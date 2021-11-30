  1. Home
  2. CM bats for covid booster shot for frontline workers in Karnataka

CM bats for covid booster shot for frontline workers in Karnataka

News Network
December 1, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 1: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that he would seek the Union Government's opinion and the status of scientific progress made in the issue of administering the booster dose of anti-Covid vaccine to health and frontline workers as experts in the State have expressed a favourable opinion in this regard.

"I am going to Delhi on December 2 (Thursday), and I will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. I will seek the Centre's views and recommendation about giving the booster dose to health and frontline workers, and scientific progress related to it. Experts here have opined that it is good to administer the booster dose to at least health workers, who were administered the second dose of the vaccine several months ago," he said.

To prevent the spread of Covid infection, instructions are given to keep strict vigil on international travellers arriving in the State and also those who come from other states especially Kerala. Based on the experience of the last year, strict measures including mandatory testing for international and inter-state arrivals have to be taken at the initial stage itself, he noted.

Reiterating that lockdown would not be imposed, Bommai stated that vaccination drives would be intensified, and there is no plan to link the vaccination with facilities offered by the government. Decision about the new year celebrations is not yet taken, and people need not panic unnecessarily, he said.

Commenting on the possibility of Omicron variant entering the State, he said, a sample is sent to National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) for testing, as experts noted that it is of a different strain. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 24,2021

rapists.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 24: Police have arrested four accused in connection the recent cold-blooded murder of an 8-year-old girl at Raj Tiles Factory, Parari near Ulaibettu on the outskirts of the city. 

According to police, the accused had gang-raped the child before killing her last weekend. 

The arrested accused are Muneem Singh (20), Manish Tirki (33), Mukesh Singh (20) and Jayban alias Jay Singh (21). All of them are labourers and said to be close friends.

The victim was the daughter of a couple from Simdega district Jharkhand, aged 35 and 28 respectively who work for the factory. The aggrieved couple had four children and they were working for the tiles factory for the last two years.

The girl who went out with her siblings to play after lunch on November 21 did not return even though the other three came back. The parents went searching and found the girl having fallen into a drain inside the factory at about 6 pm.

The police of the rural station here registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Four teams were formed to probe the case in light of the seriousness of the crime. 

The teams after thorough verification of CCTV footages, evidences, eyewitnesses, confessions etc, found that a 21-year-old youth from Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, another youth aged 20 from the same place, a 33-year-old man from Ranchi district, Jharkhand and a 20-year-old resident of Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, were involved. Three among them were working as coolies in the said factory while the other was working in Puttur and had come here to meet one among the above four.

Two of the accused had invited the girl into their room in the past several times and had offered chocolates etc to her and indulged in sexual atrocities. When the girl went out to play on November 21 afternoon, the accused forcibly took the girl into the room by holding her mouth tightly shut after which they raped her in turns. As the girl was crying loudly because of bleeding and pain, one of the men smothered her to death. 

They then tossed the body into a drain. When the people in the area including the parents went searching for the girl, the accused had also acted like searching for her, the police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 29,2021

The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where Covid-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

The UN agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to "ensure mitigation plans are in place" to maintain essential health services.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said. "The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high."

Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said, adding that more data was expected in coming weeks.

"Covid -19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion", it added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 25,2021

New Delhi, Nov 25: For the first time, India has 1,020 women per 1,000 men, according to the Phase-II report of the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

This is the first time in any NFHS survey or census that the number of women on the sex ratio is more than men. In the 2005-06 NFHS-3 report, the ratio was 1000:1000. However, it went down to 991:1000 in the next NFHS report in 2015-16.

 “The improved sex ratio and sex ratio at birth is also a significant achievement; even though the real picture will emerge from the census, we can say for now looking at the results that our measures for women empowerment have steered us in the right direction,” Vikas Sheel, additional secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission, told Hindustan Times.

Even though the sex ratio of 1020:1000 is a significant milestone achieved by the country, the gender ratio at birth in the past five years stands at 929.

The government on November 24 released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for India and 14 states and UTs, clubbed under Phase-II of the 2019-21 NFHS-5.

The states and UTs that were surveyed in the second phase were Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The findings of NFHS-5 for 22 states and UTs were covered in Phase-I, which was released in December last year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.