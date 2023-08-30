Cauvery row: Farmers continue agitation as Karnataka releases more water to TN

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Following the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government on Thursday increased the quantum of release of water from the KRS Dam in Mandya district amid protests by farmers.

Sources confirmed that 7,279 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS dam by lifting more than 80 gates of the dam. Farmers’ organisations have decided to continue the protest and hold an important meeting to devise future strategy. The leaders are likely to announce the decision on Thursday.

The farmers have erected tents near the KRS dam and are staging a protest. Mandya District Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi has given a call for agitation. Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, from Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is also staging an indefinite strike. He launched the protest on Wednesday and sat with the farmers and supporters throughout the night.

The protest would also be staged near the District Commissioner’s office in Mandya city. Kannada organisations have also extended their support to the agitation. The farmers and activists attached to Bhoomitaayi Horata Samithi in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district have decided to stage a shirtless protest march from the Cauvery River to the Taluk office.

Karnataka has been asked to release five cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is reaching New Delhi on Thursday to hold a meeting with legal experts regarding the Cauvery issue.