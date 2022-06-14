  1. Home
  CET exam centres in Karnataka to be videographed

News Network
June 15, 2022

Bengaluru, June 15: Karnataka Higher Education minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said examination centres will be videographed during the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses in the state this year, aimed at curbing exam malpractices.

These exams are for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses from June 16-18. A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022, and the examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state, the minister's office said in a release.

On June 16, exams for biology (morning) and mathematics (afternoon) are scheduled, while physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17.

Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated.

The questions and answers in each subject paper will be printed both in English and Kannada languages. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, he said.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any tablet or mobile or calculator to the examination hall.

News Network
June 13,2022

New Delhi, June 13: Rupee dropped to a lifetime low while the country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in more than three years as investor concerns over faster rate increases in the United States resurfaced following US inflation data.

US Treasuries dropped sharply in early Asia trade on Monday, with the heaviest selling in short-dated debt, as investors scrambled to price in an even steeper rate-hike path to tame inflation.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 78.21/22 per dollar by 0350 GMT, after touching a lifetime low of 78.28. Rupee had ended at 77.8325 on Friday, when it hit its previous life low of 77.8750.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.60 per cent, its highest since February 28, 2019. Yield had ended at 7.52 per cent on Friday. 

News Network
June 1,2022

Mangaluru, June 1: The police have arrested six more persons in connection with the video of two persons riding on a bike without helmets, holding the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) flag and abusing the police, that went viral recently.

The arrested are: Safwan (26) from Gurpur, who recorded the video which went viral, Abdul Salam (23) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, Mohammed Hunaiz (23) from Suralpady working as a mason, Mohammed Sahil (23) from Gurpur working as a bus driver, Mohammed Falah (20) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, and Abdul Latif (31) from Inoli working in a bakery in Mysuru.

With this the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 15. 

Earlier, nine were arrested in the same case including six from Mangaluru police. They are: Naushad Inoli (28) who works in a bakery in Bengaluru; Hyder Ali Inoli (27) who works in a juice centre in Mysuru (These two are said to be the ones who allegedly abused the cops); Mohammed Sayyed Afrid (23) from Pandeshwar; Basheer (40), from Konaje, Zuber (32); from Inoli and Jaleel (25) from Puttur (These four were picked from Mysuru and Bengaluru on charge of harbouring the accused).

When the police team led by PSI Krishna had been to Madiwala police limits to nab those directly involved in the incident, the accused along roommates allegedly tried to obstruct the police personnel and tried to push an officer and facilitate escaping of Naushad. A case has been registered in Madiwala police station in this regard and Mohammed Yasin (25) Afrid Sag (19) and Mohamed Tufail (19) were arrested.

Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that an investigation was initiated by the officials of the Mangaluru South sub-division and under the supervision of DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar after Kankanady Town police registered a case against unidentified motorists, including two-wheeler riders, pillion riders, a car driver and others for allegedly abusing police personnel who were posted at Kodekkal Kannur check-post set up during SDPI convention held on the outskirts of the city on May 27.

According to police, the accused also tried to run over a constable on duty. Police claimed that they examined more than 180 CCTV cameras before zeroing on the accused.

Shashi Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that 11 youth directly involved in the incident had met before the incident and was an alleged attempt to get instant fame and recognition, drawing inspiration from the Kerala boy who shouted provocative slogans.

Within minutes of the incident, the video had gone viral on social media platforms. Despite knowing this, four accused had sheltered them. Those directly involved were reportedly planning to mobilise money and remain underground till they get anticipatory bail. They were planning to move towards Mysuru or Kerala. After the incident, they had a discussion with their friends about the incident who in turn advised them to remain low. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 5,2022

scooterfire.jpg

Mangaluru, June 5: An electric scooter caught fire at Bondel, a residential locality in the city of Mangaluru today causing panic in the area.

The ‘Komaki’ electric scooter owned by one Jayaram was being charged when the incident took place. The vehicle was completely burnt in the mishap. 

The scooter owner was not on the spot. The incident came to light when the neighbours heard the sound of the blast. When they rushed to the spot, the scooter had almost reduced into ashes. 

They immediately removed other vehicles parked there and averted further tragedy and doused the fire. Fire and Emergency Services officials also visited the spot.

Jayaram had reportedly purchased the new scooter a few months ago, and as usual, he had put it for charging. 

