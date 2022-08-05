Class 9 student dies after falling from 5th floor of apartment building in Puttur

Mangaluru, Aug 6: A 15-year-old boy who was being treated at a hospital in Mangaluru after his fall from an apartment building at Boluvaru in Puttur, succumbed to injuries today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sushan Rai, son of Manohar Rai, retired manager of Padmunja branch of Canara Bank and president of Boluvaru Shri Durgaparameshwari Malaraya Sparivara Kshethra.

He was a Class 9 student of Sudana residential school. He is survived by his father Manohar Rai, mother Sudha M Rai and brother Sohan Rai.

It is learnt that instead of returning home from school on August 5, Sushan went to the apartment building.

A CCTV footage shows Sushan entering the premises of the apartment building at 4.20 pm. Within minutes he fell from the 5th floor of the building. His school bag was found on the 5th floor.