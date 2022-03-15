  1. Home
  2. Constitutional rights denied; will fight for justice: Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta

Constitutional rights denied; will fight for justice: Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta

News Network
March 15, 2022

Udupi, Mar 15: Expression shock over Karnataka High Court’s controversial verdict upholding govt’s decision to ban hijab in educational institutions, Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta has said that they will appeal for Constitutional rights.

Okkuata office-bearer Hussain Kodibengre said, “We respect the judgement of the High Court. However, there is no clarity in the judgement. We have confidence in the Constitution and Supreme Court. The religious right which was guaranteed by the Constitution has been denied.”

On the future of the students, he said, “It is left to the discretion of the students to write their exam. Education is also important,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2022

Polling in five states came to an end on Monday evening, with the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluding at 6 pm. The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other regional set-ups are in fierce competition for Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, with different elements in play in each of the five states. We track the exit polls here to present how the final poll results might turn out.

Polls suggest AAP win in Punjab

Aaj Tak-India Today-CNX polls suggest AAP will secure 76-90 seats in the 117-seat assembly of Punjab, while NewsX polstat has predicted 46-61 seats in the state. ETG has predicted 70-75 seats for the AAP.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Punjab
AAP: 100
Akali Dal+: 06
Congress: 10
BJP+: 1
Others: 0

Times Now-VETO gives AAP 70 seats in Punjab 
AAP: 70
Akali Dal+: 19
Congress: 22
BJP+: 5
Others: 1

Republic TV exit poll for Punjab 
BJP+: 1-3
Congress: 23-31
AAP: 62-70
Akali+: 16-24

ETG Research exit poll for Punjab 
BJP+: 3-7
Congress: 27-33
AAP: 70-75
Akali+: 7-13

NewsX-Polstrat exit poll for Punjab
BJP+: 1-6
Congress: 24-29
AAP: 56-91
Akali+: 22-26

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 3,2022

harshahistory.jpg

Shivamogga, Mar 3: The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of history-sheeter and saffron activist Harsha, who was killed on February 20 over old rivalry.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai communicated to him about his decision over the phone.

Eshwarappa said that he along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will pay a visit to the house of Harsha on March 6 and hand over the compensation amount to his family.

Through the online campaign, more than Rs 60 lakh has been collected in the account of Harsha’s mother.

Harsha, was murdered in Shivamogga leading to widespread violence in the district. The government has said that it was more than a murder and the miscreants wanted to give a ‘message with the murder’. CM Bommai said that the probe agencies will go to the roots and find out the ‘invisible’ hands behind murder.

The police have arrested 10 persons so far. The Shivamogga city was placed under curfew for seven days and returned to normalcy from Monday (February 28).

The Hindutva activists in Karnataka have launched a movement on social media demanding ticket for one of the family members of Harsha from the ruling BJP to contest the Assembly elections. Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has issued a strong statement that the BJP party should not corner Hindutva activists with whose backing they come to power.

The campaign is growing stronger day by day and the ruling BJP is miffed about the turn of events. The Hindutva activists have slammed the ruling BJP government for reaping political gains and doing little for the grassroots workers who pay with their lives fighting for Hindutva principles. The seat is presently represented by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

According to police sources Harsha was involved in as many as five cases of assault and attempts to murder in incidents with communal overtones.

Superintendent of Police Laxmi Prasad said there were two cases against the deceased, including that of rioting. “There were two cases against the victim – a rioting case and a matter of hurting religious sentiments in 2016-17,” he was quoted as saying.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 15,2022

Udupi, Mar 15: Expression shock over Karnataka High Court’s controversial verdict upholding govt’s decision to ban hijab in educational institutions, Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkuta has said that they will appeal for Constitutional rights.

Okkuata office-bearer Hussain Kodibengre said, “We respect the judgement of the High Court. However, there is no clarity in the judgement. We have confidence in the Constitution and Supreme Court. The religious right which was guaranteed by the Constitution has been denied.”

On the future of the students, he said, “It is left to the discretion of the students to write their exam. Education is also important,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.