Coastal erosion threatens Dakshina Kannada’s shoreline: Union Ministry report

News Network
November 29, 2024

Mangaluru: Nearly half of Dakshina Kannada's coastline is facing significant erosion, according to a recent response in the Lok Sabha to a question raised by MP Captain Brijesh Chowta. The data, provided by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), reveals that between 1990 and 2018, 48.4% of Dakshina Kannada's total coastline of 36.6 km has been eroded.

The written reply, issued by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State in the MoEFCC, addressed Captain Chowta's query on the impact of sea-level rise and coastal erosion, particularly in Karnataka. The MP had inquired about studies assessing the rise in sea levels and their effect on the coastal regions, as well as the government's plans to mitigate the threats posed by erosion.

While the erosion rate in Dakshina Kannada is notably high, the response highlighted that Karnataka's overall coastal situation is less alarming. Approximately 50% of the state’s coastline remains stable, with 26% undergoing accretion (growth) and 24% experiencing erosion. This data, compiled by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), is based on a study conducted from 1990 to 2018, using satellite images and field surveys.

The NCCR's findings indicate that 33.6% of the Indian coastline is affected by erosion, with 26.9% in a state of accretion, and 39.6% remaining stable. In Dakshina Kannada, erosion has impacted 17.7 km of its 36.6 km coastline. Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts are similarly affected, with erosion covering 21.6 km and 34.9 km of their respective coastlines.

In response to these concerns, the central government is actively implementing measures to combat coastal erosion and protect vulnerable communities. The Karnataka government has developed a Shoreline Management Plan in compliance with the CRZ notification of 2019. Additionally, under the Karnataka Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) project, supported by the World Bank, the state is working to enhance coastal protection, improve coastal infrastructure resilience, boost the livelihoods of coastal communities, and address marine plastic pollution.

News Network
November 28,2024

Mangaluru: The iconic Old DC office, a building steeped in 400 years of history, will be the centerpiece of the Heritage Week celebrations in the city. Once the administrative hub of the erstwhile Canara district during the British era, the building now serves as a symbol of Mangaluru’s rich heritage and cultural significance.

Historic Significance

Initially built during the rule of the Bangas under the Vijayanagara Empire, the structure was later converted into the collector’s office. Following an agreement between Tipu Sultan and the British in 1784, the building came under Tipu’s possession until his death. Subsequently, Major Sir Thomas Munro used it as the office for the first district collector.

The building has also seen historical milestones, including the participation of 88 individuals from the district in World War I (1914–1919), as recorded on a commemorative plaque on its exterior.

Heritage Festival: Echoes

To celebrate the city’s history and tourism potential, the Dakshina Kannada district administration is organizing "Echoes," a heritage festival on November 30 and December 1 at the Old DC office premises. The event will feature:

  • A heritage exhibition (open from 10 AM to 6 PM).
  • An art contest for school students.
  • Guided mini heritage walks open to all.
  • An urban sketching contest for college students.
  • A panel discussion on sustainability, followed by a prize distribution ceremony.
  • A musical evening featuring Sur Safar, a fusion band.

A Gateway to Tourism

The festival aims to draw attention to Mangaluru’s untapped tourism potential by blending art, history, and culture. It invites residents and visitors to rediscover the region’s legacy while fostering a sense of pride in its historical landmarks.

This initiative not only commemorates the past but also looks to inspire future efforts in heritage preservation and sustainable tourism.

News Network
November 21,2024

Prominent NRI community leader SM Syed Khalilur Rehman, fondly known as CA Khalil, passed away in Dubai on Thursday at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

Khalil had been admitted to Aster Hospital in Mankhool on Tuesday after experiencing severe leg weakness. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to a double heart attack that worsened his condition, his son Rais Ahmed confirmed.

The news of his passing has sent waves of grief across communities, particularly in his hometown of Bhatkal, Karnataka, where he was a celebrated figure. Tributes have been pouring in on social media, highlighting his significant contributions to international trade, social service, and education.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

A chartered accountant by profession, Khalil was a founding member of the Dubai chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), where he served as chairman from 1987 to 1994. His illustrious career included key leadership roles, such as general manager of Khaleej Times, group executive director of the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group, and vice-chairman of the Jashanmal Group of Companies.

He also chaired Maadhyama Communications and Sahil Online, a web-based news platform, and was a director and trustee of several media companies and charitable organisations in Dubai and India.

A Champion for Education and Philanthropy

Khalil’s impact extended far beyond his professional achievements. As president and general secretary of Anjuman Hami-e-Muslimeen, he played a pivotal role in the development of educational institutions, including schools and colleges in Bhatkal and surrounding areas. His dedication to social upliftment earned him recognition from the Government of Karnataka, which honoured him with a prestigious award for his philanthropic contributions.

A Life Celebrated

The Bhatkal Muslim Khaleej Council (BMKC) recently released a documentary celebrating Khalil’s remarkable life and service to the community—a testament to his enduring legacy.

CA Khalil is survived by his family and countless admirers across the globe. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian expatriates in the UAE and beyond, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, generosity, and commitment to community service.

