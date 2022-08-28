Class 7 student, labourer washed away in floods as monsoon havoc continues in parts of Karnataka

Mysuru, Aug 29: Two persons were washed away, while a man sustained injuries after the roof of his house fell on him in separate rain-related incidents in Koppal, Mysuru and Haveri districts for past couple of days.

Nandakumar Badiger (13), a class 7 student, was washed away in flash floods in a stream at Iliganur in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district.

He was taking a look at the stream in full flow when he fell into it accidentally.

Mahesh (45), a labourer, was washed away in the overflowing Keggere lake at Jayapura in Mysuru district.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday, when he was returning home from work. Vehicular traffic on the flooded Jayapura-Kadakola road has been banned.

Tirakappa Veerabhadrappa Bilaki was injured after the roof of his house came crashing down on him at Teredahalli in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Saturday night.

Several houses in low-lying areas in Ranebennur were inundated after water bodies swelled in the region following heavy rains in the last two days. Fields were submerged in many parts of the district.

It rained for over one-and-half hours in Hubballi on Sunday evening. Belagavi town received good showers.

Five rescued

A driver and four women were rescued by police and local residents when a tractor in which they were travelling, along with milk containers, toppled on the Chandragiri-Gutte bridge in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

The incident occurred when the driver drove the tractor on to the bridge, which was submerged due to a flash flood.

As many as 22 houses in Pavagad taluk and nine in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district have been damaged, following downpours. Flash floods washed away a bridge connecting Yaliyur and Koghatta in the district.

Ramanagar district continued to bear the brunt of heavy rains. Many lakes overflowed inundating farmlands and submerging bridges and roads. Water entered low-lying areas in Ramanagar town. Many lakes, including Bolappanakere, are overflowing after two decades.

Kampli in Ballari district recorded 4.64 cm of rainfall on Saturday. Streams overflowed, while agricultural lands were submerged. Connectivity between Chikkajayiganur and Ballapur was cut off as the Narihalla bridge was submerged.

A bridge near Kakihalla was also submerged affecting vehicular traffic towards Kampli. An electricity pole collapsed at Itagi village in the taluk.

It rained heavily in parts of Hassan district. Hirekere at Nuggehalli overflowed affecting vehicular movement between Hirisave and Nuggehalli.

Many tanks in the district overflowed causing large-scale damages. Crops in over 100 hectares of land were destroyed as a lake at Bidarakka village breached in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district.

Houses damaged

Over 30 houses in Vijayanagar and Ballari districts have been damaged. Heavy rains destroyed cotton cultivated in large tracts of land. Over 80,000 cusec of water, being discharged from Tungabhadra reservoir, has submerged some monuments in Hampi.

It rained intermittently at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district. Large tracts of paddy fields were inundated, while there were flash floods in rivulets.