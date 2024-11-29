Coastal erosion threatens Dakshina Kannada’s shoreline: Union Ministry report

Mangaluru: Nearly half of Dakshina Kannada's coastline is facing significant erosion, according to a recent response in the Lok Sabha to a question raised by MP Captain Brijesh Chowta. The data, provided by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), reveals that between 1990 and 2018, 48.4% of Dakshina Kannada's total coastline of 36.6 km has been eroded.

The written reply, issued by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State in the MoEFCC, addressed Captain Chowta's query on the impact of sea-level rise and coastal erosion, particularly in Karnataka. The MP had inquired about studies assessing the rise in sea levels and their effect on the coastal regions, as well as the government's plans to mitigate the threats posed by erosion.

While the erosion rate in Dakshina Kannada is notably high, the response highlighted that Karnataka's overall coastal situation is less alarming. Approximately 50% of the state’s coastline remains stable, with 26% undergoing accretion (growth) and 24% experiencing erosion. This data, compiled by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), is based on a study conducted from 1990 to 2018, using satellite images and field surveys.

The NCCR's findings indicate that 33.6% of the Indian coastline is affected by erosion, with 26.9% in a state of accretion, and 39.6% remaining stable. In Dakshina Kannada, erosion has impacted 17.7 km of its 36.6 km coastline. Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts are similarly affected, with erosion covering 21.6 km and 34.9 km of their respective coastlines.

In response to these concerns, the central government is actively implementing measures to combat coastal erosion and protect vulnerable communities. The Karnataka government has developed a Shoreline Management Plan in compliance with the CRZ notification of 2019. Additionally, under the Karnataka Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) project, supported by the World Bank, the state is working to enhance coastal protection, improve coastal infrastructure resilience, boost the livelihoods of coastal communities, and address marine plastic pollution.