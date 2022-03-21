CM Bommai pays last respects to Naveen at Chalageri as parents perform last rites

  1. Home
News Network
March 21, 2022

bommai.jpg

Haveri, Mar 21: The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv have been kept for public viewing outside his family's residence at Chalageri at Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid last respect to mortal remains. He was accompanied by Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar, Haveri MP Shikumar Udasi, MLA MP Renukacharya, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

Naveen's body was kept at Kyiv medical college after the authorities were requested on humanitarian basis. The documentation was done through a funeral agent. His remains were brought from to Varsa Poland from Kyiv via Dubai, it then reached Bengaluru airport. The mortal remains arrived at the village at 8:45 am. His parents Shekharappa and Vijayalakshmi performed the last rites. 

The family has announced that they would donate the body to a private medical college after conducting rituals.

The family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar thanked Bommai for bringing back the mortal remains of the medical student from Ukraine. Naveen was killed on March 1.

Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer appointed by the state government for evacuation of Karnataka students from Ukraine, said that 572 Karnataka students have been brought back from Ukraine.

Saleem Ahmad, a Congress MLC who was present at the airport said that he came to pay homage to Naveen on behalf of the party.

He demanded change in the education system. "Thousands of students are forced to go out of the country for studies. Naveen could not get MBBS seat here even after scoring 96 per cent," he said.

"There are many fault lines in the NEET and students are meted with injustice. The students from the state should not suffer. They should get an opportunity to study. The government should prioritise and resolve this issue," he asserted.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 18,2022

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 18: Two siblings, who were on their way home after mourning the demise of a relative lost their lives when a speeding KSRTC bus knocked down their two-wheeler near Belthangay in Dakshina Kannada district today. 

The victims have been identified as Sadiq Ali (28) and Sirajuddeen (27), both sons of retired Hindi teacher Abdul Razzak, resident of Adekkal near Uppinangady. One among them had recently returned home from abroad. 

It is learnt that the duo had been to Venur village in Belthangay taluk attend funeral of a relative. The tragedy occurred at Kannadikatte area near Venuru when they were returning home. 

The impact of the collision was such that the scooter got stuck under the bus. While one of the riders died on the spot, another one breathed his last while being taken to hospital, sources said. 

News Network
March 9,2022

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that his country's relations with Türkiye are important to enhance stability in the region. “Good relations with Türkiye are important to Israel and to the entire Middle East," Herzog said upon departure to Türkiye from Ben Gurion Airport.

“We won't agree on everything [...] relations between Israel and Türkiye had some difficult moments over the years,” Herzog said.

Herzog, who landed in Ankara Wednesday afternoon, is set to meet Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his two-day visit.

The two leaders will have a meeting at the presidential complex following an official welcoming ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Herzog are expected to discuss several bilateral issues, including Israeli-Turkish ties, and the potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Herzog also will meet with members of the Jewish community in Istanbul, before returning to Israel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Turkish and Israeli trade missions gathered in Tel Aviv to sign a memorandum of understanding ahead of the visit.

Moving on from years of tension

Israeli officials have said that Herzog and Erdogan may discuss prospects of exporting Israeli gas to Europe through Türkiye, a notion raised by Erdogan in January, amid fears of impaired supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As the US administration withdrew support from the EastMed gas pipeline project that was signed by Israel, Greece, and the Greek-administered Cyprus on January 2, 2020, for the transport of Israeli natural gas to the European market via the Mediterranean Sea and Greece, Ankara reiterated over and over its readiness on cooperation to carry Israeli gas to Europe via Türkiye.

Last month, President Erdogan emphasised on his way back from Ukraine visit that "we can use Israeli natural gas in our country, and beyond using it, we can also engage in a joint effort on its passage to Europe." He added that these issues will be on their agenda with Herzog during his visit.

In 2018, Türkiye had recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv over the deadly attacks against Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza, who were protesting the US administration's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Many experts consider the Israeli president's two-day historic visit to Türkiye as a turning point for the Ankara-Tel Aviv relations, which have seen ups and downs for nearly a decade.

News Network
March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: In a major blow to Muslims in Karnataka, the High Court has upheld the ban on hijab imposed by the BJP government in educational institutions.

Even though holy Quran has ruled that covering head is mandatory for all Muslim women, the High Court went on to claim that wearing of Hijab does not form part of essential religious practice of Islamic faith.

Pronouncing its judgment in a batch of petitions over hijab controversy, a three-judge full bench of the court also held that prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. 

Insofar as the challenge to the Government Order dated February 5, 2022, the court said that the state government has power to issue order and no case is made out for its invalidation.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said that it had formulated a few questions and answered them.

The four questions that were formulated were:
1)    whether wearing hijab is a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith protected under Article 25 of the Constitution,
2)     whether prescription of school uniform is not legally permissible as being violative of Article 19 (1) (a) and Article 21 of the constitution, 
3)    whether the Government Order dated February 5, 2022 apart from being incompetent is issued without application of mind arbitrary and hence violates Article 14 and 15 of the constitution,
4)     and finally whether disciplinary action should be taken against the school staff at Udupi Girls PU College.

“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith. The answer to second question is, we are of the considered opinion that the prescription of school uniform is only reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. The answer to third question is, in view of above we are of the considered opinion that the government has power to issue the impugned government order dated 5-02-2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation. The answer to fourth question is, we are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in WP 2146/2022 for issuance of a direction for initiating disciplinary enquiry against respondents is rejected being not maintainable,” the bench said.

The bench further said, “Accordingly in the above circumstances, all these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and liable to be dismissed.” 

After the verdict, CM Basavaraj Bommai urged students to adhere to the Karnataka High Court order. "I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," he said. 

