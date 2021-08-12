CM sets 10-day deadline to Dakshina Kannada to bring down covid cases

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday set a deadline of 10 days to implement serious measures to bring down the high positivity rate of Covid-19.

Reviewing the covid-19 situation, he said 70 per cent of the Covid-19 positive persons in the regions with larger density of population, should be admitted to the Covid Care Centres.

He pointed out that the Covid 19 positivity in the district is at an alarming rate. This is a result of the district administration's failure to form micro containment zones. The Covid Care Centres should be equipped with necessary facilities such as oxygen concentrators, clean labatories and necessary staff," the CM said.

Chief Minister Bommai stressed the importance of tracking the Covid-19 positive persons. Thermal checking should be done on a regular basis, he added.

During the meeting, Bommai came down hard on Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr. KV Rajendra.

The CM is on a two-day visit to coastal districts of the state to take stock of preparations pertaining to the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader informed the CM that COVID essentials for the medical staff like masks, PPE kits and gloves were in shortage in the district.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Kishore, replying to this, informed the CM that there was no scarcity of PPE kits, but confirmed there was shortage of gloves and N95 masks.

Irked by this, the CM took the DC to task and said "if you can't provide masks and gloves to the medical staff, then what administration are you running here? Are you not responsible for providing the safety materials to health workers?" he questioned.

"If you can't even do this, then what are you doing here?" He further slammed the DC.

The CM then directed the DC to place order of masks and gloves through SDRF funds and submit a report to him by Thursday evening.