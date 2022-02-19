Controversy over ‘suspension’ of 58 Muslim students from Shivamogga college for not removing hijab

Shivamogga, Feb 19: In a At least 58 Muslim female students from a PU college in Karnataka's Shivamogga district were ‘verbally’ suspended on Saturday, 19 February, for donning a hijab and staging a protest demanding to be allowed to attend classes.

The students from Shiralakoppa Government College in Shivamogga were suspended and were told not to protest at the school.

The protesting students begged the college authorities to allow them to enter the class until the police intervened to disperse the helpless girls.

A video surfaced online wherein the principal can be heard telling students that they had been suspended from the college as they violated the rules.

"Deputy SP, DDPI and SDMC had tried to convince you. But still you have not listened to them. You have violated the rules. That's why we are suspending you all from college for the time being. You can't enter the premises since you are suspended," the principal said.

The principal later justified that they cannot allow entry of hijab-wearing students to class as per the interim order of the high court banning hijabs in educational institutions. However, the students did not listen and pressed for wearing of hijab, the principal said.

However, Shivamogga DC who denied any such reports, saying that the principal was simply threatening the students and no suspension orders were officially issued.

"The principal was just threatening them and we checked it. Students were getting unruly. We told them to wait outside. Kids were coming inside to protest. That time, he said verbally, but no suspension orders were issued," the DC said.