Cong’s 10-point manifesto for coastal Karnataka focuses on jobs, tourism, investment, harmony

January 23, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 23: The Congress has released a 10-point manifesto for the coastal region ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka which focuses on creation of jobs, attracting investments, development of tourism and creating harmony in society.

The charter was announced by Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad at the Prajadhwani Yatra event held at Karavali Utsava ground in Mangaluru on Sunday night.

Mr Hariprasad said a Karavali Development Authority with a budget of ₹ 2,500 crore will be constituted for the development of the region.

He said Congress will make Mangaluru the next IT capital and a garment industry hub of India, creating a new paradigm of development along with the aim to create a lakh jobs in the region.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled by May this year.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who spoke at the function, said the Congress will not only make promises but it also knows how to deliver them with adequate release of funds.

He alleged that the BJP only tries to hypnotise people with lies and they are keen on dividing people based on religion and caste. The state government is steeped in corruption and that is why contractors named it as a 40 per cent commission government, he charged.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the BJP could not fulfil the promises made in the last elections. The Congress aims to bring a change in governance and are confident that the party will attain majority in the coming elections, he added.

AICC general secretary Randeep Sujrewala, who also spoke, alleged that BJP has turned the coastal belt into a factory of communalism and it is time to give an apt answer to their false deeds.

"When we speak about price rise, the BJP speaks about Hindus and Muslims. We try to connect people but they disconnect people," Mr Surjewala said.

Manifesto committee president G Parameshwara expressed confidence that the Congress will come back to power in the state. The party brought a separate poll manifesto for the coastal region to bring about change, he said.

Senior leader and former Union Minister Janardhan Poojary, former MLAs Mohiyuddin Bava, Ramanath Rai, Abhayachandra jain, Vinay Kumar Sorake and several Congress leaders from the twin coastal districts were present at the event.

January 11,2023

Patna, Jan 11: A police van was set on fire and government vehicles were vandalised allegedly by locals in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday after policemen allegedly assaulted farmers, who had been protesting for the last 85 days against a thermal power company, while they were sleeping in their homes last night.

The incident occurred at the Banarpur village in Chausa sub-division of the district.

Earlier on the Tuesday, the farmers had locked the main gate of the company's office and demanded adequate compensation for the lands it had acquired for the thermal power project.

Around midnight while they were sleeping in their homes, the police personnel came and started knocking on the doors, the farmers claimed.

When they opened the doors, the personnel started beating them with batons and also misbehaved with some women who were present at the scene, they added.

A video of the police attack has gone viral on social media, leading to outrage in the region.

Following the attack, the farmer intensified their protests on Wednesday which turned violent after they set fire to police vehicles.

The villagers also pelted stones on the police party.

The situation is currently tense in the village prompting the district police have deployed a large number of forces.

The district police claimed that they have arrested four persons for creating arson in the village. 

January 16,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 16: The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the party is voted to power in the State.

The announcement was made at a convention attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under "Gruha Lakshmi Yojana", an "unconditional universal basic income".

The promise comes within days of the Congress making an announcement to provide 200 units of free power every month to each household in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

‘Gruha Lakshmi Yojana’ is an attempt of the Congress party to share the "burden of the exorbitant" LPG prices and the "costly daily expenses" that a woman has to bear, the party said.

The Congress wants every woman of the State to be empowered and capable of standing on her own feet and also taking care of her children. The party wants to provide financial independence to each woman of Karnataka, it said.

More than 1.5 crore women would benefit from this scheme, the party said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said a separate manifesto for women would be released in the State and alleged rampant corruption in the BJP-ruled State.

“I am told that the situation in Karnataka is very shameful. I am told that your Ministers are taking 40 per cent commission on jobs,” Vadra said during the women-centric titled ‘Na Nayaki’ (I am a woman leader).

She alleged that Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money has been looted in Karnataka.

“Think about some development that has to take place in Bengaluru for Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore is going into commission,” Vadra alleged.

Referring to the alleged police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Vadra said, "Nothing moves without paying bribes in Karnataka."

“There are shameful scams like the PSI scam where the police posts are being sold. You educate your children, the young boys and girls to get them jobs. Is this what you expect from the people in power?” the Congress leader asked.

She alleged that people have to pay bribes for borewells, driving licences, housing, transfers and almost everything related to government work.

January 12,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 12: A day after city crime branch (CCB) of the Mangaluru city police arrested nine persons, most of them medicos, on ganja consumption and peddling charges, three more were arrested on the same charges. 

With this the total number of arrested in medicos drugs racket has mounted to 13. Among them 10 are medicos. 

Dr Harsha Kumar V S from Tumakuru, Adon Dev from Kochi and Mohammad Afrar (23) from Kasaba Bengre are the three accused picked by the police today. 

Dr Harsha Kumar is pursuing his final year Pathology MD, Adon Dev is pursuing his Pharm D final year at a private college while Afrar works at a fruit shop in the city.

On January 11, the police had arrested nine people, including a medical officer, MBBS interns and dental students. They are: Mohammed Rauf alias Gouse, 34, from Maripalla near Bantwal, Dr Sameer, medical officer, KMC-Attavara, Dr. Nadiya Siraj, 24, medical intern, KMC Mangaluru, Dr. Manimaran Mutthu, 28, medical surgeon, KMC, Manipal, Dr. Varshini Prathi, 26, medical intern, KMC-Mangaluru, Dr. Bhanu Dhahiya, 27, 3rd year MD, Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte, Riya Chadda, 22, BDS final year, KMC, Mangaluru, Dr. Kshithij Gupta, 25, 3rd MS (Ortho), KMC-Mangaluru, Ira Basin, 4th year MBBS, KMC-Mangaluru.

They were picked up based on the information provided by an Overseas Citizen of India, Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, 38, who was arrested by the police on January 8 on the charges of ganja peddling and consumption. He has been in Mangaluru for the last 15 years and claims to be a fourth-year student at a dental college who probably failed to complete his course.

