Congress to re-enumerate caste data in Karnataka amid complaints from politically influential communities

The Congress leadership has decided to conduct a re-enumeration of caste data in Karnataka, responding to concerns raised by socially, economically, and politically influential communities who claimed they were excluded from the previous caste survey conducted a decade ago. The Lingayats and Vokkaligas are among those contesting the findings of the earlier survey.

The decision was made during a high-level party meeting, which also addressed the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed 11 lives on June 4.

The meeting, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, focused on the caste census as a major state issue.

Briefing the media afterward, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated:

"The caste census was discussed. While the Congress supports the Karnataka government's previous caste survey in principle, concerns have been raised by certain communities regarding how caste data was counted."

Venugopal emphasized that the existing caste data is outdated, prompting the Congress to recommend a fresh enumeration within 60 to 80 days.

This decision follows the Centre's recent announcement of the schedule for a national census with caste enumeration, adding significance to Karnataka’s move.