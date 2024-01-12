  1. Home
  Congress will offer special pujas in Ram temples across in Karnataka on Jan 22; I will visit Ayodhya later: CM Siddaramaiah

News Network
January 12, 2024

Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 12, said he will visit Ayodhya after January 22, whenever he gets time to pay his obeisance to Sri Ram, but added that Congress leaders and workers would offer special pujas in Ram temples across the State on that day.

"I have not received an invitation for the inauguration of Ram temple (on January 22). We are not running behind them (BJP) to pay obeisance to Sri Rama. We too worship Rama but they (BJP) are politicising the Rama temple issue. We oppose their politics and not Sri Ramachandra," he told reporters in this district headquarters town.

The Chief Minister, who arrived here to launch the Congress government’s fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’, said his party leaders and workers will perform special prayers in Ram temples across the State on January 22.

"I will see. After January 22, whenever I get some time I will visit Ayodhya to pray to Sri Rama. We are not against Rama. We only oppose BJP’s politics," Siddaramaiah said.

News Network
January 9,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 8: A monsoon-like atmosphere has continued to prevail over Dakshina Kannada and other parts of coastal Karnataka as the region has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for past few days.

Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in coastal and south interior Karnataka, till Tuesday. 

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year. 

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said a Met official.

Tree falls on car

Meanwhile, a tree fell onto a moving Tata Sumo vehicle on the Subramanya-Dharmasthala state highway at Bilinele Kaikamba junction in Sullia last evening.

The driver, identified as Shekhar from Nettana, sustained head injuries, and the vehicle was damaged. The tree also caused damage to a nearby shop, injuring its owner Rajesh. A couple of electricity poles were also uprooted in the mishap.

Emergency response teams, including the Kadaba tahsildar, Subramanya zonal forest officer, Bilinele gram panchayat representatives, Kadaba police, and Mescom personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to clear the fallen tree.

The public has urged government authorities to provide appropriate compensation to the injured parties and address the issue of potentially hazardous trees along the roadside. Forest officer Vimal Babu stated that they will take action upon receiving appeals through the gram panchayat.

News Network
January 2,2024

Palestinian officials say the Israeli regime has assassinated another Palestinian prisoner who was in detention in one of the occupying entity's prisons.

The new fatality, which occurred on Monday, increases to seven the number of Palestinian inmates killed in the regime's prisons since October 7, 2023, when the Gaza Strip's resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) announced the development in a joint statement. 

They identified the victim as 23-year-old Abdul Rahman Bassem al-Bahsh from the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The assassination of al-Bahsh took place while he was being detained under a 35-month sentence at Megiddo prison near the city of Haifa in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories, the commission and the PPS said.

They added that al-Bahash was the first Palestinian inmate to be killed by Israeli forces on the first day of 2024, and the seventh since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian bodies added that al-Bahsh's assassination "confirms that the occupation continues without no deterrent or any consideration to carry out more assassinations against prisoners...in addition to the systematic crimes of torture and abuse."

Israeli crimes will backfire on regime: Hamas

Reacting to Israel's new crime, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement, saying the crime coincides with reports about field executions, brutal torture, and inhumane conditions faced by the Palestinian inmates, especially those who are from Gaza.

"We affirm that these assassinations and crimes will backfire on the usurping occupation as fire and hell," Hamas said.

The movement added, "The resistance fighters will teach this occupier appropriate lessons for the continuation of its crimes and brutality against our men, women, and children."

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners are currently languishing in Israeli jails. 

Back in April, a joint report by a group of Palestinian rights advocacy groups revealed that the occupying entity is keeping about 4,900 Palestinian inmates, including many women and children, behind bars.

The regime's jail authorities usually keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards. However, since Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the occupying regime has heightened its campaign of systematic torture, harassment, and repression against Palestinian inmates.

Following the operation, the regime also launched a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of close to 22,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

News Network
January 5,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Former Prime Minister and national President of JD(S) H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, his party is determined to see Congress era end in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference here, Deve Gowda said this while answering a question on the Karnataka government's action being taken against the Hindu activists. He said they are creating all this with a dream to defeat NDA and win 20 seats in Parliamentary elections in the state.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chanting the name of Shri Ram. He is fasting and taking a bath in the Sarayu River. Here, in the name of CM Siddaramaiah, whom Congress considers as their Ram, they want to win 20 MP seats. This will remain a dream,” Deve Gowda stated.

“This is not possible in the state. This time under the leadership of PM Modi, we will win more seats than ever expected. The people are going to give a mandate,” he said.

There is no question of seat sharing. “We want to defeat Congress. There should be no argument in this regard. Seat sharing will be looked after later,” he said.

“I have governed the country without compromising a bit on secular ideals. You (Congress) and INDIA bloc have humiliated Deve Gowda. I am telling you today, we are determined to see Congress in Karnataka must be defeated and see the era of Congress under CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar should be over,” Deve Gowda charged.

