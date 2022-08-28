Class 7 student, labourer washed away in floods as monsoon havoc continues in parts of Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
August 29, 2022

Mysuru, Aug 29: Two persons were washed away, while a man sustained injuries after the roof of his house fell on him in separate rain-related incidents in Koppal, Mysuru and Haveri districts for past couple of days. 

Nandakumar Badiger (13), a class 7 student, was washed away in flash floods in a stream at Iliganur in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district.

He was taking a look at the stream in full flow when he fell into it accidentally. 

Mahesh (45), a labourer, was washed away in the overflowing Keggere lake at Jayapura in Mysuru district.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday, when he was returning home from work. Vehicular traffic on the flooded Jayapura-Kadakola road has been banned.

Tirakappa Veerabhadrappa Bilaki was injured after the roof of his house came crashing down on him at Teredahalli in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Saturday night.

Several houses in low-lying areas in Ranebennur were inundated after water bodies swelled in the region following heavy rains in the last two days. Fields were submerged in many parts of the district.

It rained for over one-and-half hours in Hubballi on Sunday evening. Belagavi town received good showers.

Five rescued

A driver and four women were rescued by police and local residents when a tractor in which they were travelling, along with milk containers, toppled on the Chandragiri-Gutte bridge in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

The incident occurred when the driver drove the tractor on to the bridge, which was submerged due to a flash flood. 

As many as 22 houses in Pavagad taluk and nine in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district have been damaged, following downpours. Flash floods washed away a bridge connecting Yaliyur and Koghatta in the district.

Ramanagar district continued to bear the brunt of heavy rains. Many lakes overflowed inundating farmlands and submerging bridges and roads. Water entered low-lying areas in Ramanagar town. Many lakes, including Bolappanakere, are overflowing after two decades.

Kampli in Ballari district recorded 4.64 cm of rainfall on Saturday. Streams overflowed, while agricultural lands were submerged. Connectivity between Chikkajayiganur and Ballapur was cut off as the Narihalla bridge was submerged.

A bridge near Kakihalla was also submerged affecting vehicular traffic towards Kampli. An electricity pole collapsed at Itagi village in the taluk.

It rained heavily in parts of Hassan district. Hirekere at Nuggehalli overflowed affecting vehicular movement between Hirisave and Nuggehalli.

Many tanks in the district overflowed causing large-scale damages. Crops in over 100 hectares of land were destroyed as a lake at Bidarakka village breached in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district.

Houses damaged

Over 30 houses in Vijayanagar and Ballari districts have been damaged. Heavy rains destroyed cotton cultivated in large tracts of land. Over 80,000 cusec of water, being discharged from Tungabhadra reservoir, has submerged some monuments in Hampi.
It rained intermittently at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district. Large tracts of paddy fields were inundated, while there were flash floods in rivulets. 

Dubai, Aug 29: Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday.

Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147.

It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The focus was on India's top three going into the tournament and all three -- K L Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) -- did not have the best of times in the middle.

Rahul was out first ball with a tentative away from the body stroke off Naseem Shah that saw him playing on to his stumps.

Virat, who did hit a couple of confident pull shots in his innings, was dropped in the first over. He also played and missed a few times and also got lucky when a mistimed pull went all the way for six.

With luck going his way, it seemed Kohli will finally get a much awaited big score but he was caught at long off off Nawaz. In his previous over, Rohit was too dismissed in a similar fashion as he attempted to clear the long off fielder.

With Pakistani pacers led by debutant Naseem troubling the Indian batters with extra pace and spinners keeping it tidy, 86 runs off the last 10 overs seemed a tough task.

When Shah returned to rattle Suryakumar Yadav's stumps, India were reduced to 89 for four with a lot riding on incoming battter Hardik and Jadeja.

The equation was brought down to 32 off 18 balls with Pakistan forced to bring one extra fielder inside the circle due to an over rate penalty. Pakistan pacers especially Shah struggling with cramps made the Indians task a tad easier.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his skilful best and his four wicket haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik's envious figures of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, triggered a Pakistani batting collapse.

Young seamer Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2 fo 33 in his first ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were snapped by speed merchants, a first for India in shortest version.

The first over of the game bowled by Bhuvneshwar was a rather eventful one as it included two DRS calls going in favour of Mohammad Rizwan (43 off 42) and a straight drive from Babar.

There was not much movement around for both Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their two over opening spell.

Babar straight drove Arshdeep in the second over, showing the sublime touch he has been in over the past 12 months.

Bhuvneshwar, however, surprised the Pakistan skipper with a bouncer in his second over and he went for the pull only to top edge to Arshdeep at short fine leg.

India went in with Avesh Khan as the third pace option and he struck in his opening over after Rizwan smashed him for a six and four towards the midwicket region.

His fifth ball of the over was faced by left-handed Fakhar Zaman who decided to walk after edging a short and wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the big game.

With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians did not hear the edge but Zaman decided to walk, leaving Pakistan at 43 for two in six overs.

Rizwan then shared a 45-run stand for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 off 22) to give the innings some momentum.

However, Hardik changed the course of the game removing the well set Iftikhar and Rizwan with well directed short balls --- the former edged it to Karthik and latter, not sure of what he was doing, ended up giving a regulation catch to third man.

Soon after, Hardik removed Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th over.

Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes in the death overs to take Pakistan closer to 150. 

News Network
August 17,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 17: A 28-year-old man, who had entered marital life just nine months ago, allegedly murdered his wife after taking her on a trip to Udupi. It is learnt that the accused was frustrated because his wife was denying him sex. 

The police have managed to arrest the accused, identified as Pruthviraj, a resident of Maruthi Layout in Madiwala. He is from Sitamarhi in Bihar and has been living in Bengaluru for 15 years. He trades in electronics items. 

Pruthviraj walked into Madiwala police station on August 5, looking tense and shaken, and said his wife had been missing since August 3. He told the police his wife Jyothi Kumari was from a village adjacent to his native village of Sitamarhi, and they were married. The couple moved to Bengaluru four months ago and took up a house in Maruthi Layout. 

Pruthviraj claimed Kumari had earlier left home on two earlier occasions but had returned on her own in the evening. For the last few days, he told the police that she had been urging him to move to Delhi, but he had refused as his business was based in Bengaluru. 

On August 3, he said, he found her missing from home, with her phone switched off. He searched for her at the houses of relatives and friends, but couldn’t find her, his complaint claimed. 

When they began investigating, police learnt that the couple had been squabbling often. When they asked Pruthviraj about the fights, he changed his story frequently, and so they detained him. During interrogation, Pruthviraj purportedly told the police that his wife, a graduate, had lied before the wedding that she was 28 while she was 38. Once they were married, Kumari refused physical intimacy with him. He claimed he had forgiven her for lying about her age, but she refused to consummate the marriage. 

Pruthviraj complained he was upset that she was always on the phone. He suspected she liked someone else, and so was not getting physical with him. Kumari allegedly made fun of Pruthviraj and his family. He further claimed Kumari picked fights on some pretext.

Police say a frustrated Pruthviraj took the help of his friend Samir Kumar from Bihar and hatched a plan to kill her. He convinced Kumari to go on a trip to Malpe in Udupi district. The couple and Samir drove to Malpe on August 1. 

While returning to Bengaluru, Pruthviraj and Samir stopped the car in Shiradi Ghat and allegedly strangled her using her dupatta. They dumped her body in the forest and returned to Bengaluru. Police took him to the spot and traced Kumari’s body and sent it for post-mortem.

