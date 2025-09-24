  1. Home
  A Complex Literary Legacy: Kannada Novelist S.L. Bhyrappa Dies at 94

A Complex Literary Legacy: Kannada Novelist S.L. Bhyrappa Dies at 94

News Network
September 24, 2025

SLbhyrappa.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 24: The literary landscape of Karnataka is marked by the passing of renowned Kannada novelist, Dr. Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, at the age of 94. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman, Bhyrappa was a prolific writer whose works were known for their controversial and historical themes.

Born in the Hassan district, Bhyrappa’s early life was one of hardship, shaping a writer who would go on to meticulously research and craft novels that resonated with a vast readership. His novels, including classics like Parva and Vamshavruksha, became bestsellers in Kannada and were widely translated, establishing him as a prominent figure in modern Indian literature. His work has been the subject of numerous academic dissertations and has been included in university curricula.

While his literary achievements are undeniable, Bhyrappa's work and views have also been at the center of considerable controversy. Novels like Aavarana, which demonized Muslims, drew sharp criticism for their portrayal of certain historical figures and were accused of promoting a particular ideological viewpoint. His stance on various social and historical issues, including his public debates with fellow litterateurs like Girish Karnad and U.R. Ananthamurthy, often placed him in the midst of heated public discourse.

Despite the debates surrounding his work, S.L. Bhyrappa's influence on Kannada literature and his ability to engage a wide audience on complex subjects remain a significant part of his legacy. His death marks the end of a long and complex chapter in the state's literary history.

News Network
September 18,2025

data.jpg

Mangaluru, often hailed as the “Silicon Beach of India,” is preparing to make its mark as the nation’s next big data centre hub. With its strategic coastal advantage and proximity to international submarine cable routes, the city is uniquely positioned to anchor India’s digital future.

The Karnataka government is expected to make a formal announcement during Technovanza 2025 next week, underscoring Mangaluru’s emergence as the state’s coastal digital gateway.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), said Mumbai and Chennai have long leveraged their coastal strengths to dominate the sector, while Bengaluru—despite being the state’s tech capital—faces limitations of land availability, power supply, and its inland geography.

“Karnataka already has one of the most progressive data centre policies in the country, with land subsidies, green energy incentives, and single-window clearances. Mangaluru naturally stands out as our strategic coastal choice—offering submarine cable connectivity, three SEZs, and a major port,” Gupta noted.

Industry players are already taking notice. Global brands like Nidec, Bose Professionals, and Hexaware, alongside local innovators including Niveus Solutions, Robosoft, Novigo, Unicourt, and Elogixa, have built a thriving tech ecosystem in the region.

According to Rohith Bhat, a founding member of the Silicon Beach Program and founder of Wrkwrk, 99Games, and Robosoft, India may require 17–20 gigawatts of data centre capacity in the next five to ten years. “Mangaluru can aim to secure at least 20% of that demand. While data centres may not create massive direct employment, they generate billions in revenue and establish the foundation for a resilient digital economy,” he said.

Gupta added that Mangaluru’s ability to combine operational reliability with global digital connectivity places it in a league of its own. “By anchoring the next wave of investments here, Karnataka can not only close the gap with national leaders but set new global benchmarks for building India’s future-ready, green, and resilient digital backbone,” he stressed.

Agencies
September 19,2025

nizamuddin.jpg

Santa Clara (California) / Hyderabad: Tragedy struck the family of 30-year-old Mohammed Nizamuddin, an Indian software professional from Telangana, after he was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, following a reported altercation with his roommate earlier this month.

Nizamuddin, who hailed from Mahabubnagar district, had moved to the United States in 2016 for higher studies and was working as a software engineer in California. His family was informed of his death only on September 18, nearly two weeks after the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting occurred on September 3. While details of the confrontation remain unclear, Nizamuddin’s family has alleged racial bias in the handling of the case and is demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family’s Plea for Justice and Repatriation

In a letter addressed to the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, requested immediate assistance in repatriating his son’s mortal remains. He also appealed directly to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for intervention.

“Today morning, I came to know he was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara,” Hasnuddin told PTI, expressing his shock and grief. “I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead.”

Speaking separately to ANI, Hasnuddin added, “My son studied in Florida and later moved to California after a promotion. I appeal to the MEA to bring his body back to India as soon as possible.”

Political Voices Join In

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared Hasnuddin’s letter with the media, urged the Indian government to ensure justice for the family and to expedite the process of bringing Nizamuddin’s body home.

The family continues to await clarity from US authorities on the sequence of events that led to the young professional’s untimely death.

News Network
September 24,2025

israel.jpg

A growing global movement is demanding that Israel be banned from world football, as the death toll of Palestinian athletes under Israeli bombardment continues to mount.

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Ramez Al-Sultan, a youth player at Gaza’s Al-Hilal Club, was killed alongside 14 family members in an Israeli airstrike last week. Just days earlier, fellow Al-Hilal player Malik Abu Al-Amaren was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for food aid. Suleiman al-Obeid, the “Palestinian Pelé,” and Mohammed Barakat, the “Legend of Khan Younis,” were also among dozens of football stars killed in Israel’s ongoing assault.

According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 774 members of the sports community, including 355 football players, while many others remain missing under rubble. In December, Gaza’s main football stadium was even turned into a detention and torture camp by Israeli forces.

The destruction of sports infrastructure and indiscriminate killing of athletes has fueled outrage worldwide. A new campaign, “Game Over Israel,” launched with a billboard in New York’s Times Square, calls on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel, as they did with Russia just four days after its invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative has gained backing from football icons like Eric Cantona, Gary Lineker, Walter Zenga, as well as public figures including Liam Cunningham, Yanis Varoufakis, and Richard Falk. They accuse FIFA of hypocrisy for tolerating genocide while preaching fair play.

Cantona noted: “We are now more than 700 days into genocide, yet Israel still plays. Why the double standards? FIFA and UEFA must suspend Israel, and clubs everywhere must refuse to play them.”

Governments and football associations are also joining in: Spain’s Prime Minister has called for Israeli teams to be banned, Italy’s Coaches’ Association has urged suspension, and Norway pledged to donate proceeds from its match against Israel to Gaza aid.

Despite repeated appeals from the PFA, FIFA continues to stall, handing the issue to committees instead of taking decisive action. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has been widely condemned for political coziness with pro-Israel allies, ignoring the bloodshed in Gaza.

Supporters of the boycott say football can be the cultural domino that triggers wider isolation of Israel. As campaign manager Ashish Prashar put it: “Football is the first domino. There should be no normalization in abnormal times.”

