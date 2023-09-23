  1. Home
  Cauvery row: Farmers call for 'bandh' as protests continue; security upped in border districts

News Network
September 23, 2023

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Farmers, along with pro-Kannada outfits continued to stage protests on Saturday in Karnataka's Mandya against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order to release water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. They laid on the ground and raised slogans demanding justice, and also formed human chains.

Protests were spread across the southern state, with members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging demonstrations in Bengaluru and Udupi on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They also held protests in other Cauvery river basin districts including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara, according to news agency PTI. Other districts such as Chitradurga, Ballari, Davanagere, Koppal and Vijayapura also saw protests, wherein individuals engaged in sloganeering, blocking roads, burning tyres and effigies.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists, who were headed by Praveen Shetty, even blocked a highway in Bengaluru's K R Puram. Many including Shetty were then detained by police. Some Kannada organisations also blocked the TK Halli pumping station in Mandya, which supplies water to all of Bengaluru city. Cops deployed their personnel at the spot to pacify the crowd, the agency said.

The Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti in Mandya even called for a “bandh” in the district on Saturday. This gained support by various groups and is expected to affect daily life activities including vehicular movement and business today.

Over this, the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, said, "There is nothing wrong with it. It is their right to protest and the government has no objection to it. But public property should not be destroyed, they should not indulge in any illegal activity and cause inconvenience to people. I appeal to them in this regard."

The minister also said police are well prepared to handle the situation in case there are any untoward incidents, and that they have been deployed near the KRS dam in Mandya in heavy numbers.

Back in the state capital, the police department heightened security around Tamil dominated areas, with police commissioner B Dayananada saying that all necessary security measures and precautions are being taken. Officers are on high alert for incidents of stone pelting on any Tamil Nadu registered buses or private vehicles, he said.

News Network
September 19,2023

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Police arrested hardline hindutva activist Abhinava Halashree Swami, one of the main accused in the multi-crore cheating case wherein entrepreneur Govind Babu Poojary was duped after he was promised of BJP MLA ticket.

According to sources, Halashree was on board a running train in Odisha and CCB police arrested him with the help of Odisha state police. He will be brought to Bengaluru by night.

Swami was absconding after the arrest of young Hindtuva activist and rabble-rouser Chaithra Kundapura was taken into custody by the police. 

Abhinava Halashree hails from Vijayanagar district. He was reportedly trying to obtain interim bail from the court after Chaitra’s arrest. 

Earlier, Chaitra had made statements before the media while in custody that if Halashree Swami is arrested, the involvement of prominent personalities in the scam will emerge.

News Network
September 9,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 9: Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanaparakash Rudrappa Patil said that a tender for the construction of the regional centre of Rajiv Gandhi University for Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Mangaluru will be floated shortly.

Following an appeal by Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, the Minister inspected the proposed site for the regional centre at Mary Hill in Mangaluru on September 8.

"Work will commence once the tender is finalised. The MLA said that land for the project has been earmarked. Now, the work has to commence. It is a Rs 40 crore project. The regional centre will have a skill development centre, sports centre and other facilities," Patil said.

The setting up of the regional centre in Mangaluru will benefit students of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts.

RGUHS members Dr Shivasharan Shetty and Dr Sharan Shetty appealed to the minister to complete the work on the regional centre at the earliest. The Minister directed RGUHS Vice Chancellor Dr Ramesh M K to take note of the same. 

