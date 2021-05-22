  1. Home
  2. Cong, DYFI leaders slam MRPL for ignoring locals during recruitment, question BJP’s silence

News Network
May 23, 2021

Mangaluru, May 23: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, which is utilising the local resources, is giving priority to outsiders and ignoring locals, when it comes to recruitment, alleged Congress leader MLA Mohiyuddin Bava.

Speaking to media persons former Mangaluru North MLA said that North Indian candidate were given priority while filling vacant posts by MRPL.  

Even though Sarojini Mahishi report emphasised appointing local candidates, the MRPL ignored local candidates during the selection process, he said.

He sought to know why BJP MLAs and MPs were silent on the issue. MRPL had promised to provide employment to local candidates. While recruiting 214 staff, only 13 from Karnataka were recruited. Among 13, only three are from Udupi, Karkala and Mangaluru. 

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla demanded the cancellation of the recruitment process.

"A high-level probe should be ordered into the recruitment process at the MRPL. People of undivided Dakshina Kannada districts have been cheated. DYFI has been demanding 80% jobs for local residents since the beginning," Muneer said.

Following a row over the recruitment process, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Umanath Kotian and Dr Y Bharath Shetty held discussions with MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh and other top officials. The MP, in a Facebook post, said that he has directed the MRPL on withholding the recruitment list.

Agencies
May 11,2021

palestine.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 11: Israel launched deadly airstrikes on Gaza Monday in response to a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

At least 20 people were killed, including nine children and a senior Hamas commander, and 65 others wounded, Gaza authorities said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hamas had crossed a "red line" by directing missiles towards Jerusalem and that the Jewish state would "respond with force".

"We will not tolerate attacks on our territory, our capital, our citizens and our soldiers. Those who attack us will pay a heavy price," said Netanyahu, who held meetings with the heads of the army and the Shin Bet security agency.

Israel's army said 150 rockets had been launched from Gaza, dozens of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, with no casualties reported.

The military said it had targeted "two rocket launchers, two military posts", a tunnel and eight Hamas operatives in Gaza.

Hamas sources confirmed to AFP that one of their commanders, Mohammed Fayyad, had been killed.

Tensions in Jerusalem have flared since Israeli riot police clashed with Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the city's worst disturbances since 2017.

Nightly unrest since then at the Al-Aqsa compound in annexed east Jerusalem has left hundreds of Palestinians wounded, drawing international calls for de-escalation and sharp rebukes from across the Muslim world.

Israel seized east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Diplomatic sources told AFP that Egypt and Qatar, who have mediated past Israeli-Hamas conflicts, were attempting to calm tensions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken strongly condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas, saying they "need to stop immediately".

"All sides need to de-escalate, reduce tensions, take practical steps to calm things down," he said.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, earlier Monday warned Israel to withdraw all its forces from the mosque compound and the East Jerusalem district of Sheikh Jarrah, where looming evictions of Palestinian families have fuelled angry protests.

Sirens wailed across Jerusalem just after the 1500 GMT deadline set by Hamas as people in Jerusalem, including lawmakers in the Knesset legislature, fled to bunkers for the first time since a 2014 Gaza conflict.

A spokesman for Hamas' armed wing the Qassam Brigades said the rocket attacks were in response to Israeli actions in Sheikh Jarrah and around the Al-Aqsa mosque.

"This is a message that the enemy must understand well: if you respond we will respond, and if you escalate we will escalate."

A house in Beit Nekofa, about 10 kilometres (six miles) west of central Jerusalem, was also damaged by rocket fire, AFP TV reported.

An Israeli Arab died from gunshot wounds in clashes with Israeli Jews in the central city of Lod, police said Monday, without providing details.

Fears of further chaos in the Old City had temporarily eased when Israeli organisers of a march to celebrate the Jewish state's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem cancelled the event.

But then came the Hamas warning, followed by the rockets, which also forced the evacuation of the Western Wall and other sites.

On Monday evening, as during the previous nights since Friday, Palestinians hurled rocks at Israeli officers in riot gear who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

That came after morning clashes which left the ground littered with rocks, stun grenade fragments and other debris as loud booms and angry screams echoed from the ancient stone walls.

There were dozens of newly wounded demonstrators. The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 395 Palestinians were wounded, including more than 200 who were hospitalised, five of them in critical condition.

Siraj, 24, was wheeled into surgery at the large Makassed Hospital after suffering a spleen injury from being hit by a rubber bullet.

"They shot everyone, young and old people," he said.

Makassed director-general Adnan Farhoud said most of Monday's injuries were to the head, chest, and upper and lower limbs.

When "you mean to harm someone you shoot to the head", he told AFP.

The Israeli police reported 32 injuries in their ranks.

The violence since Friday has been fuelled by a long-running bid by Jewish settlers to evict several Palestinian families from their nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in annexed east Jerusalem.

A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal in the case originally set for Monday was pushed back by the justice ministry due to the tensions. 

News Network
May 12,2021

nri.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 12: An NRI woman from Kerala was killed on Tuesday in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, where she has been working as a caregiver. 

The victim was identified as Soumya, 31, a native of Kanjikuzhy panchayat in Kerala’s Idukki district.

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated overnight, with 35 Palestinians killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.

According to her family friends, the incident happened when Soumya was talking to her husband Santhosh over the phone. “Santhosh heard his wife screaming all of a sudden while she was speaking. There was loud noise and the call got disconnected,” said panchayat member Tinsy Thomas.

“Later, one of Soumya’s relatives, who is also working in the same city as a caregiver, was informed about the rocket attack. She went to the house where Soumya worked as a caregiver and confirmed her death,” said Thomas.

Soumya, who has a 10-year-old son, has been working as a caregiver in Israel for the past 10 years and she last visited her family in Kerala two years ago. She was planning to return to Kerala two months later.

News Network
May 15,2021

New Delhi, May 15: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to COVID-19 on Saturday (May 15, 2021). 

As per the reports, Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802.

The death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Friday, the state health department bulletin said.

