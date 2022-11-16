  1. Home
  2. CM announces 6 high-tech cities, 1 start-up park in Karnataka

News Network
November 16, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 16: Karnataka will build six new "high-tech" cities and a dedicated "startup park", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said during his inaugural speech at the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

The six “high-tech” cities will be built near Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru regions. 

"The city near Bengaluru will be very close to the airport and will be well-planned and will have the best universities and R&D centres," Bommai said, adding that the detailed plan for the new cities will be unveiled in six months.

The "startup park" will be a "multi-modal" one catering to nascent enterprises across sectors and will also be set up near the Bengaluru airport, Bommai said in his 15-minute-long speech.

The CM used his speech to highlight the need for sustainable innovation in the technology sector.

"The globe is shrinking...global life is reducing year by year. Resources are dwindling second by second. It is alarming," he said, adding that the current pace of growth is often seen as "stealing from the future".

"Hence, whatever technology and whatever innovations there are, their goal should be to conserve for the future and connect so that global thinking starts to save this planet, and break down the digital divide happening across the world," he said.

He appealed to the innovators to focus on sustainable solutions. "I give a call that we will have eco-friendly tech, eco-friendly innovations and eco-economies," Bommai said.

News Network
November 6,2022

French model and reality TV star Marine El Himer has converted to Islam, saying these moments mark the "happiest day" of her life.

Himer on Saturday, November 5, shared her photos in hijab near the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in Makkah, two days after she announced she had accepted Islam.

"There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions experienced at this very moment. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshaallah," she posted on Instagram.

She added that this was "a choice of soul, heart, and reason."

In another post where she was seen touching Kaaba, Marine said: "There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions I'm experiencing right now. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshallah." 

The model added: "I can't thank you enough for your valuable support and kindness. Many thanks to all of you!"

Himer featured on reality television Show Les Princes et les Princess de l’Amour (The princes and princesses of love) in France.

The popular influencer also thanked her followers for their support and kindness.

French media reported that Himer grew up with her stepfather, made some researches about her real father and where they originally came from for a long time, and met Islam during this period. 

News Network
November 13,2022

If it is a World cup final, Ben Stokes is your man. After being the star of England's 2019 Cricket World Cup triumph on home soil, Stokes once again stepped up to the occasion by scoring a half-century and helping the Jos Buttler-led side lift the T20 World cup trophy for the second time in history with a five-wicket win over Pakistan. England have become the first team in history to hold both the 50 and 20-over World Cup trophy at the same time.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and stuck to the tried and tested plan of bowling first from the semi-final. Pakistan made a slow start to the game as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a score of 15 in 14 balls. Mohammad Harris did not have a day to remember and departed early.

Adil Rashid continued his brilliant form and bowled a remarkable spell that saw him take two wickets for just 22 runs which included the big wicket of Babar Azam with an extraordinary catch on his bowling after bamboozling the Pakistan skipper with a googly.

Sam Curran continued to be England's go-to man with the ball and finished with sensational figures of three wickets for 12 runs in his four-over spell. Shan Masood was Pakistan's highest run-scorer with a knock of 38 in 28 balls. Chris Jordan also scalped two wickets in the slog overs as the Men in Green struggled to get a big finish. They managed a total of just 137 on the board.

Shaheen Afridi gave Pakistan a brilliant start by dismissing Alex Hales in the first over. Haris Rauf put a huge dent on the 2010 champions' chase by dismissing both Phil Salt and skipper Jos Buttler in the powerplay. Shadab Khan bowled another fine spell which produced the dismissal of Harry Brook.

The Men in Green did a formidable job in putting pressure on England and with the pair Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali struggling to get a move on. However, an injury to Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen changed the complexion of the game as Babar was forced to turn to the part-time spin of Ifthikar Ahmed. Stokes capitalized on the spin on offer and England did not look back from there.

While Wasim did produce the wicket of Moeen in the 19th over, it was a consolation prize as Stokes completed his half-century to seal England's wicket and crown them as the T20 World Cup champions.

News Network
November 11,2022

Moodabidri, Nov 11: The police have arrested an elderly man in connection with the suicide of a Pre University student of a prestigious private college in Moodabidri.

The victim, 17-year-old, originally from Bailur, lived with her aunt at Howdal on the outskirts of the town. She was found hanging on Wednesday, November 9.

The accused has been identified as Shridhar Puranik, a resident of Kotebagilu and a retired staff of the college where the victim studied. 

It is alleged that the girl took her life due to the sexual harassment meted out by the accused. The girl, in her death note, wrote that the motive for her extreme step was sexual harassment by Puranik.

It is alleged that the sexual harassment took place, on Tuesday, November 8, in the car of the accused. 

The girl was unwell and asked to be sent home. As the guardians were busy, they asked the accused for help. Puranik who brought her home in his car allegedly sexually harassed her on the way.

As the deceased girl is minor and Dalit, the accused faces POCSO and atrocity case. He was produced in court and the court remanded him to judicial custody.

