A Complex Literary Legacy: Kannada Novelist S.L. Bhyrappa Dies at 94

Bengaluru, Sept 24: The literary landscape of Karnataka is marked by the passing of renowned Kannada novelist, Dr. Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, at the age of 94. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman, Bhyrappa was a prolific writer whose works were known for their controversial and historical themes.

Born in the Hassan district, Bhyrappa’s early life was one of hardship, shaping a writer who would go on to meticulously research and craft novels that resonated with a vast readership. His novels, including classics like Parva and Vamshavruksha, became bestsellers in Kannada and were widely translated, establishing him as a prominent figure in modern Indian literature. His work has been the subject of numerous academic dissertations and has been included in university curricula.

While his literary achievements are undeniable, Bhyrappa's work and views have also been at the center of considerable controversy. Novels like Aavarana, which demonized Muslims, drew sharp criticism for their portrayal of certain historical figures and were accused of promoting a particular ideological viewpoint. His stance on various social and historical issues, including his public debates with fellow litterateurs like Girish Karnad and U.R. Ananthamurthy, often placed him in the midst of heated public discourse.

Despite the debates surrounding his work, S.L. Bhyrappa's influence on Kannada literature and his ability to engage a wide audience on complex subjects remain a significant part of his legacy. His death marks the end of a long and complex chapter in the state's literary history.