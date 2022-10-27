  1. Home
Communal tension worsens in Shivamogga; Eshwarappa’s tongue is responsible, says C M Ibrahim

News Network
October 27, 2022

eshwarappa.jpg

Shivamogga: Communal tension in Shivamogga escalated as politicians indulged in war of words over a spate of violence in the district.

JD(S) State President C.M Ibrahim accused the BJP MLA and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa of stoking the communal fire in Shivamogga.

“Eshwarappa is responsible for the murders that have taken place in Shivamogga,” he stated. Shivamogga city has been witnessing disturbing communal incidents after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in February.

Eshwarappa is fearing defeat in upcoming Assembly elections and hence disturbing incidents are taking place in this background. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should tame him, he stated.

“When B S Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, nothing happened in Shivamogga. If Yediyurappa or his son MP B Y Raghavendra speaks, violence will not take place, if Eshwarappa speaks violence will be taking place as the elections are nearing,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa maintained that unable to tolerate a peaceful Hindu community, miscreants are indulging in violence. The Centre must give a befitting reply to them or the Hindu community will be forced to retaliate, he warned.

Against the backdrop of attack on Hindu activist Prakash on Tuesday in Shivamogga city, Eshwarappa stated that the accused must be shown the right path by their family members, he stated.

A gang of miscreants had threatened slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s family members and attacked Prakash with stones. Muslim goondas are trained to target Hindu activists. They had attacked Harsha and killed him. Prakash managed to escape narrowly, he stated.

These miscreants must be shot and hanged. Only then, will they have some fear. Few Muslim goondas are destroying peace in society, he said. “I will request the Union Home Minister in this regard,” Eshwarappa added. 

News Network
October 17,2022

taroorkharge.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 17: Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 22 years, even as the scales were tilted heavily towards veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge against his younger rival Shashi Tharoor.

Among those who voted at various parts of the country included party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and the two candidates among others.

“As per preliminary assessment, 9,497 out of 9,915 PCC delegates who are eligible to vote in the election cast their vote, accounting for 95.78 per cent of the total votes,” Congress’ Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry told a press conference after the conclusion of voting.

The counting of votes will be held on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters.

There was no adverse incident during Congress presidential polls, Mistry said, adding he has not received any complaints.

Sonia along with Priyanka came to the AICC headquarters to vote. As she moved into the polling booth, Sonia told reporters, "I have been waiting for a long time for this day."

While former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was the first vote in AICC headquarters, others who voted there included Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh and senior leaders Janardhan Dwivedi and Salman Khurshid.

Kharge voted in Bengaluru while Tharoor voted in Thiruvananthapuram. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also voted in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the candidates wished each other the best. Tharoor telephoned Kharge in the morning to "reaffirm my respect for him and our shared devotion to the success of Congress." Kharge tweeted, "my best wishes to Shashi Tharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen Congress to build a stronger and better nation for the future generations."

After the voting, Tharoor tweeted, "My thanks to all the Congress colleagues, workers, delegates across the country who had the courage to participate, to campaign, to dream and to vote today -- whatever the result of this election, it is a victory for you!"

Senior leader Anand Sharma, who was among the 87 leaders who cast their votes at the AICC headquarters said it was a good start and expressed hope that there will be an election to the Congress Working Committee.

Asked about elections to the CWC, Mistry said AICC members will be elected and the new president will take a call on plenary session and next president will take a call on the election of CWC and CEA Members.

He said the party had started its exercise for presidential polls two years ago and it gathered momentum in the last six months.

"The entire process was completed in a democratic manner. Congress once again proven that there is an internal democracy within the party. Other political parties should also take lessons from this," he said.

He emphasised the election was conducted through a secret ballot. Fifty people, including Rahul, voted at the polling booth set up at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp in Karnataka's Bellary. 

News Network
October 27,2022

khanmodi.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was called off following protests by some Hindutva outfits in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru.

The book titled Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe (Imran Khan a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by the retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

However, members of the Hindutva outfits lodged a complaint with Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar and the police requesting them to halt the book launch, which glorified the former prime minister of an enemy nation.

Subsequently, the organisers of the event were asked to cancel it. “Yes, the book launch has been canceled. The director asked us to cancel it,” Sudhakar said.

Addressing reporters, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda recalled that the Pulwama attack that left 43 Indian soldiers dead, took place during the tenure of Imran Khan. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out anti-India campaign, he alleged.

“Glorifying the prime minister of an enemy nation is an anti-national act. We also demand action against those who organised the event and the book should be banned," Gowda said. 

News Network
October 27,2022

zmib.jpg

Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza starred for Zimbabwe with a fantastic 3-wicket-haul as the Babar Azam-led side suffered a shocking 1-run defeat to Craig Irvine's side in a Super 12 match in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign is in shambles after a last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match on Sunday. Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 130/8 at Perth Stadium, reaching only 129/8 in reply.

Pakistan's chase got off to a terrible start, with the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, returning to the dugout for 14 after chopping a delivery from two-meter-tall Blessing Muzarabani (1-18) onto his stumps.

Shaan Masood was left to steady the ship with a composed 44, frequently exploiting the large outfield to run twos. However, Raza used his off-spin to further restrict the Asian side, stumping Masood off a wide.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Wasim Jr recorded his best T20 World Cup figures as he and spinner Shadab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their match on Thursday.

Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) combined for seven wickets to derail Zimbabwe's innings after a promising start. Haris Rauf, who was bowled out by Virat Kohli in the penultimate over of their previous match, also had his most economical T20 bowling figures, finishing with 1 for 12 from four overs.

Rauf broke the partnership when Ervine was outpaced and lobbed one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg. Madhevere followed suit two balls later, LBW to Wasim as the batter attempted an unsuccessful review. Milton Shumba (8) didn't help his team's cause either, giving Shadab a simple return catch shortly after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab struck twice in the 14th over to derail Zimbabwe's promising start. Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter attempted an expansive reverse sweep, and Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery, which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at slips on the bowler's final ball of his spell, denying him a hat-trick.

Another double blow from Wasim in the next over broke Zimbabwe's backbone. Raza failed to replicate his form from the qualifiers, being bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at a deep square leg fence in the next over, and dismissed Luke Jongwe in the very next ball.

