CM launches Congress’ 5th guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ for unemployed youth in Karnataka

News Network
January 12, 2024

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 12, launched the much anticipated Yuva Nidhi scheme which assures financial aid to unemployed youths for up to years in Shivamogga. The unemployment monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 will be given to degree holders and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders.

The CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar symbolically handed over Yuva Nidhi cheques to seven beneficiaries and launched the unemployment financial aid scheme.

Yuva Nidhi is one of the five ‘guarantees’ announced by Congress in its manifesto during the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May last year. The other four promises implemented are the ‘Shakti’ scheme, ‘Gruha Jyoti,’ ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

On December 26, CM Siddaramaiah kickstarted the process of registration for the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Vidhana Soudha. Unemployed youths who passed out in the year 2023 are eligible for the scheme.

For the remaining term of the year, CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio has earmarked Rs 250 crore. The state government has estimated a cost of Rs 1,200 crore from next year.

“We have fulfilled all the five guarantees promised by the Congress party. It’s a historic day. We have walked the talk. We implemented the guarantee scheme to overcome unemployment, farmers’ problems, and increasing food prices for the people of all castes in the state,” the CM said.

He also added that the government will provide necessary training for youths to help them get jobs.

“Today we have implemented the Yuva Nidhi scheme. Along with the money, we will provide required training to youths to get jobs in various sectors. This scheme is to give strength to the youth of the state,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

The state government on Thursday said that more than 60,000 people have registered for the scheme among the five lakh estimated beneficiaries.

The CM also announced the renaming of Shivammogga’s Freedom Park after the celebrated poet and patron saint of the Lingayat movement Allama Prabhu.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Shivamogga District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Power Minister KJ George and several other ministers and legislators attended the event.

News Network
January 11,2024

Bengaluru: The information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has taken a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka asking it not to spoil the state's future by 'misplaced' communal and caste priorities.

Sharing a post on 'X', the former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, who is known for his inclination towards Sangh Parivar and BJP said, "Karnataka govt should introspect on their misplaced priorities."

Pai, partner at proprietary venture fund Aarin Capital, also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara among others in his post and further said, "Pl do not spoil Karnataka’s future by misplaced communal/caste priorities."

On Wednesday, a retired flight lieutenant, Anoop Verma, who is openly a supporter of Sangh Privar’s ideology, took to 'X' and shared a list of issues that he claimed were current topics in Gujarat and Karnataka.

He shared how topics in Gujarat right now were about how to make it one trillion economy state, making it a semiconductor manufacturing hub, India’s 20 per cent job creation from the state whereas those in Karnataka were - 'Allow Hijab in schools, free bus ride and write signboards in Kannada.'

Siddaramaiah said last month his government was contemplating lifting the Hijab ban in educational institutions and that a decision would be taken after discussions in the government level.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on their signboards and nameplates.

News Network
January 11,2024

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain start 2024 with the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 194 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India, meanwhile, held on to its previous year’s ranking of 80. Those holding an Indian passport have visa-free access to 62 destinations.

Ranking low on the index are Pakistan (101), Iraq (102), Syria (103) and Afghanistan (104).

Other neighbours of India were ranked as follows: Maldives (#58), China (#62), Bhutan (#87), Myanmar (#92), Sri Lanka (#96), Bangladesh (#97), and Nepal (#98).

The Henley Passport Index for 2024, curated by Henley & Partners, was released this week and ranks different passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) on entering the destination. 

The rankings are based on the analysis of data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It then provides a ‘Visa-free score’ which, essentially, is the number of destinations that the holders of that particular passport can travel to without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival or other similar permits.

For instance, those holding the passports of the countries in the #1 spot had access to 194 visa-free destinations while those holding the Afghanistan passport ranked last at #104, had visa-free access to only 28 of them.

As per the latest rankings, Finland, Sweden and South Korea shared the second rank, while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands occupied the third spot.

The United States was ranked at number 7 along with Canada and Hungary. The United Kingdom passport fared better at spot number 4, which it shared with Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Portugal. In the Middle East, the UAE ranked the highest at #11.

Israel ranked at #21 while Russia took the 51st spot.

World’s 10 most powerful passports:

  1. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (Score: 194)
  2. Finland, South Korea, Sweden (Score: 193)
  3. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (Score: 192)
  4. Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (Score: 191)
  5. Greece, Malta, Switzerland (Score: 190)
  6. Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland (Score: 189)
  7. Canada, Hungary, United States (Score: 188)
  8. Estonia, Lithuania (Score: 187)
  9. Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (Score: 186)
  10. Iceland (Score: 1)185

World’s 10 least powerful passports:

  1. Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan (Score: 45)
  2. Eritrea, Sri Lanka (Score: 43)
  3. Bangladesh, North Korea (Score: 42)
  4. Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territory (Score: 40)
  5. Somalia (Score: 36)
  6. Yemen (Score: 35)
  7. Pakistan ( (Score: 34)
  8. Iraq (Score: 31)
  9. Syria (Score: 29)
  10. Afghanistan (Score: 28)

The Henley Passport Index is an annual list put together by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. It claims to be the “original ranking of all the world’s passports”. The index covers 227 destinations and 199 passports.

News Network
December 29,2023

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

