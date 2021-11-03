Case against Karkala Bajrang Dal leader for ‘abducting’ wife of Hindutva activist

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Gurgaon administration has withdrawn permission for Muslims to offer namaz at eight of 37 previously designated prayer sites.

The administration said permission had been cancelled after "objections" from residents and warned that if similar "objections" were raised at other prayer sites, "permission will not be given there too".

"Consent from the administration is necessary for namaz in any public and open place," Gurgaon authorities said, adding, "If local people have objections at other places also, permission will not be given to offer namaz there too."

Four of the eight sites are Bengali Basti (Sector 49), Block V of DLF Phase 3, Surat Nagar Phase 1 and an area near the DLF Square Tower on Jacaranda Marg.

The others are on the outskirts of the Kherki Majra and Daulatabad villages, near the Ramgarh village in Sector 68, and an area between Rampur village and Nakhrola Road.

Namaz can be offered, the administration said, at mosques or Eidgah (or open-air prayer sites), or at a private or designated site, of which there are now only 29.

The administration did say, however, that a committee constituted by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg would hold discussions on identifying places to offer namaz.

The committee consists of a Sub Divisional Magistrate, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and members of both religious organisations and civil society groups, and will work towards resolving the issue and ensuring local residents do not face any problem in offering prayers.

The committee will also ensure namaz is not offered on roads or public place, and that consent is taken from locals at the time of designating a spot for offering prayers.

The administration has also called upon religious communities to maintain law and order; extensive security arrangements have been made by the police in this regard, it said.

On several occasions over the past few weeks, residents of some Gurgaon neighborhoods and members of right-wing groups have protested against Friday namaz at public grounds.

"Locals staged a protest against Friday namaz at a ground in Sector 47 for the fourth consecutive week by performing puja. Efforts are ongoing for a solution, including finding an alternate place for namaz," ACP Aman Yadav had said.

"Earlier also two rounds (of talks) were held under the chairmanship of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Badshahpur). We are making efforts to find a solution and resolve the issue amicably," he added.

Sector 47 residents had claimed the ground in question had only been offered for one day.

"The residents have shown us the list which was issued three years ago. We have to verify the list from our end also. If the ground had given to Muslim community for a single day, then the administration will take necessary action," ACP Yadav said.