  1. Home
  2. Class 9 student dies after falling from 5th floor of apartment building in Puttur

Class 9 student dies after falling from 5th floor of apartment building in Puttur

News Network
August 6, 2022

suhan.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 6: A 15-year-old boy who was being treated at a hospital in Mangaluru after his fall from an apartment building at Boluvaru in Puttur, succumbed to injuries today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Sushan Rai, son of Manohar Rai, retired manager of Padmunja branch of Canara Bank and president of Boluvaru Shri Durgaparameshwari Malaraya Sparivara Kshethra.

He was a Class 9 student of Sudana residential school. He is survived by his father Manohar Rai, mother Sudha M Rai and brother Sohan Rai.

It is learnt that instead of returning home from school on August 5, Sushan went to the apartment building. 

A CCTV footage shows Sushan entering the premises of the apartment building at 4.20 pm. Within minutes he fell from the 5th floor of the building. His school bag was found on the 5th floor.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 6,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

His trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. The CM is under self-isolation.

Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.

He was also expected to meet BJP's national leadership and hold discussions regarding recent developments in the state and preparations for 2023 assembly polls. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2022

praveennettaru.jpg

Sullia, July 27: The coldblooded murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Sullia taluk last night has sparked tension across Dakshina Kannada district wherein a teenage Muslim boy was murdered by Bajrang Dal workers earlier this month. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, a BJP Yuva Morcha district committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants last night. 

Praveen had just shut down his shop when he saw two persons on a KL registered motorbike charging towards him. He ran towards the neighbouring shop in a bid to escape but the duo struck his head with a long knife and fled the scene. He was shifted to a private hospital he succumbed.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. It is said that he was involved in a matter in Kalanja's Vishnunagar, wherein a 19-year-old Muslim boy was murdered a few days ago. 

After the murder a huge crowd gathered outside Bellare police station in Sullia taluk after news of Praveen's murder spread like wildfire. 

Today many schools have declared holiday in Bellare town and other parts of Sullia. A prohibitory order has been imposed under Section 144.

Meanwhile, activists of Sangh Parivar were seen enforcing bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Most of the shops in these shops are closed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was silent on the murder committed by Bajrang Dal activists, has strongly condemned the fresh murder.

Puttur12.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 22,2022

Mangaluru, July 22: An veteran ascetic reportedly died by suicide in his ashram in Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru today.

Sri Krishna Deviprasad Teertha Swamiji, was once a hotelier in Mumbai. Due to depression, he had renounced all worldly responsibilities in order to lead a life of an ascetic in the ashram he had built in Talakala near Bajpe.

According to police sources, Swamiji's mother and wife stayed in a house built close to the ashram. Their only daughter was staying in a foreign country, sources added.

Based on the complaint of Swamiji's wife, Bajpe police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.