Case against Karkala Bajrang Dal leader for ‘abducting’ wife of Hindutva activist

News Network
November 4, 2021

sandeep.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 4: In a bizarre development, a Bajrang Dal leader from Udupi district has allegedly abducted the wife of a Bajrang Dal activist. 

A case has been registered at Moodbidri police station against Sandeep Acharya, haling from Udupi’s Karkala taluk in this regard.  The complainant is Harish, a resident of Hadiyangady near Shirlalu. 

According to Harish, his wife was abducted by Sandeep when she was on her way to her her mother’s home along with two-year-old child a week ago.

The police have managed to trace both the abductor and the woman. The woman has been sent to Prajna Counselling Centre in Mngaluru for counselling. 

News Network
November 3,2021

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Gurgaon administration has withdrawn permission for Muslims to offer namaz at eight of 37 previously designated prayer sites.

The administration said permission had been cancelled after "objections" from residents and warned that if similar "objections" were raised at other prayer sites, "permission will not be given there too".

"Consent from the administration is necessary for namaz in any public and open place," Gurgaon authorities said, adding, "If local people have objections at other places also, permission will not be given to offer namaz there too."

Four of the eight sites are Bengali Basti (Sector 49), Block V of DLF Phase 3, Surat Nagar Phase 1 and an area near the DLF Square Tower on Jacaranda Marg.

The others are on the outskirts of the Kherki Majra and Daulatabad villages, near the Ramgarh village in Sector 68, and an area between Rampur village and Nakhrola Road.

Namaz can be offered, the administration said, at mosques or Eidgah (or open-air prayer sites), or at a private or designated site, of which there are now only 29.

The administration did say, however, that a committee constituted by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg would hold discussions on identifying places to offer namaz.

The committee consists of a Sub Divisional Magistrate, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and members of both religious organisations and civil society groups, and will work towards resolving the issue and ensuring local residents do not face any problem in offering prayers.

The committee will also ensure namaz is not offered on roads or public place, and that consent is taken from locals at the time of designating a spot for offering prayers.

The administration has also called upon religious communities to maintain law and order; extensive security arrangements have been made by the police in this regard, it said.

On several occasions over the past few weeks, residents of some Gurgaon neighborhoods and members of right-wing groups have protested against Friday namaz at public grounds.

"Locals staged a protest against Friday namaz at a ground in Sector 47 for the fourth consecutive week by performing puja. Efforts are ongoing for a solution, including finding an alternate place for namaz," ACP Aman Yadav had said.

"Earlier also two rounds (of talks) were held under the chairmanship of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Badshahpur). We are making efforts to find a solution and resolve the issue amicably," he added.

Sector 47 residents had claimed the ground in question had only been offered for one day.

"The residents have shown us the list which was issued three years ago. We have to verify the list from our end also. If the ground had given to Muslim community for a single day, then the administration will take necessary action," ACP Yadav said.

News Network
November 1,2021

India's daily Covid graph showed improvement today as the country logged 12,514 fresh cases, which is 2.4% lower than yesterday. During the same period, 251 related fatalities were recorded.

With 12,514 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India''s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

As Delhi schools reopen, Sisodia assures ''COVID-19 protocols being followed''

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal/Kanya Vidyalaya at West Vinod Nagar to assure that the COVID-19 protocols were being followed as the schools reopened for all students on Monday.

"Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We''re following all COVID protocols," Sisodia told ANI. Delhi schools reopened for all classes with 50 per cent capacity from Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic became less severe.

According to the Directorate of Education circular, heads of schools should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only. It is to ensure that no more than 50 per cent of the students to be called to schools.

"I feel good coming here. Online education was also good. We are instructed to sanitize our hands regularly and maintain social distancing by the school authorities," Divya Sharma, a student said.

News Network
October 29,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 29: Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport seized gold worth Rs 32,55,660 from the possession of a passenger.

According to officials, the passenger from Mangaluru had arrived in at the airport from Dubai by Air India Express flight.

The officials have seized 663 grams of gold that was in paste form and was concealed in the body. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. 

