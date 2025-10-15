  1. Home
Construction Crisis in Mangaluru: Soaring Material Costs Stifle Building Dreams

October 15, 2025

Mangaluru, Oct 15: The construction sector in Dakshina Kannada is reeling from a severe crisis as new government regulations and slow licensing for laterite quarrying have caused a massive surge in material costs. The price of laterite stone has nearly doubled, pushing the total construction cost of a budget home up by a staggering 33%, and making it significantly harder for the common man to afford a house.

The Price Shock

The core of the crisis lies in the key building materials:

•    Laterite Stone: The price of a single laterite stone has soared from approximately Rs 29 to Rs 55. This astronomical rise is directly attributed to the new set of rules for quarrying and the subsequent bureaucratic delay in issuing licenses.

•    Sand: The unavailability of sand, particularly from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, has compounded the issue. A load of sand that cost Rs 7,500 prior to the crisis has now shot up to Rs 17,000. Even the alternative, M-Sand (manufactured sand), is priced high at Rs 11,500 per load.

As a direct consequence of these material price hikes, the total construction cost of a budget house has risen sharply from a moderate Rs 1,800 per square foot to Rs 2,400 per square foot. For a 1,000 sq ft house, the cumulative expense for just the stones (3,000 required) and eight loads of sand is now scuttling the initial budget by an extra Rs 2 lakh. Minor dips in the cost of cement and steel are insufficient to offset this massive material inflation.

Supply Collapse and Industry Impact

The regulatory environment has decimated the material supply chain:

•    Production Halt: Earlier, both legal and illegal quarrying supplied close to six lakh laterite stones daily in Dakshina Kannada. Following the new regulations and licensing norms, this output has plummeted to just one lakh stones per day.

•    Quarry Closures: Mahabala Kottary, president of the Civil Contractors Association Dakshina Kannada (DK), highlighted the operational shutdown: four months prior to the government's halt, there were 750 quarries operating; now, hardly 28 are functioning.

•    Construction Delays: The acute shortage is causing delays for many house owners who are "adamant" about using laterite stones for the whole house. Some builders are now turning to alternatives like cement blocks (costing around Rs 25 per block) for inner walls to keep construction moving.

Stakeholders, including Credai Mangaluru, express cautious optimism, suggesting that it will take at least two to four months for the situation to stabilise. They anticipate that streamlining the quarrying process and securing CRZ blocks for sand will ease the pressure and potentially pull down the construction cost by at least 10%. However, civil contractors note a discernible downward trend in new construction activity, particularly for independent houses in urban areas, despite applicants already having building permits.

October 15,2025
October 15,2025

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking incident overseas, a young man from the Dakshina Kannada district, pursuing higher education in Mauritius, lost his life after an accidental fall at a waterfall earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as Nandan S Bhat (25), son of Jayalakshmi, a resident of Nadugallu, Kallaje, near Subrahmanya, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Nandan was in Mauritius on a student visa, working towards a diploma in Hospitality and Tourism.

According to preliminary reports, the tragedy unfolded on Monday while Nandan was sightseeing at a local waterfall. He is reported to have accidentally slipped and fallen to his death. His mortal remains have been secured at Victoria Hospital in Mauritius as procedures for repatriation commence.

The family, engulfed in grief, has urgently sought the intervention of political representatives to bring Nandan's body back to India. Satyanarayana Bhat, Nandan’s maternal uncle from Karkala, appealed to Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojary for assistance, urging him to coordinate with both the Mauritian and Indian governments to facilitate the swift repatriation.

Responding immediately, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has written to the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, requesting his personal intervention and asking the Indian High Commission in Mauritius to extend all necessary support. 

Additionally, Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta has also taken up the matter with the central government, assuring the bereaved family that all possible assistance would be provided to ensure Nandan's body is returned to India without delay.

October 8,2025
October 8,2025

Mangaluru: The suspension of direct flights between Mangaluru and Muscat has sparked widespread concern among expatriates, who say the move has caused major inconvenience to passengers and families on both ends. Several community associations have now written to the government, political leaders, and airlines, urging immediate restoration of the service.

In a letter addressed to various stakeholders — including Air India Express (AIE), which operated the route — Shashidhar Shetty Mallar, representing the coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod community in Oman, said the decision to withdraw direct flights has brought “immense hardship” to thousands of travelers.

“The worst affected are pregnant women, mothers with infants, and elderly dependents, who now face long and stressful transits through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Kannur,” Mallar wrote. “Families travelling for medical or emergency reasons also require direct connectivity. We urge the airline to reinstate Muscat–Mangaluru direct flights at the earliest.”

Mallar noted that Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has already taken up the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, while Gopal Chinayya Shetty, a Mumbai-based former MP and Mangaluru native, has assured to discuss the matter with Tata Group officials, who own Air India Express.

“We have received a positive response regarding the resumption of services and are hopeful that direct flights will restart soon,” Mallar said.

He added that Air India Express had operated direct Muscat–Mangaluru flights for over 15 years, during which they enjoyed high occupancy and consistent demand. “The service was discontinued abruptly, likely due to a miscalculated assessment. Even two weekly flights would greatly ease the burden on passengers,” he said.

The stoppage has also affected professional groups and event travelers. Loyd Rego, a member of a brass band troupe scheduled to perform in Oman, said that his 20-member team now faces six-hour layovers in Mumbai on both legs of the journey. “With direct flights, we could have saved not just money but also valuable time,” he said.

October 1,2025
October 1,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 1: Two separate cases of online fraud have been reported in the city, with victims together losing more than ₹32 lakh to cybercriminals posing as investment advisers.

In the first case, a 68-year-old senior citizen lost ₹23.3 lakh in an online investment scam. According to his complaint, he received a WhatsApp message on August 16 from an unknown number promoting stock market investments. The message contained a registration link for an app and another contact number for details.

After registering, the fraudsters convinced him to invest increasing amounts to gain higher profits. Between August 22 and September 15, he transferred ₹23.3 lakh in phases from his SBI account through UPI, IMPS, and RTGS. On September 20, when he sought to withdraw his funds, the accused demanded an additional ₹11.5 lakh as “tax.” Refusing to pay further, he realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN Crime police station.

In the second case, a woman from Urva lost ₹9.1 lakh after falling for a fraudulent promotional video on Facebook that falsely featured Sudha Murthy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The video encouraged viewers to invest through a link. After registering on the link on September 26, she was contacted by unknown individuals who asked her to make an initial payment of ₹20,664.2 to start investing.

Later, through WhatsApp, she was persuaded to transfer more money with promises of high returns. In total, she allegedly transferred ₹9.1 lakh. When the promised returns never came, she realised she had been duped. A case has been filed at Urva police station.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against online fraudsters using fake investment schemes on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other platforms.

