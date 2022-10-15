CM announces compensation after 9 Dharmasthala pilgrims die in Hassan vehicle-pile up

Hassan, Oct 16: Nine people died on the spot while 12 others were injured in a in a pile-up involving three vehicles - a KSRTC bus, a tempo traveler, and a milk tanker - in Hassan district in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place near Chaluvanahalli under Banavara police station limits in Arasikere taluk ofHassan district.

According to reports, the deceased was returning from Dharmasthala pilgrimage. The ill-fated vehicle hit a KSRTC bus (Bengaluru- Shivamogga bus) and a KMF milk tanker (Shivamogga to CR Patna route).

The milk tanker driver has fled the spot. According to eyewitnesses and the survivors, the accident occurred because the milk tanker driver did not heed to diversion road signs and went in the wrong direction on 4 lane NH which connects Bengaluru and Shivamogga.

According to the initial reports, among the nine, four deceased are belonging to one family. A widow and her two children are among those deceased in the accident.

Among the deceased, seven are from Hallikere while two are from Doddihalli villages in Arasikere taluk. After first aid, 10 injured are shifted to HIMS Hassan, while two are being treated at Arsikere government hospital.

Among the deceased, four are women, one a male passenger, and four are children.

All the deceased were traveling in the Tempo traveler. The deceased are identified as Leelavathi R (50), Chaithra Shrinivas (33), Samarth Shrinivas(10), Dimpi (12), Thanmai Santhosh (10), Druva Santhosh (2) Vandana Ganganna (20), Doddaiah Papanna (60), and Bharathi Doddaiah (50).

CM Basavara Bommai condoled the death. He announced compensation to the families of deceased persons and medical support for the injured. Local MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda visited the residences of the deceased and injured and consoled.