  2. CM Bommai has outsourced law & order dept to Sangh Parivar: Siddaramaiah

News Network
April 10, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the hooliganism by Hindutva outfits and alleged that Bommai has outsourced the law and order department to Sangh Parivar.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister hit out at Bommai for not initiating action against the Hindutva outfits who are on rampage attacking Muslim shopkeepers. "Basavaraj Bommai has outsourced the law & order dept of govt to Sangh Parivar, & the goons of Sri Ram Sene are appointed on contractual basis. This is a disaster for Karnataka," the Congress leader tweeted.

"An act of Mareecha in the name of 'Rama'!! It is the Ravanas who are dictating Mareechas, & those Ravanas should also be punished," he further said. He said if Bommai is still the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he should get the 'goons of Sri Ram Sena' kicked into jail for vandalising shops of Muslim traders in Dharwad. If Bommai is incapable of doing this, it is better to resign for the benefit of Karnataka, he added.

He was referring to the vandalism by Hindu activists who destroyed watermelons of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Anjaneya Swami temple on Saturday saying that they cannot do business of Hindu temple region. The Hindu outfits had also petitioned the temple management citing a government rule that non-Muslims cannot do business inside Hindu temples. When there was no response, they reportedly went on the rampage. "The goons of Sri Rama Sene have presented the picture of @BJP4India's 'Rama Rajya'. In reality, this is Ravana Rajya in the name of Rama," Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that that the attack by goons of Sriram Sena is not just on the Muslim traders, but also an attack on farmers growing water melon, Siddaramaiah expressed his apprehension that if these goons continue to wander on the streets, they will try enter all the houses. The former Chief Minister even charged Bommai of being insecure of his position and having no control over his cabinet. In an attempt to save his chair, he has pledged the govt & his integrity with Sangh Parivar, he alleged.

"Bommai has failed to shut the foul mouths of communal anti-heroes like C T Ravi (MLA and BJP national general secretary), N Ravikumar (MLC) from commenting on the investigation by Police Commissioner. These statements demoralise the entire Police department," Siddaramaiah said. Highlighting that Karnataka is known for peace and harmony, in which he took pride, the former chief minister said the attack on Muslims by wings of Sangh Parivar and BJP has embarrassed Kannadigas in front of the whole world. He also said that Kannadigas will never excuse the acts of vandalism.

"The BJP in Karnataka is not just digging a grave for itself, but also for all the Kannadigas. BJP's communal venom is hurting investment sentiments & industrialists are contemplating about moving out of our state. This is a dangerous & concerning development," Siddaramaiah alleged. He also charged that the Karnataka Chief Minister had become a 'toy in the hands of communal goons'. "This toy is a prescription for Karnataka's failure. What we need is the prescription for Karnataka's growth story," Siddaramaiah said. 

News Network
April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Amidst unprecedented hate campaign against Muslims in Karnataka by hardline hindutva outfits, the BJP high command has reportedly told the ministers of the state governments to talk about developmental works too as the assembly polls are nearing. 

“Yes, there’s a direction (from the high command). All ministers have been asked to showcase developmental works,” said Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told newsmen on Saturday. 

“When I go to my village or constituency, I have to tell people what was promised and what was delivered. So, we’re telling people our achievements and seeking votes based on that. This is politics, no question about that,” Eshwarappa said.

“The Congress, on the other hand, is raising Hindu-Muslim issues. Even Al-Qaeda got involved now,” he said, referring to the Hijab issue. “Congress kept saying BJP has nothing to show on development. So, we’re giving out the full list of our achievements. However, when issues like Hijab are raised, we aren’t mouni babas to keep quiet,” he said.

Back-to-back communal issues have rocked Karnataka this year. The BJP central leadership is said to have stepped in to make sure the party strikes a balance in its poll narrative by bringing development to the fore.

News Network
April 4,2022

India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days even as the virus tally rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of active cases is the lowest in 714 days, the data showed.

Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India recorded COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 18, 2020 when 991 cases were reported.

A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 79.10 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far, including 3,14,823 in the last 24 hours.

The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,358 deaths linked to coronavirus have so far been reported in the country. This includes 1,47,789 from Maharashtra, 68,074 from Kerala, 40,054 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,153 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,199 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

News Network
April 1,2022

New Delhi, Apr 1: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were hiked by ₹ 250 on Monday. 

In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will cost ₹ 2,253, according to news agency ANI. 

However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs ₹ 949.50 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost ₹ 2,205. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at ₹ 2,351, while in Chennai now a 19-kg cylinder will be available for ₹ 2,406.

The prices of LPG, petrol and diesel are on the rise after the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the fuel rates were kept unchanged today. In nine rate revisions since March 22, the prices have gone up by ₹ 6.40 per litre.

While, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by ₹ 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl), or 2 per cent, to ₹ 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by ₹ 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.

