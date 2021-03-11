Car rams into four youths waiting for bus in Sullia; 1 killed, 3 injured

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 11, 2021

Sullia, Mar 11: A speeding pickup vehicle rammed into four youths that were waiting for bus at Paraje in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night. One among the four lost his life while three others suffered injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Murshid, a resident of Duggaladka in Sullia. The injured have been identified as his friends – Rafeeq, Sateesh and Umar. 

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. when the four were standing at Paraje Kallucharpe bus stop. The pickup vehicle, which first rammed into to the roadside barricade, rammed into them. 

All four injured were taken to Sullia government hospital for preliminary treatment. Murshid breathed his last while being taken to Mangaluru for further treatment. 

News Network
March 10,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 10: Former MLA Abhayachandra Jain and Congress leader Mithun Rai have urged district administration to initiate measures to check sea erosion in Munda Beach near Haleyangady.

The beach had caught attention globally when international surfing festival was held a few years ago.

The sea erosion has damaged the beauty of the beach, If the erosion continues, then the beach will lose its identity, said leaders, who were speaking during the visit to the beach.

"The entire stretch of the beach has been damaged. The retaining wall, at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, was constructed to check the erosion four years ago. There was a plan to provide connectivity from Munda Beach to Chitrapura. However, it has not been taken up. More than two acres of land of the beach has been affected by the erosion," Jain said.

Stating that the development of Munda Beach has been neglected, Jain said that surfing festival was organised when he was the MLA.

“To protect tourists from drowning, a watchman and lifeguards were deployed at the beach. Hotels, shops and toilets constructed near the beach have been neglected. A few structures have already been washed away. Several coconut trees have been washed away due to the fury of the waves,” he added.

Jain urged tourism minister to initiate measures to develop Munda Beach.

“Without lifeguards, the visitors are risking their lives. In the last two months, four persons have drowned in the sea,” said Chandru, a local resident.

"A campaign needs to be started to save Munda Beach. The area where surfing competitions was held has already been affected by the erosion. There are about 60 acres of government land in and around the beach, which needs be developed on the lines of Maravanthe beach," Mithun Rai said.

News Network
February 26,2021

Udupi, Feb 26: Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha has said that the ChildLine Helpline Number 1098 should be prominently displayed in all private school buses in view of the safety of the children.

All educational institutions should be issued instructions in this regard, he said while participating in a progress review meet at his office on February 25, Friday.

School vehicles too should have a complaint box for children, the Deputy Commissioner said adding the meetings of the women and child protection committees formed at Gram Panchayat level should be held once in three months. The complaints lodged in the meeting should be reviewed and a report filed, the DC added.

The DC also instructed officials not to allow children inside the Malpe port in order to prevent them from being employed as child labourers entrusted with the task of picking fish.

News Network
March 10,2021

New Delhi, Mar 10: Congress veteran PC Chacko quit the party today complaining that there was "no democracy left" in the Congress and not sparing the "high command" in his recriminations. "There is no Congress party in Kerala as such," just two factions of the party, he said. But he firmly dismissed speculation about joining the BJP.

His abrupt resignation comes as a shock for the Congress in Kerala just days before the April 6 state polls.

He announced to the media in Delhi that he had been considering the move for several days. No self-respecting politician could survive in the Congress in Kerala, he said in a series of truth bombs for his party. He added, however, that there was "no question" of him joining the BJP.

"I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are two parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of two parties functioning as the Kerala Congress unit," Mr Chacko said.

The "A" group was headed by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and the "I" group by state chief Ramesh Chennithala and these groups had been active for many years, he said.

"Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want the Congress to come back but there's groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with the high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups," he alleged, not naming Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Chacko, 74, one of the Congress's top faces and spokespersons, is a former MP from Thrissur in Kerala.

Accusing his party of ignoring state leaders in the selection of candidates for the Kerala polls, Mr Chacko said: "There is no democracy left in Congress. The list of candidates has not been discussed with the state Congress committee. There are no panels for any discussions on polls, winnability of candidates. There have always been factions in parties, even in the Congress, but there is no point anymore."

He wondered caustically whether votes would be counted or announced as "Congress(I) and Congress (A)".

Stating that the Congress is a "great tradition", Chacko said, "Being a Congressman is a prestigious thing but today in Kerala nobody can be a Congressman… If you belong to some faction in Congress only then you can survive… The high command is a mute witness to this disaster and there's no remedy," he added.

Mr Chacko's exit is a big and embarrassing one for the party in a state where its top leader and campaigner Rahul Gandhi is an MP.

Incidentally, Mr Chacko had been among those in the Congress seen to be fiercely loyal to the Gandhis. He had last year attacked the group of 23 dissidents, dubbed "G-23", who had called for "full-time and visible leadership" in a leaked letter. He had voiced suspicion that the letter was by those who were opposed to Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

That changed today as he said the G-23 had raised some important questions for the party. "I did not join the G-23 for the sake of the Congress but the questions they raised are extremely important for the party. 'What is happening in Kerala will cost the party in the election," he warned.

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Wednesday, 10 Mar 2021

May be he is smelling IT/ED ride

