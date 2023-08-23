  1. Home
Class 9 student commits suicide at hostel in Chikkamagaluru district

News Network
August 23, 2023

Chikkamagaluru, Aug 23: In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

The deceased student has been identified as Srinivas. Police explain that Srinivas was studying in BGS residential school in Koppa town near Chikkamagaluru city and stayed at the hostel. 

Srinivas was good at studies and earned a good name among teachers and his friends.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide.

The police have started recording the statements of the teachers and hostel management. The family of the boy is yet to record their statements. Koppa police are investigating the case.

News Network
August 16,2023

Udupi, Aug 16: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police has completed the first phase of its probe into the sensational case related to filming of girls inside a restroom of the Nethrajyothi Paramedical College in Udupi by other female students, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Following the completion, CID sleuths have returned to Bengaluru from Udupi, the sources added.

The investigation was conducted by Deputy SP Anjumala and monitored by CID ADGP Manish Kharbikar.

The CID team conducted multiple inquiries and recorded statements of the victims, accused students, college authorities and other concerned persons in connection with the case.

The sources said the team is now awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of three mobiles seized from the accused students.

An investigating officer is most likely to file a report regarding the incident very soon, they added.

Meanwhile, the BJP is demanding legal action against the three accused Muslim female students, alleging that they filmed the Hindu girls in the washroom and handed over the videos for circulation.

Party leaders also claimed that the case was an organised crime against Hindu girls and accused the state's ruling Congress government for carrying out politics of appeasement by trying to hush up the incident.

The Karnataka Police were also alleged of harassing the woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue.

The para-medical college had maintained that the victims are not willing to lodge the complaint against the accused.

Initially, the police maintained that they could not take up the case as there was a lack of evidence.

However, after coming under pressure as the development turned out to be a national news, the police had lodged a suo moto case and initiated the probe.

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar had visited Udupi as her capacity of being a member of the National Commission for Women to inquire about the case.

The BJP had also staged a statewide protest over the matter.

A BJP delegation also met the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a Deputy SP rank police officer.

But, the BJP maintained that the Deputy SP rank officer can't probe the matter without interference and the state government will hush up the case as part of its appeasement politics.

The case was later handed over to the CID. The accused students are on bail in the case. 

News Network
August 22,2023

Damascus, Aug 22: Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes against targets in the Syrian capital Damascus shortly before midnight on Monday, wounding one soldier, Syria’s state-run media reported.

The official news agency, SANA, said Israeli Air Force warplanes launched their missiles from over the Golan Heights, targeting a number of sites in and around Damascus.

SANA said air defenses had engaged the Israeli missiles. Syria regularly claims to intercept Israeli projectiles, though military analysts doubt such assertions.

Large explosions were heard over the capital during the alleged strikes, SANA reported.

The state-run media outlet said that “material damage” was caused to the sites that were targeted, and one soldier was wounded.

In recent years, numerous Syrian soldiers serving in air defense units have been killed or wounded in airstrikes attributed to Israel.

While Israel’s military does not, as a rule, comment on specific strikes in Syria, it has admitted to conducting hundreds of sorties against Iran-backed groups attempting to gain a foothold in the country, over the last decade.

The Israeli military says it also attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for those groups, chief among them Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Additionally, airstrikes attributed to Israel have repeatedly targeted Syrian air defense systems.

The attack would be the first alleged Israeli sortie over Syria since August 7, when fighter jets reportedly carried out strikes against targets in Damascus, killing four Syrian soldiers.

The last several months have seen increased tensions along Israel’s northern border via Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy group allied with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

News Network
August 21,2023

Shivamogga, Aug 21: Unidentified miscreants vandalised and brought down a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a road intersection at Holehonnur in Shivamogga district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

According to the police, it was the handiwork of two bike-borne youths. A search has been launched to track them down, they added.

Congress workers along with several citizens staged demonstrations demanding immediate arrest of the criminals behind the incident which took place around 1.30 am.

Police personnel too reached the spot and assured the protesters that they will ensure the stringent action against the miscreants.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said those behind the heinous act will be caught and punished according to law.

"I strongly condemn the anti-patriotic act of vandalising the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Holehonur in Shimoga. Only those who have no respect for the freedom movement, the Constitution and the law can commit such a heinous act. Whoever is behind this heinous act will be caught and punished according to law. I request people not to get agitated and take law into their hands, but cooperate to maintain peace and order," he said in a post on X.

