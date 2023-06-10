  1. Home
  2. Cong doesn’t touch polarisation issues… won’t allow moral poling… will set an example: DKS

June 11, 2023

Indore, June 11: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress does not want to get involved in polarisation and is leaving that issue to the Bhartiya Janata Party.

“Let us not discuss issues on emotions, let us only discuss issues of development. Emotional issues do not have any value and we must remember that India is a land of diversity. We don't want to go to any polarization issue and we leave that chapter to BJP,” he told reporters here on his way to Ujjain.

On the issue of whether chapters related to the first RSS chief Keshav Baliram Hedgewar are being removed in Karnataka, he said India is a land of diversity.

Queried on whether the land given to RSS and its affiliated organisations by the previous BJP government in Karnataka would be taken back, he said, “Such issues are looked into by the minister of the concerned department. Who all are eligible, who all are doing good charitable works will be looked into".

Responding to a query on the poll promise by Karnataka on banning Bajrang Dal-like organisations, he said, “Any organisation which tries to bring unrest, destroy the peace of the state...we are looking into them and we will set an example. No moral policing will be allowed and no one should unnecessarily create confusion in the minds of the people. Karnataka is a developing state and we will restore peace".

He didn't respond to the query on a statement by a BJP leader who said that by keeping a beard like Osama Bin Laden, Rahul Gandhi wants to become like prime minister Narendra Modi. The Karnataka deputy CM said he didn't understand the question in Hindi.

BJP’s Bihar chief Samrat Choudhary has stoked a controversy by comparing Rahul Gandhi’s appearance to slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

On the issue of upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Shivakumar said, “People have decided for change. They have understood the present government has failed. People have also seen the role of the opposition. Congress will have a mandate with an absolute and clear majority (in MP)”.

June 9,2023

Riyadh, June 9: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia is always open to have a dialogue with its friends but doesn’t respond to pressure. “When we do anything we do it on our own interest and I don’t think anybody believes that pressure is helpful,” he said in response to a question on how Saudi Arabia deals with human right talks with international partners.

Prince Faisal made these remarks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh on Thursday. “We have gone through a significant reforms progress in the Kingdom. What we do in the Kingdom is based on the assessment of what’s best for the country and driven by the needs of the society,” he clarified.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed that the Kingdom’s priority is achieving its goals as the country is very focused on developing a pathway towards sustainable prosperity for the Saudi people. On Syria, Prince Faisal said: “We believe that dialogue with Damascus is the only way to resolve the crises in Syria and address the humanitarian crises. The past situation was neither working nor delivering.”

With regard to the growing relations with China, the Saudi minister said: “China is our largest trading partner so naturally there’s a lot of interaction with them as it is an important partner for the Kingdom.” “We still have a robust security relationship with the US and it is refreshed on a daily basis as we see our joint efforts in Sudan and Yemen. Our relations with the US remain robust and strong.”

Prince Faisal said he did not ascribe to any “zero-sum game.” “We’re all capable of having multiple partnerships and multiple engagements. The US does the same. I don’t want to get caught up in this negative view of this.”

On his part, Blinken said: “We’re not asking anyone to choose between US and China. We're simply trying to demonstrate the benefits of our partnership and the affirmative agenda that we bring,” he said, adding “our work in the region is not about any other country. It’s about the partnerships and benefits for our people and other countries.”

June 11,2023

Bengaluru, June 11: The Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday launched its first of the five poll guarantees, the ‘Shakti' scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D K Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy attended the event and also launched the logo of the scheme. 

"The free bus travel scheme is for social equality. It will benefit the minorities, women, and deprived classes. Women must match alongside men if a society is to prosper. Women's participation in the workforce is low in India compared to other countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the US," the Chief Minister said, as he hoped the move will boost women's participation in the workforce.

Reddy promised that Road Transport Corporations (RTC) won't lose any money due to the free bus travel scheme. "The government is committed to financially supporting the RTCs," he said. He pledged the scheme would be continued for at least 10 years. "We'll return to power after five years and continue the scheme," he said. 

Authorities will paste 'Free travel for women' stickers on the windscreens of the city, ordinary and express buses that form about 94 per cent of the schedules run by the state's four Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC). 

The scheme is expected to benefit the large majority of 42 lakh women who travel on RTC buses every day. The overall ridership is expected to rise by at least 10 per cent.

May 31,2023

Mangaluru, May 31: In a milestone achievement, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has completed recarpeting work on its 2.45 km-long runway. 

The unique aspect of the project, aimed at meeting compliance norms laid down by aviation safety regulator and completed on May 28 in 75 working days from March 10, is the flexible overlay of asphalt on rigid runway, which is the first of its kind in India, a release from the MIA here said.

The airport initiated the preliminary survey work on the project on January 27. The MIA is the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handling around 36 aircraft movements every day. The airport used 8.52 hours NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) from 9.30 am to 6 pm each day to recarpet the runway without impacting operations of scheduled flights.

During the 75 days and 529 hours it took to complete the project, the MIA kept the runway open daily for 18 domestic and international flights on an average during the remaining hours of the day.

In keeping with the brand’s continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the airport extended the NOTAM to Sunday as well from March 19, which helped the airport complete the work in the period involving 2.51 lakh safe manhours in 75 working days.

The project saw the use of 81,696 tonnes of asphalt equivalent to laying 82-km road, using 80 sophisticated pieces of equipment. Keeping in mind safety of future operations, MIA has made provision for installation of runway centre lighting. The airport executive leadership has lauded the airport team for completing the project ahead of schedule, the release said.

