  2. Congress leader, 9 others served notice for conspiring to kill BJP MLA and BDA chief Vishwanath

December 2, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 2: The Karnataka Police have served notice to 10 persons, including Congress leader Gopalakrishna, in connection with a case of conspiring to kill three-time BJP MLA and BDA chief SR Vishwanath on Thursday.

Vishwanath is said to be close to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted on the issue before flying off to New Delhi and said that the "matter is seized with the police now and after the investigation, a call will be taken to whether the case should be handed over to higher investigative agencies".

A three-minute video clip containing a conversation between Congress leader Gopalakrishna and his associates about 'killing MLA Vishwanath when he goes to farm house', has gone viral. Based on this, Vishwanath gave a complaint to the Rajanukunte police.

Gopalakrishna had lost the Assembly elections to Vishwanath in the Yelahanka constituency.

Preliminary inquiries have suggested that the video was made six months ago. One Kulla Devaraj, an associate of Gopalakrishna is said to have recorded the video and handed it over to Vishwanath. The police are also questioning him.

The police have issued a notice to MLA Vishwanath to provide them with evidence in connection with the case.

Vishwanath has mentioned that Gopalakrishna, who suffered defeat against him twice and came third in the last elections, wanted to eliminate him.

Gopalakrishna has maintained that it is a conspiracy by his former associate Kulla Devaraj to fix him. He also maintained that the video is fake and he would lodge a police complaint in this regard.

December 1,2021

The World Health Organization has warned blanket travel bans will not prevent the spread of Omicron, as more countries rushed to impose curbs and the first cases of the new Covid strain were detected in Latin America.

In the week since the new virus strain was reported by South Africa, dozens of countries around the world have responded with travel restrictions -- most targeting southern African nations.

But the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that "blanket" travel bans risked doing more harm than good, just as Canada expanded its restrictions.

In a travel advisory, the WHO warned the bans could ultimately dissuade countries from sharing data about the evolving virus.

But it did advise that unvaccinated people vulnerable to Covid-19, including over-60s, should avoid travel to areas with community transmission of the virus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was understandable for countries to seek to protect their citizens "against a variant we don't yet fully understand".

But he called for the global response to be "calm, coordinated and coherent", urging nations to "take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures".

The likely futility of broad travel restrictions was underscored as Dutch authorities reported that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa officially reported its first cases on November 25.

The new variant -- whose high number of mutations the WHO believes may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines -- was found in two Dutch test samples from November 19 and 23, with one having no travel history.

So far, well over a dozen countries and territories have detected cases, including Australia, Britain, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy and Portugal.

Latin America reported its first two cases Tuesday -- in people who travelled from South Africa to Brazil -- and a first case was confirmed in Japan, one day after it barred all foreign arrivals.

However, US President Joe Biden said the travel bans on just the southern African nations would stay in place, without referencing the other places where Omicron has been detected.

Asked how long travel restrictions that took effect Monday on South Africa and seven other southern African countries would remain, Biden said it "kind of depends".

"We're going to learn a lot more in the next couple weeks about the lethality of this virus, about how much it spreads, what we have to control it, etcetera," he told reporters.

Asked if any expansion of the travel restrictions to other countries could be made suddenly, as happened under former president Donald Trump, Biden said: "Unlike Trump I don't shock our allies."

In Asia, governments continued Wednesday to expand restrictions, including with Indonesia adding Hong Kong to its travel ban list alongside various African nations.

Hong Kong also added three more countries - Japan, Portugal and Sweden -- to its highest travel restriction category after Omicron cases were discovered in those nations.

While much is still unknown about the Omicron variant -- it could take weeks to determine whether and to what extent it is vaccine-resistant -- it has highlighted that the global fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

Omicron has emerged as much of the northern hemisphere was already bracing for a new winter wave of the pandemic -- leaving even nations with high vaccination rates struggling to contain rising infection numbers and prevent health services from being overwhelmed.

Governments, particularly in Western Europe, have already reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews or lockdowns -- leaving businesses fearing another grim Christmas.

Greece went ahead Tuesday in making vaccines compulsory for over-60s, while Norway will offer booster shots to all adults before Easter, as preferable to a lockdown.

Britain has set a target of delivering third jabs to all adults within two months.

While the European summer of fleeting Covid freedoms may be over, in the southern hemisphere, the Pacific island of Fiji ended 615 days of international isolation on Wednesday and reopened to tourists.

Traditional dancers in grass skirts welcomed waving holidaymakers from Sydney, the first of an expected flood of desperately needed tourists in the coming weeks.

Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Viljoen said it was a "momentous" occasion, where tourism accounts for about 40 percent of the economy.

"The international border reopening will reignite Fiji's economy," he told reporters.

December 1,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 1: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that he would seek the Union Government's opinion and the status of scientific progress made in the issue of administering the booster dose of anti-Covid vaccine to health and frontline workers as experts in the State have expressed a favourable opinion in this regard.

"I am going to Delhi on December 2 (Thursday), and I will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. I will seek the Centre's views and recommendation about giving the booster dose to health and frontline workers, and scientific progress related to it. Experts here have opined that it is good to administer the booster dose to at least health workers, who were administered the second dose of the vaccine several months ago," he said.

To prevent the spread of Covid infection, instructions are given to keep strict vigil on international travellers arriving in the State and also those who come from other states especially Kerala. Based on the experience of the last year, strict measures including mandatory testing for international and inter-state arrivals have to be taken at the initial stage itself, he noted.

Reiterating that lockdown would not be imposed, Bommai stated that vaccination drives would be intensified, and there is no plan to link the vaccination with facilities offered by the government. Decision about the new year celebrations is not yet taken, and people need not panic unnecessarily, he said.

Commenting on the possibility of Omicron variant entering the State, he said, a sample is sent to National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) for testing, as experts noted that it is of a different strain. 

November 19,2021

shaileshkumar.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 19: The family members of Shailesh Kumar, who is reportedly languishing in a jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over 20 months now, have sought the help of authorities concerned in securing his release.

The ordeal, faced by 52-year-old Kumar, a resident of Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru, has striking resemblance to Harish Bangera case. Harish from Kundapur was accused of uploading provocative content, and was jailed for months and finally released.

If the version of the Kumar’s family member is to be believed, in February 2020, he received a call threatening of dire consequences if he did not delete his Facebook account. Kumar fearing the worst had deleted the account immediately. On February 12 and 13, a fake account was created in the name of Kumar and posts making mockery of Islam and defaming the King were uploaded on social media.

“On the advice of his company, where he was serving for 20 years, he rushed to Saudi Arabia police in order to lodge a complaint. But he was arrested and imprisoned,” said BJP spokesperson Jitendra Kottari.

The Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia, which had received our complaint, did not take any action for past 18 months, Kottari charged. 

He said that they will bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Kumar’s wife Kavitha said that monthly calls from her husband stopped about three months ago. She was finding it difficult to raise her two children as she was not receiving any money from the day Kumar was imprisoned by the police in Saudi Arabia.

She appealed to officials to prove his innocence and to get him released from the jail.

