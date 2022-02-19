  1. Home
CM Bommai blames outsiders for hijab row in colleges, says everyone has to follow HC order

News Network
February 19, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday blamed “outsiders” for creating confusion in schools and colleges over the hijab row.

“It’s very simple. There’s a High Court order which everyone has to follow. While doing that, there are outsiders getting involved. That’s why there’s so much confusion,” Bommai told reporters, without elaborating on who the outsiders are.

“If these outsiders don’t interfere, then the management of educational institutions, principals, teachers, guardians, and students will resolve issues. Earlier, too, several cases were resolved locally,” he said.

On February 10, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi that is hearing petitions on the hijab row passed an interim order restraining all students “regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders”.

The court said the order is confined to “such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform”.

Altercations and tensions continue daily at schools and colleges where Muslim girls wearing the headscarves are being denied entry citing the interim order.

“There is confusion because of the atmosphere that has been created. We want that atmosphere to ease out,” Bommai said, adding that he would get details on incidents where FIRs have been registered against students and denial of entry to those wearing vermilion on the forehead. 

News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi, Feb 7: The BJP-government backed Hindutva agitation against hijab has spread to one more college in Udupi. Students having links with saffron organisation today demanded that the Muslim girl of MGM College to remove hijab before entering the campus.

The pro-Hindutva students have threatened to launch saffron shawl agitation if the Muslim girls failed to expose their hair in the college. “We will wear saffron shawl, dhoti and rudraksh beads if Muslim girl students continued to cover their hair with scarf,” the claimed.

They also have reportedly warned to forcefully impose the recent controversial order issued by the Karnataka government not to wear hijab inside any government school and college premises.

Meanwhile, principal of the college held meeting with students of both groups and asked the Muslim girl students to enter the classroom without hijab from February 8.

Leaders of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other hardline Hindutva organisations are reportedly encouraging the Hindu students of the college to launch agitation against hijab. 

News Network
February 8,2022

Srinagar, Feb 8: Hatred for Muslims has been "normalised" in the country which "no longer celebrates its diversity", alleged National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday as protests for and against 'hijab' intensified at colleges in parts of Karnataka.

He was commenting on a video that has surfaced on social media showing some men sporting saffron scarves heckling a Muslim girl student in 'hijab' and raising slogans at a college in Karnataka.

"How brave these men are and how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed and normalised in India today," he said.

"We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish and exclude people for it," Mr Abdullah said in a tweet tagging the video with it.

Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Karnataka's Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts over the 'Hijab' issue, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday is hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.

The issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter has now spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of anti-Hijab rule being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.

News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi Feb 7: Like every day, a few students wearing hijabs walked into Kalavara Varadaraj government College in Koteshwara town of Karnataka’s Udupi district today morning. 

Upon seeing this, other students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest. The principal convinced them to not wear the saffron shawls and they entered. The principal asked the girls to remove their hijabs too.

Not willing to budge, the three Muslim girls with hijabs walked out of the college.

On Friday, Hindu groups allegedly forced boys to wear saffron shawls in pre-university college classrooms in Udupi.

The incident was reported by the Government Pre-University College in Udupi district’s Byndoor town.

According to reports, this incident took place after Muslim girls in the college removed their hijabs before entering the campus. The principal, however, intervened in the matter to stop Hindu outfits from enforcing a ‘saffron shawl campaign’.

