  1. Home
  2. Controversy over ‘suspension’ of 58 Muslim students from Shivamogga college for not removing hijab

Controversy over ‘suspension’ of 58 Muslim students from Shivamogga college for not removing hijab

News Network
February 19, 2022

hijabshivamogga.jpg

Shivamogga, Feb 19: In a At least 58 Muslim female students from a PU college in Karnataka's Shivamogga district were ‘verbally’ suspended on Saturday, 19 February, for donning a hijab and staging a protest demanding to be allowed to attend classes.

The students from Shiralakoppa Government College in Shivamogga were suspended and were told not to protest at the school.

The protesting students begged the college authorities to allow them to enter the class until the police intervened to disperse the helpless girls.

A video surfaced online wherein the principal can be heard telling students that they had been suspended from the college as they violated the rules.

"Deputy SP, DDPI and SDMC had tried to convince you. But still you have not listened to them. You have violated the rules. That's why we are suspending you all from college for the time being. You can't enter the premises since you are suspended," the principal said.

The principal later justified that they cannot allow entry of hijab-wearing students to class as per the interim order of the high court banning hijabs in educational institutions. However, the students did not listen and pressed for wearing of hijab, the principal said.

However, Shivamogga DC who denied any such reports, saying that the principal was simply threatening the students and no suspension orders were officially issued.

"The principal was just threatening them and we checked it. Students were getting unruly. We told them to wait outside. Kids were coming inside to protest. That time, he said verbally, but no suspension orders were issued," the DC said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 5,2022

girls.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 5: In the wake of controversy over sudden banishment of hijab-clad girls in a couple educational institutions in Udupi district, the government of Karnataka ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses. 

The state government referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that kids at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

The state government had announced on Friday that it will neither support the hijab nor does it favour the wearing of the saffron robe by the students. However, with the controversy gaining momentum in other districts and drawing the attention of the entire country, the Primary and Secondary Education Department on Saturday issued a formal order mandating a uniform dress code approved by the state government in all government schools and colleges.

While it is mandatory for the government schools kids to wear uniforms approved by the government, the students at private colleges shall wear the uniform approved by the management. Similarly, students in all PU Colleges must wear the uniform approved by the College Development Council (CDC). In case if there is no rule on the uniform, the students must wear those dress that goes well with the idea of equality and unity without affecting the law and order of the region.

Referring to multiple judgements by various High Courts including Mumbai, Kerala and other states, the government order said, "Compelling a student to remove the headscarf on school campus does not amount to a violation under the Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Also, reviewing the various provisions under the Karnataka Education Act 1983, the state government has the right to decide on the uniform in schools and colleges. As per the sub-clause 2 under section 133 of the Education Act 1983, it is mandatory for students of the government colleges to wear uniform approved by the state government."

6The state government also noted in its order, "The government is holding programmes at various schools, colleges to facilitate uniform learning among students. However, with a few students in some of the institutions arguing to continue with their religious traditions is coming on the way of unity and equality. But the Supreme Court and several High Courts have upheld the uniform dress code over the individual dress code."

Comments

Abdul
 - 
Monday, 7 Feb 2022

If such rules are implemented then it will create problem for all communities specially for Hindus. Concentrate on education rather than traditions. Saffron shawl is basically a political party's identity rather than religious, but still we have no objection.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 15: The Karnataka government on Tuesday asserted that it was committed to implementing the High Court's interim order on the Hijab row.

This was in response to the issue raised by Congress MLA and its deputy leader in the legislative assembly, U T Khader, during the zero hour, expressing concern over ''confusion and interpretation'' of the court order, during its implementation on ground.

''The Education Minister will give reply to the issue raised by Khader, but I want to assure that the government is committed to implement the court order,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on behalf of the government.

Raising the issue, Khader citing Hijab controversy said the situation at educational institutions these days is ''painful'', and as the matter is before the court, he would not like to go into detail.

He said, ''but what makes me raise the issue, is after the court order (interim order), we have seen media reports that in some schools in Shivamogga district students were not allowed to write the class 10 preparatory exam (for wearing Hijab).'' Noting that there is confusion among people about the court order and what is being implemented on ground, the MLA citing the interim order said, ''when the court order is regarding the colleges, it is being implemented at schools, even at the primary school level, so a confusion has been created.'' He also said that, while the order is regarding students' dress code, it is being wrongly interpreted and even teachers and staff are not being permitted to wear headscarfs, creating a confusion. 

''The duty of the government is to provide education, and not to create hindrance in providing education. The Court order has to clearly be implemented at the ground level and it is the responsibility of the government to create a conducive environment for students to get education by clearing the confusion,'' he said, adding that, regarding the issues between constitutional rights, discipline and rules- the court will decide.

As some Congress legislators wanted to speak on the issue, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri did not allow them, stating that it cannot be permitted, as the issue was raised during the zero hour. As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9, and it was subsequently extended up to February 16.

However, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 9,2022

shivamogga.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP’s veteran rabble-rouser and Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa today went on to say that the saffron flag (Bhagwa) could replace the tricolour as the national flag in the future.

Replying to the queries of media persons here, Eshwarappa said the saffron flag could indeed become the national flag in a hundred, two hundred or even five hundred years from now. 

"Didn't Rama and Maruthi sport the saffron flag on their chariots centuries ago? The same could be possible in the future, who knows? Didn't people laugh at us earlier when we said we would construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Haven't we achieved it today?" he said.

They would also hoist the Saffron flag at the Red Fort, he hinted without completing his sentence. "We will hoist the Saffron flag everywhere. Today or tomorrow, India will become a Hindu nation. Even at Red Fort..." he said.

He was, however, quick to add that the tricolour was the national flag as of now and anyone who didn't respect it was a traitor.

Eshwarappa was responding to allegation that BJP backed anti-hijab agitators hoisted saffron flag by replacing the tricolour, in the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga. "It's a lie. The tricolour was not replaced. If someone replaces it and hoists the saffron flag, it is a crime. But that's not what transpired here," he said, calling Shivakumar a "liar".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.