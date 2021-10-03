  1. Home
  2. Congress will split before next assembly polls in Karnataka, predicts Eshwarappa

News Network
October 3, 2021

Mysuru, Oct 3: Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said the Congress will split into two before the next assembly election as the party is divided over caste census report.

"People are watching the tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over caste census report. Before the next assembly elections, Congress will split into two. There is no doubt about it, jot it down," he told media here.

Both Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily have different views on caste census reports, he said.

"Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily had asked Congress leaders to exercise restraint until the report is made public," he said.

If Siddaramaiah was concerned about dalits and backward classes, he would have released the caste census report when he was the Chief Minister, the Minister said.

There is no point in Siddaramaiah blaming former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for not releasing the report, because in the capacity of coordination committee chairman of the JDS-Congress coalition government, he could have demanded withdrawal of support to the government, Eshwarappa said.

"Siddaramaiah wants to hang on to power and at the same time, does not want to speak about the matter when necessary. This will not work. The only aim of Siddaramaiah is to hang on to power, not more than that," he said.

He said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should tell people "why the Congress lost election in the state, though the party had a majority".

The party lost because top leaders like former deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah fought among themselves for the coveted post of chief minister, he said.

"Except fighting among themselves, Congress leaders did not do anything for Dalits and Backward Castes in the state," Eshwarappa said.

Now, Siddaramaiah is talking about launching a stir, asking the state government to release the caste census report, when people know that he did not say a word on it in the just concluded assembly session, he said.

Because of neglecting Backwards Castes and Dalits, Siddaramaiah did not win the last Chamundeshwari election and save his Chief Minister's seat, Eshwarappa said.

Even at the Centre the Congress is in tatters and under this circumstance, BJP is the only party which gives hope to the people of the country, he said.

"Group of 23 leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad have been requesting Sonia Gandhi to convene a meeting for overhauling the Congress party's structure, but it is not being heeded to. Why is the meeting not being called?

"In these circumstances, BJP is the only hope for the country, and people also have appreciated Modi's work. In the coming days, good work will be further continued," he added.

Replying to a question on Congress trying to woo 20 of the BJP MLAs, Eshwarappa said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should be shifted to mental asylum for dreaming big.

"Siddaramaiah has the craze of becoming Chief Minister. Shivakumar has the craze for buying out BJP MLAs. These two crazy leaders should be admitted to a mental asylum," he said.

News Network
September 29,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 29: The Karnataka government has reached an understanding with private engineering colleges in the state that fees will not be hiked during the ongoing academic year.

According to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, this decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting held with the representatives of private colleges at Vikasa Soudha.

“The fees for engineering courses in private colleges for students who secured admission this year under government quota will continue to be the same. The fees will have to be paid in two different slabs of Rs 65,340 and Rs 58,806,” Ashwathnarayan said.

 Further, it was decided that the maximum amount that can be collected as ‘miscellaneous fees’ and ‘skill fees’ would be capped at Rs 20,000, as per recommendations made by a committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, the vice-chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU).

According to officials, colleges will soon be ordered to notify the purposes for which ‘miscellaneous fees’ are collected. “Colleges will be asked to furnish the said information to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Department of Technical Education, and VTU to be published on corresponding websites,” a senior official said.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government has decided that all fees should be remitted to the KEA in a bid to ensure accountability and transparency in the fee-collection process.

“Beginning this year, admission fees, miscellaneous fees, and skill fees should not be remitted at colleges. Instead, these should be remitted at the KEA,” he said. Earlier ‘miscellaneous fees’ used to vary from college to college ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 70,000.

KEA officials had apprised the minister that there was confusion among students and parents on the payment of admission fees due to the provision that existed earlier allowing them to pay the admission fees either directly at the colleges or at the KEA.

Meanwhile, ‘skill fees’ collected from the academic year 2021-22 will be classified into three different slabs, the minister said. “Three slabs of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 will be in place for skill-based training from this year. The slab will be fixed after an inspection by the VTU team, after assessing the standard of training facilities,” Ashwathnarayan said.

News Network
September 27,2021

ustad.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 27: The incident of a Muslim cleric being assaulted for defective number plate and threatened with gun came to light in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, following which the police department swiftly apologised for the police excesses towards the victim and assured action against the officer.

The police have also assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

The incident took place on September 25, when Imtiyaz Maulana, a religious teacher in a Madrsasa, was stopped by Chikkamagaluru police for having defective registration number plate on his two-wheeler.

"I had got my wife discharged from the hospital. I was suppose to take classes. I was in a hurry. I asked the police to let me go. I was asked to speak to the sub-inspector inside the police station. I repeatedly asked him about what is the issue about defective number plate," the Maulana said.

"Since there was no response, I started asking others that how could they just say it is defective registration number plate, that's when a policeman dragged me further inside the police station and hit me with a stick for about 25 to 30 times," he said.

"The police officer took out his gun and threatened me. Later, I was kept in the station for an hour. Afterwards, I paid Rs 500 fine and the police let me go," he said.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reacted strongly to the incident. Afsar Kodlipet, the General Srcreatary of SDPI condemned the incident on social media. He stated that the incident had taken place close on the heels of a sub-inspector who asked a Dalit youth to drink urine. That SI was arrested. "Police atrocities are on the rise in Karnataka and Home Minister should initiate action in this case," Kodlipet said.

Kodlipet said that Hakay Akshay Machindra, the Superintendent of Police has called and apologised for the incident. "The SP assured of action against the police officer and also assured that such incidents won't be repeated in future. We are happy with the response," he said.

News Network
September 20,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 20: The state’s Covid-19 numbers continued their descent - a trend which first set in eight weeks ago. In the last seven days, Karnataka registered 6,131 cases, which is 6.6% lower than the 6,571 cases recorded the week before.

The decline allayed fears that cases were on the rise again between September 15 to 17, when case numbers increased to beyond a thousand per day, after days of a decline.

Considering weekly averages, Karnataka’s Covid-19 numbers fell by 29% over the last 30 days, but of equal concern is that the statewide testing numbers, which despite getting a boost in the middle part of last week, have been steadily declining.

In the last seven days, the state government conducted 9.78 lakh tests, which was 9.84 lakh the week before. The average number of tests conducted has declined by 20.4% over the course of the last 30 days.

The state’s declining case numbers are due to abrupt drops in case registrations on some days. Sunday was one of these days with Karnataka recording 783 new cases. Out of these, Bengaluru Urban disclosed that it had identified 267 new cases, comprising 34% of the statewide total for the day.

The decline in the number of new cases in the city has been less steep. Over the last 30 days, the average number of cases have fallen by 8.6%, with testing rates having plummeted by 12.9%.

The next highest cases were recorded in Dakshina Kannada (97), Udupi district (82) and Mysuru district (69).

The new statewide cases, coupled with 1,139 discharges, leave Karnataka’s active caseload at 15,383. Health officials also announced 16 new fatalities. Barring two of the deaths which happened on Sunday, six were backlog deaths which had occurred in July and May.

Covid-19 among children

Between September 12 and 18, the state recorded 247 new cases of Covid-19 of children aged below 11. Among teens (11 to 19), it recorded 827 new cases. In contrast, 289 pre-teen and 888 teen cases were reported in the week before last (5-11 September). Over the last 14 days, pre-teen cases comprise 4.1% of daily Covid-19 cases.

