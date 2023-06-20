  1. Home
  2. Congress stages protests across Karnataka as Centre refuses to supply rice; BJP launches counter protest

News Network
June 20, 2023

Bengaluru, June 20: The politics over the supply of rice to Karnataka heated up on Tuesday with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP staging demonstrations in various parts of the state.

The Congress staged protests in all district headquarters of the state against the BJP-led Centre for allegedly denying rice for the Karnataka government's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.

On the other hand, several BJP leaders including former CM Basavaraj Bommai were detained while holding protests in some parts of the state against the Congress government's alleged failure to provide 10 kg of rice to each member of the BPL family.

In the state capital, amid heavy downpour, the Congress leaders staged a demonstration.

Addressing a gathering, Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar said though the BJP-led NDA government was trying to 'disrupt' the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, the state government will fulfil its election promise.

He accused the Centre of being 'anti-poor' and said it was creating obstacles in the implementation of the scheme to provide rice to the weaker section.

The Congress has promised to increase the rice quantity to the families of the economically weaker section from 5 kg to 10 kg per person per household.

However, the state was able to provide only five kg of rice to each member of the BPL families so far, which is being supplied by the Centre.

However, the Centre said it cannot provide the additional five kg though Karnataka said it was ready to buy it from the central institutions such as the Food Corporation of India, Central Warehousing Corporation and NAFED. Recently, the union government discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments.

According to an order issued by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the sale of wheat and rice under the OMSS (domestic) for state governments is discontinued. However, the sale of rice under the OMSS will be continued for northeastern states, hilly states and states facing law and order situations, natural calamities at an existing rate of Rs 3,400 per quintal, it said.

The move comes amid the slow progress of the monsoon and rising prices of rice and wheat. Rice prices have increased by up to 10 per cent in the last year at the mandi level and by 8 per cent in the last month, as per official data.

According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the state needed 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of rice. The FCI had agreed on June 12 to provide the required quantity of rice but two days later, it backtracked, he alleged.

News Network
June 15,2023

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday quashed the sedition FIR filed against the management of a school in Bidar for staging a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, at the Dharwad bench of the High Court, passed the order quashing the FIR registered by the police against four people of the management of the Shaheen school in Bidar in 2020.

The four were charged under Sections 504 (insulting someone intentionally), 505(2), 124A (sedition), 153A (causing disharmony between religious groups) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nilesh Rakshala, an Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist had complained against the school on January 26, 2020, after a play was staged by the students of class 4, 5 and 6, alleging that it insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The play was staged in the school on January 21 that year and resulted in a controversy after a video of it was uploaded online by a parent.

While the order of quashing was dictated by the HC on Wednesday, the copy of the judgement is awaited.

News Network
June 8,2023

Israeli forces have carried out a raid against the city of Ramallah in the Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank, wounding at least 10 Palestinians.

The troops targeted the city, which serves as the seat of the Palestinian Authority, in early Thursday, attacking its residents with both live rounds and rubber-coated steel bullets.

Citing a witness, Reuters said "a large military convoy" arrived in downtown Ramallah, prompting hundreds of Palestinians to gather in the area.

"Some Palestinian youth hurled stones at the Israeli forces, who arbitrarily fired live bullets, stun grenades, and teargas at the crowd," the agency added. Palestinians also blocked roads by setting garbage containers on fire.

Medical sources said six Palestinians were injured by the forces’ rubber bullets and four by live fire unleashed by the troops.

The Israeli military specified the reason behind the swoop as the demolition of the house of a suspect allegedly involved in a resistance operation in the holy occupied city of al-Quds last November.

According to the occupying regime, the operation had featured an explosion of improvised explosive devices planted at two bus stops.

The first explosion had occurred near the Central Bus Station close to the main entrance of al-Quds, while a second blast had taken place shortly afterward at the Ramot junction, another entrance to the Israeli-occupied city.

Two people had died in the blasts, which also injured 14 others, Tel Aviv claims.

Back at the time, the media spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Tarek Ezz El-Din, said the development had taken place in the context of a natural response to the Israeli occupation and its terror and criminal practices against the defenseless Palestinian people.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 158 Palestinians have died as a result of the regime's violence across the occupied territories and the Tel Aviv-blockaded Gaza Strip, data provided by the Palestinian health ministry shows.

News Network
June 11,2023

Mangaluru: BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of Karnataka to make arrangement for women to travel for free in private buses as well.

The demand comes as the Congress government is all set to launch Shakti, the free bus travel scheme for women across Karnataka. Women are eligible to travel for free in government-run non-luxury buses operated by BMTC, KSRTC, NWRTC, and NEKRTC from 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Mr Kateel told reporters here, that more private buses operate in the coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada. Hence, he demanded that women should be allowed to travel for free in private buses too. “If the government fails to implement this, then the BJP will stage a protest,” he said.

“No criteria were announced when the Congress announced the guarantee schemes. Siddaramaiah had claimed that it would be for all, including himself. However, now the guarantees schemes are being rolled out with a set of guidelines and rules. By issuing a set of guidelines for availing the benefits of Gruha Jyothi scheme, that offers free electricity up to 200 units, the government has cheated people,” Kateel said.

“The guarantee schemes have made staff in the energy and transport departments suffer due to lack of clarity. Meanwhile, the Congress guarantee scheme has also triggered fights between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law in the state,” he said.

