Complaint against JUH for rewarding hijab girl who countered hooligans in college premises

News Network
February 11, 2022

hijab.jpg

Mandya, Feb 11: Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, a hardline Hindutva forum, has lodged a complaint with Mandya Police against Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind for announcing Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student who raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogan when she was surrounded by a group of saffron-clad hooligans.

Muskaan Khan, the student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya district was heckled by the hooligans in the college premises for wearing a hijab. The hooligans raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans repeatedly. Single-handedly she confronted the crowd, raised the counter slogan of 'Allahu Akbar' even as tens of students chased. The video is now viral on social media.
Appreciating the courage of the student, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student for standing up for her rights.

"It is a concern that students of Karnataka have sown poisonous seeds of religious intolerance creating unrest in the society. Few fundamental organisations and separatist institutions announcing cash reward for the student is a worrying development," complainant C.T. Manjunath, State Secretary of the Manch stated on Wednesday evening.

"I strongly believe that the organisation is behind the hijab crisis in the state. The financial transactions of this organisation have to be scrutinized and legal action must be initiated. This act of announcing cash reward encourages fundamentalism and religious fanaticism," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Muskaan explained that she had been to the college to submit an assignment to the department. "I was stopped at the gate by a group of students. They asked me to enter the college without a burka or else go back home. I resisted," she said.

"The group was doing the same thing to my other friends also. I questioned them why I should go back and entered the college premises. Some of them came near my ears and shouted 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans. They followed me and said that I must take out the burka but I stood my ground," she explained.

"I was not scared. I raised 'Allahu Akbar' slogans without any fear. I am waiting for the court order and will abide by the decision," she said.

Muskaan explained that the college authorities have supported and protected her. "Every religion has the freedom to follow their culture. We will follow our culture," she said.

Meanwhile, a three-judge bench is hearing the matter in Karnataka High Court.

News Network
February 3,2022

manik.jpg

Guwahati, Feb 3: On Monday 31 January, a 60-year-old man in Assam committed suicide after he was declared Bangladeshi by the Foreigners Tribunal.

The man has been identified as Manik Das, a resident of Borkhal village located near Jagiroad in the Marigaon district of Assam.

The family of the deceased alleges that he committed suicide as per the impact of being regarded as a Bangladeshi. They further claim that he was suffering from mental torture and frustration which forced him to kill himself.

It is reported that the man was fighting a case in the Foreigners Tribunal in order to prove his nationality as an Indian despite the fact that his name was listed in NRC (National Register of Citizens).

On speaking about the matter Manik's son Kartik Das questioned why the NRC was conducted if the name of those appearing in NRC is still considered as Bangladeshi or foreigners.

He stated that the notice from the Foreigners Tribunal of Marigaon was sent to his father after NRC was published and the name of all the family members has appeared in the NRC.

Kartik said that he has no idea why the notice was served and why the case was filed against his father as due to this entire process of proving his nationality his father was mentally tortured. It was later confirmed that the name of Manik and his family were included in the Assam NRC list.

The notice from the Foreigners Tribunal was issued for Manik Das on 20 November 2019 which was just a few months after the NRC of the state was published as Assam NRC was published in August of the same year. 

News Network
January 28,2022

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 28: A 30-year-old granddaughter of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has allegedly killed herself by hanging in her flat in an apartment in Vasanth Nagar in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. 

The deceased has been identified as Soundarya, daughter of BSY's daughter Padmavathi. The police said that the incident came to light around 10 am when one of the domestic helpers of the house called her husband Dr Neeraj and informed him that they were ringing the call bell and also knocking on the door, but there was no response.

Dr Neeraj tried reaching her on her mobile phone, but there was no response. Hence he rushed to the house and opened the door with the help of a spare key to find her in the hanging state. He, with the help of others, rushed her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her to have been brought dead. 

The High Grounds police have taken up the case and her body autopsy is being carried out in Bowring hospital. Dr Soundarya was living with her nine-month-old baby and her husband Neeraj, who is also a doctor. The police said they have learned that she was married to Neeraj in 2018.
As of now, police have not found a death note.

She was suffering from depression post pregnancy. 

A senior officer said so far we are not able to question her husband or any other family members about the marital life or other issues faced by Soundarya as all of them are in the state of shock. Once the procedure of final rights are performed we will start probing in detail into the case.

News Network
February 10,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 10: The Karnataka High Court hearing the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of 'hijabs' (headscarves) by students in colleges has been adjourned till February 14.

The High Court on Thursday said that it is considering whether wearing a Hijab comes within Fundamental Rights. 

"We are considering the issue of whether the wearing of headscarf comes within the Fundamental Rights. We are also considering whether wearing a headscarf is an essential part of the religious practice," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said while hearing petitions questioning the ban on the wearing of hijabs by students in schools and colleges.

Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioners from Kundapura, said that there is an urgency in the case and "requested that some interim arrangement be worked out by this bench" as students' exams are to be held in March. 

Adv Kamat referred to verse 24.31 of Holy Quran. "The prescription of head scarf is specifically prescribed in Holy Quran," he said.

"It is, thus, seen from the reported material that there is almost unanimity amongst Muslim scholars that purdah is not essential but covering of head by scarf is obligatory", Kamat quotes from the Madras HC decision Ajmal Khan case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the petitions to a larger bench citing constitutional questions. Meanwhile, police in Delhi detained All India Students Association (AISA) workers who were marching towards Karnataka Bhawan to protest against the Karnataka government's dress code order.

Considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in Bengaluru, the administration has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks. The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. Protests for and against the 'hijab' then intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places.  

