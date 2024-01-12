CM launches Congress’ 5th guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ for unemployed youth in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 12, launched the much anticipated Yuva Nidhi scheme which assures financial aid to unemployed youths for up to years in Shivamogga. The unemployment monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 will be given to degree holders and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders.

The CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar symbolically handed over Yuva Nidhi cheques to seven beneficiaries and launched the unemployment financial aid scheme.

Yuva Nidhi is one of the five ‘guarantees’ announced by Congress in its manifesto during the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May last year. The other four promises implemented are the ‘Shakti’ scheme, ‘Gruha Jyoti,’ ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

On December 26, CM Siddaramaiah kickstarted the process of registration for the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Vidhana Soudha. Unemployed youths who passed out in the year 2023 are eligible for the scheme.

For the remaining term of the year, CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio has earmarked Rs 250 crore. The state government has estimated a cost of Rs 1,200 crore from next year.

“We have fulfilled all the five guarantees promised by the Congress party. It’s a historic day. We have walked the talk. We implemented the guarantee scheme to overcome unemployment, farmers’ problems, and increasing food prices for the people of all castes in the state,” the CM said.

He also added that the government will provide necessary training for youths to help them get jobs.

“Today we have implemented the Yuva Nidhi scheme. Along with the money, we will provide required training to youths to get jobs in various sectors. This scheme is to give strength to the youth of the state,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

The state government on Thursday said that more than 60,000 people have registered for the scheme among the five lakh estimated beneficiaries.

The CM also announced the renaming of Shivammogga’s Freedom Park after the celebrated poet and patron saint of the Lingayat movement Allama Prabhu.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Shivamogga District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Power Minister KJ George and several other ministers and legislators attended the event.