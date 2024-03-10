  1. Home
‘Conspiracy to hide irregularities?’: Mangalore University V-C post denial to Prof. Muzaffar Assadi condemned

News Network
March 10, 2024

muzaffar.jpg

Sayyid Abdul Rahiman Bafaki Thangal Foundation has alleged that the post of Mangalore University vice-chancellor was denied to eminent professor and scholar Muzaffar Assadi despite his name being on top of the list sent by the govt.

Foundation general secretary A S Ebrahim Kareem Kadaba told reporters here on Saturday that they would seek opinion from experts and explore possibilities of challenging the appointment of VC for Mangaluru.

“The state cabinet had sent separate lists with three names each for the appointment of VCs of universities in the state. Scholar Assadi’s name was on top of the list of candidates for MU. However, prof Assadi’s name was ignored while filling the post. We suspect it as a conspiracy to hide the irregularities taking place in the university for the past several years,” Ebrahim said, adding Prof Assadi’s name was not considered for the post of Kuvempu University VC too, though his name was recommended for the post.

MU, which was founded in 1980 with prof Sheikh Ali as the first VC, had obtained Grade A in the NAAC ranking. 

However, the rank has now fallen to Grade B. Meanwhile, the university has also been facing a financial crunch in such a way that it is facing difficulties in paying salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff. Further, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out a raid at the university recently, he said.

News Network
March 8,2024

gazawomen.jpg

As the world marks International Women's Day, the government media office in Gaza has mourned 8,900 Palestinian women killed by Israel since October amid the silence of the international community.

In a statement issued on Friday, the media office said Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October, has so far killed 8,900 Palestinian women and injured more than 23,000 others, with 2,100 still missing.

“On March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day, honoring women for their achievements and struggle. However, Palestinian women continue to pay a heavy price for freedom and dignity.”

The statement said Israel kills Palestinian women “in cold blood”, while “the world stands idly by, witnessing this grave violation against Palestinian women without lifting a finger.”

The office noted that Israel’s war has also left over half a million Palestinian women displaced and living under “extreme difficulties”, with no access to basic necessities such as food and medicine.

According to the statement, the war has also “made 60,000 pregnant women live a harsh and extremely difficult life, lacking the most basic healthcare and medical requirements”. The office said hundreds of them “have lost their sons, newborns, or unborn children due to bombing, fear, and ‘Israeli’ killing.”

The statement also referred to the plight of female Palestinian detainees, saying dozens are “facing physical and psychological torture, poor treatment, and humiliation.”

The media office hailed the “steadfastness” of Palestinian women, stressing that they are “in dire need to defend their rights and life requirements rather than being killed, shot at, detained, and forced into displacement and migration, as the occupation army has been doing for over five continuous months.”

The office also held the US, the international community, and all relevant international organizations “fully responsible” for the genocide in Gaza and the harsh conditions forced upon Palestinian women there, slamming those who take part in the war and those who remain silent on the Israeli crimes.

The statement also urged “all the countries of the free world and the international community” to work towards ending the ‘Israeli’ occupation, and to take action to save Palestinian women from the ongoing Israeli crimes, “including killing, shooting, arresting, humiliating, torturing, and forcing them to leave their homes, cities, and residential areas.”

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians and injured over 72,000 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza.

Business Desk
February 29,2024

ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 24 ನೇ ಶನಿವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ದುಬೈ ಹಬ್ತೂರ್ ಸಿಟಿಯ ಪಂಚತಾರಾ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ಹಿಲ್ಟನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ಸ್ ತನ್ನ 2024ರ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕೋತ್ಸವವನ್ನು ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯಿಂದ ಆಚರಿಸಿತು.

ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಅಹಮದ್ ಶಿಝಾವಿ ಯವರು ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅತಿಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆರುಗು ನೀಡಿದರು. ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಅವರು ಕಳೆದ ದಶಕಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಮಿರಾತ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಸಾಧನೆ , ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಸೇವೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಾರ್ಯ ಶೈಲಿಯನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದರು.

ಮುಂದಿನ ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದುಬೈ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿರಾತ್ ಉತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯನ್ನು ಸಾಧಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದರು.

ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳಾದ ಮುಸ್ತಫಾರನ್ನು 2023ರ Best Performer,  ಶರೀಫ್ ಮೊಹಿದಿನ್ ರನ್ನು ರೈಸಿಂಗ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ,  ರಿಜ್ವಾನ್ ರನ್ನು ಸಿನ್ಸಿಯರ್ ಎಂಪ್ಲಾಯಿ , ಆದಿಲ್ ರನ್ನು ಎಂಪ್ಲಾಯಿ ಆಫ್ ದಿ ಇಯರ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಮುಸ್ತಫ ಇಬ್ರಾಹಿಂ ರನ್ನು ಔಟ್ ಸ್ಟ್ಯಾಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಫೀಡ್ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.

ಮಿರಾತ್ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನ ಚೇರ್ಮನ್  ಸಾಧಿಕ್ ಅಲಿ ಯವರು ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ತಾನು ಈ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳೆದ 20 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳೆದು ಬಂದ ವಿವರವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದರು.
ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಆಡಳಿತ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯು ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಜೀವನ ಉತ್ತಮ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ನೀತಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡುವ ಪ್ರಾಮುಖ್ಯತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಭದ್ರತೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆ ನೀತಿ ನಿಯಮಗಳು ಇಡೀ ಲೋಕದ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆಯುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು.

ಸುಮಾರು 200 ದೇಶಗಳ ನಾಗರಿಕರು ದುಬೈ ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮನ್ನು ತೊಡಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಮಿರಾತ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಡೆವೆಲಪರ್ಸ್ ಇಮಾರ್, ನಖಿಲ್, ಅಲ್ದಾರ್, ಮಿರಾಸ್, ದಮಾಕ್ , ಶೋಭಾ ಹಾಗೂ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಪ್ರವೇಟ್ ಡೆವಲಪರ್ ಗಳೋಂದಿಗೂ ಸಹಭಾಗಿತ್ವವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯು ಉತ್ತಮ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯುಕ್ತ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದು ತಾವು ರಿಯಲ್ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೂಡಿಕೆ , ಆಸ್ತಿ ಖರೀದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ  ಸಂಬಂಧಪಟ್ಟ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿವರಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಸಲಹೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಸಂಪರ್ಕಿಸಲು ಕೋರಿದರು.

ಈ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿನ್  ದರ್ವಿಶ್ ಜನರಲ್ ಕಾಂಟ್ರಾಕ್ಟ್ ನ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜಿಂಗ್ ಡೈರೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಇಬ್ರಾಹಿಂ , ಅಲಿಫ್ ಸೇಫ್ಟಿ ಇಕ್ವಿಪ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಸರ್ವಿಸಸ್ ನ ಡೈರೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಇಲಿಯಾಸ್ ಉಮರ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಲೈನ್ ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಿಕಲ್ ಅಂಡ್ ಸ್ವಿಚ್ ಗೇರ್ ಮ್ಯಾನುಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಚರ್ ನ ಮಾಲೀಕರಾದ ಮುಸ್ತಾಕ್ ಅಹಮದ್ ಅತಿಥಿಗಳಾಗಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

News Network
February 27,2024

udupicricket.jpg

All-rounders Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande on Tuesday broke a 1946 record after scoring centuries batting at No 10 and No 11 in the same innings.

During the quarterfinal match against Baroda at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, Kotian and Deshpande formed the second-highest partnership for the tenth wicket in the history of the Ranji Trophy. 

They joined an elite list, becoming only the second pair in First-Class cricket history to achieve centuries while batting at No. 10 and No. 11 in the same innings, following Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee's accomplishment in 1946 during a match between Surrey and Indians at the Oval.

Although their partnership of 232 runs fell just shy of the record set by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai in the 1991-92 season, who made 233 runs, it was nonetheless a remarkable achievement.

Batting together in Mumbai's second innings with an overnight score of 337/9, Kotian reached his century in 115 deliveries, while Deshpande followed suit with a remarkable century off 112 balls, becoming Mumbai's first number 11 player to achieve this milestone.

Deshpande's innings concluded at 123 runs, dismissed by Ninad Rathva, as Mumbai amassed a formidable total of 569 runs, setting Baroda a daunting target of 606 runs.

Udupi origin

Tanush Kotian’s parents Karunakar Kotian and Mallika Kotian hail from Pangala in Udupi district of coastal Karnataka. However, Tanush was born and brought up in Mumbai’s in Chembur as his parents had migrated to Maharashtra. 

