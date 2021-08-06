  1. Home
  2. CM Bommai allocates portfolios: Sunil Kumar gets energy; Shashikala gets Wakf & Hajj

News Network
August 7, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 7: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated portfolios to his team of 29 ministers, retaining K Sudhakar as the person in charge of the health and medical education sectors. 

The list of portfolios also has some surprises: Debutant minister V Sunil Kumar has been given the plum energy portfolio, along with Kannada & Culture. 

Another first-time Cabinet member Araga Jnanendra is the home minister. 

With the BBMP elections coming up, it was widely expected that Bengaluru would get a dedicated minister. But, Bommai has kept the plum Bengaluru City Development Portfolio with himself. 

While most ministers have retained the portfolios they held in the previous government, the major changes include Govind Karjol getting water resources, C C Patil with public works, B Sriramulu with transport & ST welfare, Murugesh Nirani getting industries and so on. 

Shashikala Jolle, the lone woman in the Cabinet, is now minister for Muzrai, Wakf & Haj. Earlier, she was the women & child development minister and faces corruption allegations. Now, Halappa Achar is the women & child development minister. 

“I must be the luckiest CM because no minister mounted pressure for a particular portfolio,” Bommai said.

News Network
July 30,2021

Bengaluru, July 30: Hundreds of private unaided schools across Karnataka have stopped online classes on Friday condemning the attack on D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

Many schools have reportedly sent out messages to parents and a few of them have even issued an open statement announcing a day-long 'Bandh' and stopping of online classes on Friday.

Dr Supreeth, secretary and principal, Oxford Independent PU college and a member of KAMS said, "We have given a bandh call and requested all institutions, regardless of affiliation to boards, to stop online classes."

On Thursday night at around 2100 hours, a gang of three unknown miscreants attacked Shashi Kumar with lethal weapons in front of his house in Mutyalanagar in Jalahalli limits of North Bengaluru. 

News Network
July 31,2021

drmanasa.jpg

Kochi, July 31: A stalker shot dead a woman before killing himself in broad daylight here. The incident took place at Nellikuzhi, near Kothamangalam, about 35 km from Kochi on Friday.

According to police, the killer was identified as Rakhil, 24. Manasa P V, 24, the victim, was a fourth-year student pursuing dentistry at the Indira Gandhi College, Kothamangalam. Both hail from Kannur district.

The incident took place near the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Kothamangalam, at around 3:30 pm. "A personal grudge between the two seems to be the reason for the murder. We are gathering more details," said a police officer with the Kothamangalam police station.

Police said the incident happened near the place where she was residing as a paying guest. He entered the house to shoot the woman, police said.

The girl's parents had earlier lodged a complaint with the police at Kannur against Rakhil for troubling and stalking their daughter.

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

