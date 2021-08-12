  1. Home
CM sets 10-day deadline to Dakshina Kannada to bring down covid cases

News Network
August 12, 2021

bommaimangalore.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday set a deadline of 10 days to implement serious measures to bring down the high positivity rate of Covid-19.

Reviewing the covid-19 situation, he said 70 per cent of the Covid-19 positive persons in the regions with larger density of population, should be admitted to the Covid Care Centres.

He pointed out that the Covid 19 positivity in the district is at an alarming rate. This is a result of the district administration's failure to form micro containment zones. The Covid Care Centres should be equipped with necessary facilities such as oxygen concentrators, clean labatories and necessary staff," the CM said.

Chief Minister Bommai stressed the importance of tracking the Covid-19 positive persons. Thermal checking should be done on a regular basis, he added.

During the meeting, Bommai came down hard on Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr. KV Rajendra.

The CM is on a two-day visit to coastal districts of the state to take stock of preparations pertaining to the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader informed the CM that COVID essentials for the medical staff like masks, PPE kits and gloves were in shortage in the district.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Kishore, replying to this, informed the CM that there was no scarcity of PPE kits, but confirmed there was shortage of gloves and N95 masks.

Irked by this, the CM took the DC to task and said "if you can't provide masks and gloves to the medical staff, then what administration are you running here? Are you not responsible for providing the safety materials to health workers?" he questioned.

"If you can't even do this, then what are you doing here?" He further slammed the DC.

The CM then directed the DC to place order of masks and gloves through SDRF funds and submit a report to him by Thursday evening.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 4,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The National Investigation Agency along with state police units today conducted simultaneous searches at five locations – three in Kashmir, one in Bengaluru and one in Mangaluru – in connection with investigation of NIA case RC-05/2021/NIA/DLI. 

An official release stated that NIA had registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under sections 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC & sections 17, 18, 188, 20, 38 & 40 of UA (P) Act on 05.03.2021 pertaining to terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen aka Abu Yahya resident of Kerala and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.  

Earlier, NIA had conducted searches and had arrested three accused persons namely Mohd. Ameen, Dr Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar in this case in March 2021. 

During investigation, it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS in Syria/Iraq, Mohd Ameen had visited Kashmir in March, 2020 and for engaging and had also raised funds in association with Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone aka Wilson Kashmiri and his associates. As part of conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Mohd Waqar Lone by accused in the case through banking channels and digital payment methods on the directions of Mohd Ameen. Mohd Ameen and his associates were also radicalizing gullible Muslim youths for joining Jihad and unlawful activities in India and had been successful in expanding the network in Kashmir and part of Kerala and Karnataka.    

Today, searches were conducted at the premises of accused/suspects who were continuously in touch with Mohammed Ameen and his associates through various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms and had raised funds for furtherance of activities of ISIS. During searches, several digital devices including Laptops, mobile phones, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized.

Subsequent to the searches, four suspects were arrested. They are Obaid Hamid, resident of Bemina , Srinagar, Muzammil Hassan Bhat , resident of Bandipora , Kashmir, Ammar Abdul Rahman, resident of Ullal, Mangaluru and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal aka Ali Muaviya ,r/o Bengaluru.

They were involved in raising funds and radicalising and motivating more people to join ISIS, according to NIA. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Note: This report is based completely on the information provided by NIA

News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is all sent to join the BJP on August 5 in the presence of party’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru.

"For the sake of my future in politics, I've decided to join the BJP" Mahesh, who was ousted from the BSP in 2019, confirmed.

Asked whether he had discussed about his joining the BJP with party veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Mahesh said, "Yes, he asked me to join." 

Mahesh was seen along with Yediyurappa during his visit to Chamarajanagar district last week to console the family of his supporter, who allegedly died by suicide, as he was upset over the resignation (of Yediyurappa) from the post of the Chief Minister. 

The Kollegal MLA said he decided to join the BJP keeping in mind his political future and the future of his constituency. 

"All my well wishers and karyakartas suggested that it was safe for us to go to BJP, as Congress will be difficult for us. There is no place in Congress too as it never invited me to the party, while BJP has been asking me to join it for two years now," he said. 

Stating that he has not put any condition for joining the party like becoming a Minister in the new Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mahesh said neither the party has assured anything nor has he put any such condition. 

"They (BJP) have told me, come let’s work together. I have had association with them for the last two years, it has convinced me (to join the party)," he said. 

To a question on him accepting a divergent ideology by joining the BJP, Mahesh said, "Ultimately what is the net result of the ideology? It is working for the people. We will have to work for the people. I think I will have the opportunity to work for the people and continue with it." 

National president of BSP Mayawati had, in July 2019, expelled the lone party MLA in Karnataka Mahesh for allegedly violating the party decision to vote in favour of the H D Kumaraswamy government that lost the trust-vote in the Assembly. 

The BSP had contested the May 2018 Assembly polls by tying up with the JD(S) which, in a post-election understanding, joined hands with Congress to form the government following a fractured verdict. Mahesh, who was part of the Kumaraswamy Cabinet as the Primary and Secondary Education Minister had in October 2018 quit his post citing personal reasons. 

But, he had said he would continue to support the ruling coalition. After the BJP came to power following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) government led by Kumaraswamy, he has been taking a stand in favour of the saffron party in the Assembly. Out of four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district, the ruling BJP has only one MLA, and the induction of Mahesh is likely to help the party in the region in the days to come.

News Network
August 12,2021

BJPMLAprotest.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Ruling BJP MLA from Mudigere M P Kumaraswamy on Thursday staged a protest accusing his own party's government in Karnataka of neglecting his constituency that has been ravaged by torrential rains, floods and landslides over the past few years. 

He staged a protest alone, with a placard, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here. "In 2019 we had heavy rains and about six people were washed away along with their houses and it took fifteen days to search for their bodies, several houses and coffee plantations were destroyed due to landslides, we asked for compensation, we were completely neglected, we remained quite," Kumaraswamy said. 

Noting that the situation continued last year and this year too, he said, "I did not want to question why other constituencies are being considered and we were not, but one name I will take- Shivamogga city- was considered for relief under NDRF norms, but Mudigere which is a hilly area that comes amid western Ghats and receives heavy rains, was left out." 

Pointing out that in 2018 when H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the Chief Minister, he had given grants and had promised to help in other ways, following his appeal on the social media not to neglect Mudigere constituency, the MLA said, but now despite our own party being in power we are neglected every year. "My constituency is facing a tough situation, we are facing floods every year, we have requested it to be declared as rain and flood prone area. 

There are seven to eight panchayats here that come under Western Ghats region, but the government is not declaring it rain and flood prone. They are completely neglecting us," he added. The protest by MLA against his own party government is being seen as an example for simmering discontent within the ruling BJP, after the recent cabinet formation exercise by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. M P Kumaraswamy was also a Ministerial aspirant and had openly expressed his desire to be part of the cabinet.

