CM Ibrahim expelled as Karnataka JDS chief for opposing alliance with BJP; HDK is interim president

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda today announced the party has expelled Karnataka JD-S president CM Ibrahim. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will take over as the interim state president.

For past few days, Ibrahim was vocal against the party's decision to join Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA. The party high command was upset with his rebellious attitude against the party leadership for joining hands with the BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at Ibrahim for raising a banner of revolt against the party for partnering with BJP and indicated that stringent action will be taken against him.

"If his (Ibrahim's) party is original then let him put up a board that he is the original one. Who has stopped him? Let him do whatever he wants. He is free to do it. It is left to him," Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing a meeting of some party leaders convened by him on Monday, Ibrahim had said there was no question of him quitting the party as he was the "real JD(S)".

Seemingly outraged to even talk on the matter, the son of JD (S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda added, "Why should I take his (Ibrahim's) statements seriously? Please don’t discuss silly things with me. This is not a matter to be answered. Our party leaders will make a decision. We will set right whatever is needed."

Ibrahim, a former Union Civil Aviation Minister and a key member of the party, said he would soon convene a meeting of the "core committee" which would meet Gowda to convey the decision taken in the meeting convened by him that the JD(S) should not become an alliance partner of the BJP.