  2. Cauvery row: Farmers continue agitation as Karnataka releases more water to TN

Cauvery row: Farmers continue agitation as Karnataka releases more water to TN

News Network
August 31, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Following the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government on Thursday increased the quantum of release of water from the KRS Dam in Mandya district amid protests by farmers.

Sources confirmed that 7,279 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS dam by lifting more than 80 gates of the dam. Farmers’ organisations have decided to continue the protest and hold an important meeting to devise future strategy. The leaders are likely to announce the decision on Thursday.

The farmers have erected tents near the KRS dam and are staging a protest. Mandya District Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi has given a call for agitation. Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, from Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is also staging an indefinite strike. He launched the protest on Wednesday and sat with the farmers and supporters throughout the night.

The protest would also be staged near the District Commissioner’s office in Mandya city. Kannada organisations have also extended their support to the agitation. The farmers and activists attached to Bhoomitaayi Horata Samithi in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district have decided to stage a shirtless protest march from the Cauvery River to the Taluk office.

Karnataka has been asked to release five cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is reaching New Delhi on Thursday to hold a meeting with legal experts regarding the Cauvery issue.

Comments

News Network
August 31,2023

pond.jpg

Palakkad: Three women, who went to take a bath in a sprawling pond, met with a tragic end after drowning in this north Kerala district on Wednesday, August 30, police said.

The deceased are sisters and have been identified as Ramsheena (23), Nashida (26), and Rinshi (18). Two of them were married and came to their parental home here on the occasion of Onam.

The incident was reported from a village under the Nattukal police station limit near Mannarkkad this afternoon.

A local man said the tragedy happened when one of them slipped into the pond, and others jumped in to rescue.

The sisters were rushed to Mother Care Hospital in Mannarkad, but their lives could not be saved. The bodies will be shifted to Taluk Hospital soon for postmortem. 

According to reports, the trio drowned in front of their father. The three women and their father reached the pond to wash clothes and have a bath. 

When his children were struggling for their lives in the pond which spread over nearly 1.5 acres, the father was unable to shout as he was dumbstruck. Seeing the sobbing father, migrant workers who came running alerted local people and carried out the rescue operation.

A few days back, their brother had undergone a kidney transplantation. Their mother is also on bed rest as she was the kidney donor. Since both were under treatment, it was the ailing father who was looking after the daily chores.

News Network
August 25,2023

africanswine.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 25: Vigilance and surveillance have been stepped up in border areas of Dakshina Kannada by setting up check-posts, to avert the potential spread of African swine fever (ASF) from the neighbouring Kerala.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr Arun Kumar Shetty said check posts have been keeping a close watch on transportation of pig and pork.

Check posts have been set up at Saradka-Vittal, Talapady and Jalsur, as a part of surveillance, he said.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease found in pigs. It can spread through direct contact or otherwise to pigs. At the same time, it is not transmitted to humans, said Dr Shetty.

As per the available records with the department, Dakshina Kannada district has 7000 population of pigs.

“This year, there was no outbreak of African swine fever cases in Dakshina Kannada so far. However, there is an outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Kerala. Last year, there was an outbreak of disease in Kinnigoli, Moodbidri and Neermarga resulting in culling of the pigs”, he said.

The deputy director said that in case of outbreak, a one-kilometre radius of the piggery, from where the disease was reported, will be declared as the infected zone and 10-km area around the piggery will be declared as the surveillance zone. In the one-km radius, all the transportation of pigs will be banned.

“Once the cases are confirmed, all the pigs in the piggery will be culled and it will be disposed of scientifically. After disposing culled pigs, the area will be sterilized and the public will be asked not to visit the spot by installing a board,’’ he said.

He said piggery unit owners have been asked to take precautionary measures and not to purchase pigs from the disease affected areas. The owners should maintain cleanliness in the surroundings of the piggery units by spraying sodium hypochlorite.

News Network
August 18,2023

Saudi.jpg

Riyadh, Aug 18: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The meeting came as part of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March.

Both officials reviewed bilateral ties and explored future opportunities for cooperation between both countries. They also discussed latest international and regional developments.

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Saudi King Salman and the crown prince.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was present at the meeting, along with an Iranian delegation that accompanied Amir-Abdollahian.

