  1. Home
  2. CM asks students to abide by HC and Karnataka govt orders amid Mangaluru hijab row

CM asks students to abide by HC and Karnataka govt orders amid Mangaluru hijab row

News Network
May 28, 2022

With the hijab issue resurfacing in Mangaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, May 28, asserted that everyone should abide by the High Court and the government's orders.

Stating that the issue has been closed after the syndicate meeting at Mangalore University, he asked students to focus on education instead of getting into such issues.

"There is no need to create hijab controversy (again), the court has given its order, all have to abide by the court and the government's order. Majority of them, about 99.99 per cent of them, are following it. The syndicate's resolution is also that court order has to be followed...according to me, studies should be important for students," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The matter has been closed after a meeting yesterday. There was a university syndicate meeting."

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya had said on Friday that the college will facilitate admission of Muslim girl students in other institutions if they insist on wearing hijab inside classrooms.

The Vice-Chancellor had said that students wearing hijab will be counselled and an attempt will be made to convince them regarding the need for attending the classes without the headscarf.

The hijab issue had once again come to the fore on Thursday as a group of students from the University College in Mangaluru staged a protest at the campus alleging that a few Muslim girl students are attending classes wearing the headscarf.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms.

The three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi further noted that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to.

Following the High Court order, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee, compulsory for Pre-University (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.

It also states that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment which will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order".

To a question on demands for the sacking of textbook revision committee chairperson Rohith Chakratirtha accusing him of "saffronising" school textbooks, by including a lesson regarding RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's speech and making other changes, Bommai said he would discuss this with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on the developments.

"He (Nagesh) is aware of all the developments, I will speak to him and make a decision," he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 19,2022

shaiedgamosque.jpg

Mathura, May 19: A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the alleged birthplace of Krishna, a lawyer for the idol worshippers side said.

Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to the petition, the mosque is built on the land that belongs to the temple.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 26,2022

lover.jpg

Kalaburagi, May 26: Security has been beefed up in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Thursday after the murder of 25-year-old youth, who was in love with a woman of a different faith.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Waditown in the district.

According to police, Kamble was in love with a woman belonging to another religion and was reportedly forcing her for marriage. The woman's family was opposed to their relationship.

According to preliminary reports, Kamble was waylaid near the railway bridge by a gang of miscreants. He was attacked by weapons, stones and bricks. Police said that the deceased had been attacked brutally.

Kamble succumbed to profuse bleeding on the spot. The incident took place on Wednesday night and the situation has turned tense in the Wadi town.

The police have beefed up security in sensitive and hyper sensitive pockets of the town to avoid any untoward incident. Wadi police have taken up the case for investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2022

Bengaluru, May 17: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned a fringe group not to challenge law and order following their claim that the Masjid-e-A’la at Srirangapatna in Mandya district was a Hanuman temple and they should be allowed to worship there.

A fringe group called ‘Narendra Modi Vichar Manch’ (NMVM) recently approached the Mandya deputy commissioner on May 13 claiming that the Masjid-e-Ala was ‘Moodala Bagilu Anjaneya Swami temple’, which the 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan had destroyed and built a mosque over it.

The group led by C T Manjunath, secretary, demanded that Hindus should be allowed to perform prayers to Hanuman inside the mosque.

Reacting to the incident, Jnanendra said he was aware of the development. And called upon people not to challenge law and order to resolve the dispute on their own.

“If anyone challenges law and order then they will be dealt with accordingly. Hence, everyone should live harmoniously. We will go by the court order,” he added.

In his petition to the deputy commissioner of Mandya, Manjunath said many historians have documented the existence of Moodala Bagilu Anjaneya Swami Temple, which Tipu Sultan had allegedly destroyed during his regime and converted into a mosque.

“The Mysuru Gazzettier by Luis Rice, the proceedings of the royal court, the life of Maharaja, Tareekh-e-Tipu and Hyder-e-Nishani and the letter written by Tipu to the Khalifa of Persia to prove our point.” 

“Hence, we request you to please review the documents of the archeology department and make provisions for Hindus to legally offer their prayers to Moodalabagilu Anjaneya Swami Temple (the existing mosque),” Manjunath wrote in his petition to the deputy commissioner.

Later, in a video message sent to the media houses, a member of the NMVM demanded that a survey on the lines of Gyanvapi Masjid should be conducted at Masjid-e-Ala to find out the truth.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.