  1. Home
  2. Congress to re-enumerate caste data in Karnataka amid complaints from politically influential communities

Congress to re-enumerate caste data in Karnataka amid complaints from politically influential communities

News Network
June 10, 2025

The Congress leadership has decided to conduct a re-enumeration of caste data in Karnataka, responding to concerns raised by socially, economically, and politically influential communities who claimed they were excluded from the previous caste survey conducted a decade ago. The Lingayats and Vokkaligas are among those contesting the findings of the earlier survey.

The decision was made during a high-level party meeting, which also addressed the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed 11 lives on June 4.

The meeting, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, focused on the caste census as a major state issue.

Briefing the media afterward, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated:

"The caste census was discussed. While the Congress supports the Karnataka government's previous caste survey in principle, concerns have been raised by certain communities regarding how caste data was counted."

Venugopal emphasized that the existing caste data is outdated, prompting the Congress to recommend a fresh enumeration within 60 to 80 days.

This decision follows the Centre's recent announcement of the schedule for a national census with caste enumeration, adding significance to Karnataka’s move.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2025

udupbday.jpg

Udupi, June 9: In a deeply tragic incident that has left an entire village mourning, a father's loving gesture on his child's birthday turned into an unimaginable heartbreak.

Subrahmanya Salian (36), a resident of Parapu in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district lost his life late Saturday night while returning home after stepping out to buy ice cream for his child’s birthday celebration.

Subrahmanya, an auto driver by profession and the president of the BJP Kukkundoor village committee, met with a fatal accident near Parapu bridge around 10:30 p.m. He reportedly lost control of his scooter and fell into the stream below.

His family and locals launched a desperate search through the night, but it wasn't until Sunday that his lifeless body, along with the scooter, was found under the bridge.

He is survived by his elderly parents, sister, wife, and a young daughter who had just celebrated her birthday — a day forever marked by the loss of her devoted father.

A case has been registered at the Karkala town police station. The village remains in shock as it grapples with the emotional weight of this devastating loss.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2025

farangipetprotest.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: The brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) in Bantwal's Irakodi, Kariyala village has sparked massive outrage, as hundreds of mourners staged a spontaneous road blockade in Farangipete, voicing their anger against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government for its failure to contain hate crimes targeting Muslims in the coastal region.

Following Rahman’s post-mortem at Yenepoya Hospital, the body was taken to Kutthar's Madani Nagar Masjid early this morning for ritual washing (mayyat ghusl) and funeral prayers. Accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles, the ambulance carrying his body passed through Kutthar, Thokkottu, Pumpwell, and eventually reached Farangipete, where a huge crowd had already gathered.

As the ambulance approached, protesters blocked the road, shouting slogans condemning the killing and denouncing the state government for allegedly turning a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence. Cries of “Justice for Rahman” and “Down with the failed government” echoed as the grieving crowd demanded immediate arrests of all those involved.

Police faced difficulty controlling the emotionally charged protesters but eventually managed to pacify the crowd and clear the way for the ambulance to proceed. The body was then taken to Rahman’s residence in Kolthamajalu village, Bantwal taluk.

Rahman, who was transporting sand along with his friend Kalandar Shafi on Tuesday afternoon, was brutally attacked by a gang wielding deadly weapons. Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Shafi was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station against 15 individuals, including Deepak and Sumit, both reportedly known to the victims. The police have begun investigations, but locals remain unconvinced, pointing to what they say is a pattern of unchecked violence against Muslims in Dakshina Kannada.

Community leaders and activists have sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of being “mute spectators” in the face of increasing communal attacks. Many are demanding not just swift arrests but also a clear policy response to rising hate crimes in the coastal belt.

As the investigation unfolds, the murder of Abdul Rahman is fast becoming a symbol of a larger communal tension, with public trust in law enforcement and political leadership being severely tested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 3,2025

palestis.jpg

Israeli forces have opened fire again on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid from a distribution site in Gaza, raising the number of those killed whilst trying to obtain food to more than 75 people in less than six days.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded an independent investigation into the repeated mass shootings of aid seekers in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,” he said. “I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

The Israeli military has shamefully denied targeting civilians, claiming its soldiers fired “warning shots” at individuals who “posed a threat”.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, three Palestinians were killed and at least 35 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in Rafah operated by the US and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which Israel and the United States back.

The ministry reported that at least 75 Palestinians had been killed and more than 400 wounded whilst queuing for food since May 27 at aid distribution sites run by GHF.

“The Israeli military opened fire on civilians trying to get their hands on any kind of food aid without any kind of warning,” Al Jazeera reported from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

“This is a pattern that’s been widely condemned by international aid organizations because it enhances the breakdown of civil order without ensuring humanitarian relief can be received by those desperately in need.”

According to reports, Israeli snipers and quadcopter drones routinely monitor aid sites run by GHF.

Monday's killings came hours after Israeli forces shot dead at least 35 Palestinians at two US-Israeli food distribution points in Rafah and central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses and local officials said that Israeli troops opened fire directly at civilians, shooting them in their head or chest.

On Sunday, the Commissioner General of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said the newly established aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip have become “death traps” for starving civilians in the blockaded territory. 

Philippe Lazzarini further condemned the aid delivery and distribution model introduced by the Israeli regime and the US, saying, “This humiliating system has forced thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk for tens of miles to an area that’s all but pulverized due to heavy bombardment” by the Israeli military.

He also noted that aid deliveries and distribution must be at scale and safe, emphasizing that this can only be done through the United Nations, including UNRWA.

Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Health Ministry in Gaza, condemned “the international silence regarding the massacres being committed against the starving residents of the Gaza Strip," adding that severe shortages of medical supplies in the territory are producing "dire conditions" at hospitals.  

He went on to say that 3000 trucks carrying badly needed medical supplies are currently stalled at the border, accusing Israel of "deliberately spreading infectious diseases and epidemics” by the blockade.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated dramatically since March 18, when the Israeli regime violated its ceasefire agreement with the resistance group Hamas.

According to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), Gaza suffers from phase 5 famine, and nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.