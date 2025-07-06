  1. Home
  2. Communal tension flares in Shivamogga after idols of Ganesha, Naga found vandalized

Communal tension flares in Shivamogga after idols of Ganesha, Naga found vandalized

News Network
July 6, 2025

Shivamogga: Tension prevailed in the Bangarappa Layout area of Shivamogga's Raggigudda locality on Sunday after unidentified miscreants allegedly desecrated a Ganesha and Naga idols, police sources said.

They also said the Naga idol fell into the roadside drain.

According to the sources, the incident occurred in the Shantinagar ward of the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, where the idols had recently been installed on the main road of the Bangarappa Layout.

Residents of the area strongly condemned the act of vandalism and expressed anger over the alleged insult to the deities.

Senior police officers visited the spot and held discussions with the local community.

The officers told residents that a case has been registered and they promised strict action against the culprits.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area, and tight security arrangements are in place to prevent any further disturbance.

The situation is currently under control, and police are continuing their investigation.

In a post on 'X', BJP state president Vijayendra alleged that after a brief pause in their acts of mischief in Shivamogga, anti-Hindu elements have once again resumed their wrongdoing.

Vijayendra, an MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, said, In Raggigudda, miscreants desecrated the idols of Ganesha and Sheshanaga. He also said the idol was thrown into a drain.

Attacking the Congress government in the state, he said, "The @INCKarnataka government, which looks at Hindu organisations with a jaundiced eye, has always stood as a backbone to anti-Hindu forces. Especially in Shivamogga district, the excesses of miscreants have reached extreme levels," he alleged.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2025

iqbalhusain.jpg

Bengaluru, July 1: As senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala prepares to meet Karnataka MLAs amid growing unrest within the party, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has claimed that over 100 legislators support a leadership change and back Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister.

Hussain, known to be a close ally of Shivakumar, warned that the Congress risks losing power in the 2028 Assembly elections if the top post is not handed over now. “More than 100 MLAs are in favour of a change. Many have been waiting for this moment. They want good governance and believe DK Shivakumar deserves the opportunity,” he said in a TV interview.

‘May Lose 2028’

“I will definitely raise the issue with Mr Surjewala,” Hussain added, referring to Monday's meeting. “If the change doesn’t happen now, Congress cannot retain power in 2028. This is in the party’s best interest.”

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently reiterated that the decision on the Chief Minister post lies with the party high command, Hussain said, “We respect the high command, but it’s our responsibility to speak the truth.”

DKS Camp Pushes for Rotation

The current discontent traces back to the 2023 Assembly elections, when the Congress registered a resounding victory. Shivakumar, then KPCC president, was widely credited for the win and was seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post. Eventually, he was persuaded to accept the roles of Deputy CM and state party chief.

While there were reports of a power-sharing or rotational CM deal between Shivakumar and incumbent Siddaramaiah, no official confirmation ever came from the party.

Top Brass Denies Change

Randeep Surjewala, who was rushed to Bengaluru by the party high command, dismissed speculation of a leadership change. He described his visit as a routine organisational exercise focused on governance and party development, calling any talk of a leadership shake-up “a figment of imagination.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, downplayed the buzz. Speaking in Mysuru with Shivakumar at his side, he said, “This government will be as solid as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years.” Holding hands with the Deputy CM, he added, “We are on good terms. We don’t listen to what others say.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2025

praveen.jpg

Mangaluru, July 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused, who had been living abroad for the last two years, in connection with its probe into the sensational murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka, officials said.

The accused, Abdul Rahaman, was taken into custody by the NIA team at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala on his arrival from Qatar, they said.

A total of four accused, including Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by the NIA in the case in April this year, taking the total chargesheeted in the case to 28.

The NIA had also declared rewards for information relating to six absconders. Rahaman was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh for this arrest. He is the 22nd accused to be arrested in the case.

Investigation officers claim that Rahaman, on directions of PFI leadership, harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case, the agency said in a statement, adding that he fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested.

Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons by assailants on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, the statement said.

According to NIA, the killing was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in the society.

The NIA, which re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, is trying to track down the remaining absconders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2025

bombsUS.jpg

The United States has launched a direct military attack on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, bombing three key facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The move, ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, comes just days after Israel initiated an unprecedented offensive on Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran,” Trump declared on Truth Social, referring to the strikes as a “spectacular military success.” The U.S. Air Force deployed stealth B-2 bombers armed with 13,000 kg bunker-busting bombs, while U.S. Navy submarines reportedly fired cruise missiles at strategic targets.

The sudden escalation has triggered alarm across the globe, evoking memories of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and raising fears of a wider regional war.

What Exactly Did the U.S. Bomb?

The targets were three of Iran’s most significant nuclear sites:

•    Fordow: A deeply buried underground uranium enrichment facility near Qom, heavily fortified and previously considered nearly impervious to aerial attack.

•    Natanz: Iran’s largest and most well-known enrichment complex. It was previously hit by Israeli strikes on June 13 and has long been seen as the heart of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

•    Isfahan: A vital research and uranium conversion center that plays a key role in processing nuclear materials for reactor use.
According to U.S. media, the attack involved a combination of bunker buster bombs and cruise missiles, marking the first known combat use of the U.S. military’s GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator — capable of piercing dozens of meters of concrete.

How Much Damage Was Done?

President Trump claimed Iran’s enrichment capabilities were “completely and totally obliterated.” However, Iran offered a sharply different account.

Iranian officials said the Fordow facility had been evacuated in advance, minimizing any potential damage. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that no radiation leaks had occurred, and that field surveys found no contamination near any of the targeted sites.

Iranian authorities dismissed the attack as largely symbolic and vowed to continue their nuclear program, calling it the result of the sacrifices of the country’s “nuclear martyrs.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also reported no rise in off-site radiation levels. Director Rafael Grossi announced that the agency would hold an emergency meeting on Monday to assess the full scope of the strikes.

Will Iran Retaliate Against the U.S.?

Iran has condemned the strikes as an act of war. Its Foreign Ministry called the attack a “dangerous escalation” and declared that Iran reserves the right to respond with full force to protect its sovereignty.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its right to stand against U.S. military aggression and defend national interests,” a statement said.

Military experts say retaliation is highly likely. Iran could:

•   Target U.S. military bases in the region — many of which are within range of Iranian drones and missiles.

•   Disrupt global shipping in the Persian Gulf, threatening oil supply routes.

•   Activate proxy forces in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to strike U.S. or allied targets.

•   Consider withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) — a move that could further escalate global tensions.

Iran has already signaled its intent by deploying the Kheibar Shekan missile, one of its most advanced, in a retaliatory strike on Israel.

Global Reaction: A Region on Edge

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed,” warning that the U.S. strikes posed a direct threat to international peace and security.

“This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge,” Guterres said. “There is a growing risk that this conflict could spiral out of control, with catastrophic consequences.”

Analysts believe the U.S. move might entangle it in a long-term conflict. Stephen Zunes, a Middle East expert at the University of San Francisco, said Iran has several “painful” options at its disposal and warned of a broad regional backlash.

Adam Weinstein, from the Quincy Institute, warned that this could be just the beginning. “The U.S. is now at risk of being pulled into a war of choice with Iran. What started as a single strike could become an open-ended escalation,” he said.

The Road Ahead

While the U.S. may have delivered a powerful military blow, the long-term consequences remain uncertain. Iran insists its nuclear program will continue. The region remains on high alert. And the prospect of a wider conflict now looms larger than ever.

As the dust settles, the world is watching closely — not just to assess the damage, but to see what comes next.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.