CM Bommai pays last respects to Naveen at Chalageri as parents perform last rites

Haveri, Mar 21: The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv have been kept for public viewing outside his family's residence at Chalageri at Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid last respect to mortal remains. He was accompanied by Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar, Haveri MP Shikumar Udasi, MLA MP Renukacharya, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

Naveen's body was kept at Kyiv medical college after the authorities were requested on humanitarian basis. The documentation was done through a funeral agent. His remains were brought from to Varsa Poland from Kyiv via Dubai, it then reached Bengaluru airport. The mortal remains arrived at the village at 8:45 am. His parents Shekharappa and Vijayalakshmi performed the last rites.

The family has announced that they would donate the body to a private medical college after conducting rituals.

The family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar thanked Bommai for bringing back the mortal remains of the medical student from Ukraine. Naveen was killed on March 1.

Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer appointed by the state government for evacuation of Karnataka students from Ukraine, said that 572 Karnataka students have been brought back from Ukraine.

Saleem Ahmad, a Congress MLC who was present at the airport said that he came to pay homage to Naveen on behalf of the party.

He demanded change in the education system. "Thousands of students are forced to go out of the country for studies. Naveen could not get MBBS seat here even after scoring 96 per cent," he said.

"There are many fault lines in the NEET and students are meted with injustice. The students from the state should not suffer. They should get an opportunity to study. The government should prioritise and resolve this issue," he asserted.