಡಿದರು. ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಅವರು ಕಳೆದ ದಶಕಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಮಿರಾತ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಸಾಧನೆ , ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಸೇವೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಾರ್ಯ ಶೈಲಿಯನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದರು.

ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದುಬೈ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿರಾತ್ ಉತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದರು.

ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳಾದ ಮುಸ್ತಫಾರನ್ನು 2023ರ Best Performer,  ಶರೀಫ್ ಮೊಹಿದಿನ್ ರನ್ನು ರೈಸಿಂಗ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ,  ರಿಜ್ವಾನ್ ರನ್ನು ಸಿನ್ಸಿಯರ್ ಎಂಪ್ಲಾಯಿ , ಆದಿಲ್ ರನ್ನು ಎಂಪ್ಲಾಯಿ ಆಫ್ ದಿ ಇಯರ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಮುಸ್ತಫ ಇಬ್ರಾಹಿಂ ರನ್ನು ಔಟ್ ಸ್ಟ್ಯಾಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಫೀಡ್ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.

ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನ ಚೇರ್ಮನ್  ಸಾಧಿಕ್ ಅಲಿ ಯವರು ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ತಾನು ಈ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳೆದ 20 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳೆದು ಬಂದ ವಿವರವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದರು.
ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಆಡಳಿತ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯು ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಜೀವನ ಉತ್ತಮ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ನೀತಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡುವ ಪ್ರಾಮುಖ್ಯತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಭದ್ರತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆ ನೀತಿ ನಿಯಮಗಳು ಇಡೀ ಲೋಕದ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆಯುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು.

ಸುಮಾರು 200 ದೇಶಗಳ ನಾಗರಿಕರು ದುಬೈ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮನ್ನು ತೊಡಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಮಿರಾತ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಡೆವೆಲಪರ್ಸ್ ಇಮಾರ್, ನಖಿಲ್, ಅಲ್ದಾರ್, ಮಿರಾಸ್, ದಮಾಕ್ , ಶೋಭಾ ಹಾಗೂ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಪ್ರವೇಟ್ ಡೆವಲಪರ್ ಗಳೋಂದಿಗೂ ಸಹಭಾಗಿತ್ವವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಉತ್ತಮ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯುಕ್ತ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದು ತಾವು ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೂಡಿಕೆ , ಆಸ್ತಿ ಖರೀದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ  ಸಂಬಂಧಪಟ್ಟ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿವರಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಸಲಹೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಸಂಪರ್ಕಿಸಲು ಕೋರಿದರು.

ಈ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿನ್  ದರ್ವಿಶ್ ಜನರಲ್ ಕಾಂಟ್ರಾಕ್ಟ್ ನ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜಿಂಗ್ ಡೈರೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಇಬ್ರಾಹಿಂ , ಅಲಿಫ್ ಸೇಫ್ಟಿ ಇಕ್ವಿಪ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಸರ್ವಿಸಸ್ ನ ಡೈರೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಇಲಿಯಾಸ್ ಉಮರ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಲೈನ್ ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಿಕಲ್ ಅಂಡ್ ಸ್ವಿಚ್ ಗೇರ್ ಮ್ಯಾನುಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಚರ್ ನ ಮಾಲೀಕರಾದ ಮುಸ್ತಾಕ್ ಅಹಮದ್ ಅತಿಥಿಗಳಾಗಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

News Network
February 27,2024

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against the JD(S) leader contesting the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, D Kupendra Reddy, and his aides at the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too confirmed that an FIR has been registered for 'threatening' the Congress MLAs in connection with the Rajya Sabha elections.

“The Congress leaders not only spoke about allurement and threat to their MLAs time and again but also registered an FIR against Kupendra Reddy and his aides,” the JD(S) second-in-command told reporters here.

Kumaraswamy said the complainant MLA did not say that he was lured, but that some other MLAs were 'approached'.

“Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah of Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha too had said that it’s true that his vote was sought but no one had lured him,” the JD(S) state chief claimed.

Kumaraswamy also said the BJP and JD(S) had decided that the votes of its 19 JD(S) MLAs and the additional BJP votes after its first preferential votes would go to Kupendra Reddy.

Siddaramaiah slammed the Janata Dal (Secular) for allegedly trying to lure Congress legislators to get its candidate Kupendra Reddy elected.

“JDS needs 45 votes (for their candidate) to win. Do they have that many votes? Even though they don’t have enough votes, they still fielded the candidate and are luring our MLAs. Do they have a conscience?” the chief minister asked rhetorically, posting on social media platform X.

“An FIR has been lodged regarding the threat to us. Our three candidates will win. There is no doubt about this,” Siddaramaiah insisted, without elaborating who, the FIR is against and where it has been registered.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha here, Siddaramaiah slammed the minor partner in the opposition alliance, saying, “When JD(S) does not have ‘atma’ (soul), how can it have ‘atma sakshi’ (conscience)? They call themselves Janata Dal (Secular) but whom did they join with?”

He was referring to the JD(S) forming an alliance with the BJP.

The chief minister did not rule out the possibility of gaining votes from the rival camp saying the good works of his government may draw votes from the other side.

On the JD(S) allegations that the Congress had approached its party MLAs, Siddaramaiah said when the Congress has sufficient number of MLAs, there is no need to lure legislators from the opposition.

Voting is under way for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka. The ruling Congress has fielded former union minister and Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and sitting Rajya Sabha members G C Chandrashekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain.

The BJP has fielded Narayansa Bhandage and also JD(S) leader Kupendra Reddy as the NDA candidate.

The Congress has 133 MLAs, excluding the Speaker, while the BJP and JD(S) have 66 and 19 legislators respectively, in the 223-member House. Others account for four. However, one Congress MLA died on Sunday.

News Network
February 27,2024

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP.

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including JD(S) contestant D Kupendra Reddy.

The elections were marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.

