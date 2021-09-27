  1. Home
  Chikkamagaluru | Cops assault Madrasa teacher, threaten him with gun; SP apologizes, assures action

September 27, 2021

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 27: The incident of a Muslim cleric being assaulted for defective number plate and threatened with gun came to light in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, following which the police department swiftly apologised for the police excesses towards the victim and assured action against the officer.

The police have also assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

The incident took place on September 25, when Imtiyaz Maulana, a religious teacher in a Madrsasa, was stopped by Chikkamagaluru police for having defective registration number plate on his two-wheeler.

"I had got my wife discharged from the hospital. I was suppose to take classes. I was in a hurry. I asked the police to let me go. I was asked to speak to the sub-inspector inside the police station. I repeatedly asked him about what is the issue about defective number plate," the Maulana said.

"Since there was no response, I started asking others that how could they just say it is defective registration number plate, that's when a policeman dragged me further inside the police station and hit me with a stick for about 25 to 30 times," he said.

"The police officer took out his gun and threatened me. Later, I was kept in the station for an hour. Afterwards, I paid Rs 500 fine and the police let me go," he said.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reacted strongly to the incident. Afsar Kodlipet, the General Srcreatary of SDPI condemned the incident on social media. He stated that the incident had taken place close on the heels of a sub-inspector who asked a Dalit youth to drink urine. That SI was arrested. "Police atrocities are on the rise in Karnataka and Home Minister should initiate action in this case," Kodlipet said.

Kodlipet said that Hakay Akshay Machindra, the Superintendent of Police has called and apologised for the incident. "The SP assured of action against the police officer and also assured that such incidents won't be repeated in future. We are happy with the response," he said.

News Network
September 13,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Ruth Clare D’Silva of the city has emerged national topper in the Chartered Accountants final exam (old course) for 2021, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

“The CA final exam was tough this year. I had done well but was not expecting the top rank. I am very happy for acing the exam with first rank,” a beaming Ruth said. 

Daughter of Rosy Maria D’Silva and Ruffert D’Silva, Ruth pursued her CA articleship at Vivian Pinto and Company in Balmatta.

 “Ruth was brilliant in handling assignments and had excelled during her training. She has good interpersonal and communication skills,” said Vivian Pinto.

Her mentor and convener of Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL) S Nandagopal said his ward holds the distinction of being the first from the district to crack the exam with first rank.

Ruth did her schooling from St Theresa School and completed her undergraduate course through distance education from Mangalore University. 

Yet another girl from the state aced the exam. Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakumar of Bengaluru secured all India third rank in CA final exam (new course), the results of which were announced on Monday evening. 

News Network
September 20,2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC result has been declared today (September 20). The result can be checked on the official website of Karnataka PUC, pue.kar.nic.in. This year, 29% pass percentage has been recorded. While 36% of girls passed the exam, 26% is the pass percentage of boys.  

Nearly 7 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination this year. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, while 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream. The result was declared in July.

Another exam for Karnataka 2nd year PUC was held in August-September for those candidates who were not satisfied with the class 12 result earlier. 
 

Karnataka 2nd PUC result >> Direct link

How To Check

•    Go to the official website-- karresults.nic.in.

•    On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021

•    Feed in your credentials-- registration number

•    Click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen

•    Download and keep a hard copy for the future use

News Network
September 23,2021

Washington, Sept 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs in Washington.

On Thursday, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with the top five American CEOs.

Two of them are Indian Americans -- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

“Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Ministers Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan," he tweeted.

“Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India,” he said.

The prime minister's meeting with American CEOs from five different key areas is reflective of the priorities of his government.

While Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government is pushing for, Modi’s meeting with Lall is significant as General Atomics is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world’s top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners.

India is in the process of procuring a significant number of drones for the three branches of its armed forces. It has also leased a few drones from General Atomics.

Jakarta-born Vivek Lall, now based out of California, for over a decade has been instrumental in major bilateral defence deals worth around $18 billion, as India and the US take steps to forge a new relationship in which defence trade is a key pillar.

The meeting with chip giant Cristiano Amon assumes significance, given India’s push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure.

The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

A world leader in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations for more than 30 years, Qualcomm is now pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and IoT.

India is looking for a major investment from Qualcomm.

As India is taking gigantic steps in the use of solar power to meet its energy needs, the meeting with Mark Widmar is important as First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (“PV”) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology.

Early this summer, the Arizona-based company announced to add 3.3 GW of capacity in a new facility in India at an estimated cost of USD684 million.

Stephen A. Schwarzman is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals.

In March this year, Blackstone announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate have acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group, in one of India’s largest logistics transactions.  
 

