  2. Charred bodies of young couple found in burning car in Udupi

May 22, 2022

Udupi, May 22: In a shocking development, charred bodies of a young couple were found in a burning car at Heggunje village near Mandarthi in Udupi district in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased are Yashvanth Yadav and Jyothi from R T Nagara in Bengaluru. It is suspected that the couple set themselves ablaze in a rented car after pouring petrol on them. 

At around 3:30 a.m. a few locals noticed flames emanating from the road. When they rushed to the spot they found a car up in flames. They soon informed the jurisdictional Brahmavar police, who found two charred bodies in the car. 

According to police, a close relative of Yashwanth had received a text message from him at 3:02 a.m. regarding the couple's extreme decision along with the location of the act. 

According to reports, a missing cases of the duo were registered in Bengaluru three days ago. They had rented the said car from one Hussain in Mangaluru.
 

May 13,2022

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India have rejected rumours of "Hindu idols from ancient times" being present inside 22 "permanently locked rooms" inside the Taj Mahal.

The statements came in the wake of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejecting a petition seeking a directive to the ASI to open the closed rooms inside the mausoleum.

Officials of the ASI told The Times of India that the contention in the plea is wrong on both counts. One, these rooms - officially called "cells" - are "not permanently closed" and they were only recently opened for conservation work. And two, being that all records scrutinised so far over the years "have not pointed to the presence of any idols".

"Various records and reports that have been reviewed till now haven't shown the existence of any idols," a senior official privy to the restoration work done three months ago told the publication.

"The petitioner's claim of 22 rooms being permanently locked is factually incorrect as conservation work, including filling of cracks, re-plastering and anti-ageing treatments, are periodically done. In fact, the most recent work cost us Rs 6 lakh," a senior ASI official said.

Another senior ASI official added that 100 cells in the complex that remain locked to the public are located in the basement, the upper storeys of the main mausoleum, the four minarets, inside the baolis (near the mosque) and on the Chameli floor on east, west and north sides. Besides these, several portions of the other world heritage sites in the region - Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri - have also remained closed to the public for years due to security reasons.

Several Hindutva outfits have claimed in the past that the Mughal-era mausoleum was a Shiva temple.

May 8,2022

Mandya, May 8:  Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

He asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to show the “guts”, shown by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits.

“Across Karnataka we have contacted more than 1,000 temples. Temple priests, Dharmadarshis and management committees have agreed to play (Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara or devotional songs) at 5 AM from tomorrow. There is a good response,” Muthalik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is anger against the government for not taking action against those violating Court orders regarding the use of loud speakers.

Alleging some Muslims of being adamant on the issue, he further said, “we will begin our protest against it from tomorrow.” Sri Rama Sene had earlier warned that it will counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhat or Omkara and devotional songs from 5 AM on May 9, if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

Accusing the government of trying to scuttle Sri Rama Sene’s protest by threatening temple committees using the police, Muthalik warned the administration, stating that their “dadagiri” will not have any impact.

“Show your dadagiri against Muslim’s mics or loudspeakers and not against us. Keep in mind that you (BJP) are in power because of Hindu votes…we will do it peacefully and won’t create any disturbance,” he said, adding that, temple management committee will do it with the support of Sri Rama Sene workers.

He repeatedly pointed at the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the use of loudspeakers there at religious places.

Nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh, as part of state-wide drive undertaken by the government there.

Noting that as the first phase of Sri Rama Sene’s drive Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or devotional songs will be played at temples at the morning 5 AM, Muthalik said, “remaining four times Azaan that Muslims perform, for that we will take up, at later stages.” “Why we are doing early morning first because they cannot use mics or speakers between 10 pm to 6 am according to Court, but they use it at 5 AM. So we too will violate and thereby warn the government…our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or offering prayers, but against using loudspeakers,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said, in case the police try to stop Sri Rama Sene workers, it may lead to confrontation, “our Karyakartas will oppose it,” he added. 

May 12,2022

Lucknow, May 12: Singing of the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" has been made compulsory at all madrasas in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, an official said here.

The Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh madrasa Education Board, SN Pandey, also issued an order to this effect to all the District Minority Welfare Officers on May 9.

According to the decision taken in the board meeting on March 24, the singing of the national anthem at the time of prayer at all madrasas across the state has been made mandatory, he said.

He said regular classes at the madrasas began on May 12 after the Ramzan holidays, and the order came into effect on the same day.

The order said that before the commencement of classes, the national anthem will be sung by teachers and students from the upcoming academic session in all recognised, aided and non-aided madrasas in the state.

The District Minority Welfare Officers have been tasked to ensure compliance with the order.

General Secretary of Teachers' Association Madaris Arabia, Diwan Sahab Zaman Khan, said that till now at madrasas, usually Hamd (praises to Allah) and Salam (salutations to Muhammad) were recited before the start of classes.

The national anthem was also sung in some, but it was not compulsory. "Now it has been made mandatory," he added.

The order comes after the state's Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh last month emphasised teaching nationalism at madrasas.

Minister of State Danish Azad Ansari had also said that the government wants the madrasa students to be "full of patriotism".

At present, there are a total of 16,461 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and 560 of them receive government grants. 

